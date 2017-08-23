Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Am I Too Choosy? (10980 Views)

Am I Too Introverted? Please Help / Guys In The House.... Was I Too Hard On This Babe?? / I Too Love Igbo Guys (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)



But yesterday evening, as I came back from work, my phone was ringing nd I saw his number and picked. He said he would like to discuss something important and delicate. I said ok no probs. I will come over to your place, lemme freshen up first.



So fast forward, I knocked on his door he opened, and smiled nervously, I smiled back. He ushered me to his sitting room. So I was like John, whats up? Whats going on?

He sat close to me and was now going Into long story of how hes planning to move down to a serene area in ikorodu, he has gotten a three bedroom flat, all tiled amd spacious. I was like wow! So u are moving to ikorodu? Are u not scared with badoo and the killings there?



He laughed nervously he said ha! No badoo there again! Ikorodu is now safe. I said seriously? He said yes! And moreover he has already paid for the place.

I said ok o.. I wish u safe relocating then. He said thank you

Then he said but there is one more issue.



I said ok, u want to throw send off party? I was laughing



He said noooo!



Hmm mm, hmmmm, I said what nah? Why hmmm?

Then he knelt down and said alexia weve known each other for quite a while and i can say am comfortable with you around me. And u are exactly what i need in my life.

Pease will u marry me? Will u be my wife? Am ready to go see your people and do all the necessary marriage rites. And towards end of this year, we are married.



I was like wait, wait!



Marry you? Ha!

Its not that u are good as a husband but sorry I can never live in ikorodu.

Not wit the killings going on there



Am sorry I cant



Wow! Pls stand up abeg.. I can't



He felt so bad, I couldnt bear to see the hurt in his eyes. As I stood up, he said wait pls.. I said am coming.





Sighs





Now peeps look at this scenario



I can't jeopardize my life cos of getting married.



Ikorodu for me is a no go area.





Do u guys and ladies feel I was unreasonable



I know am not a spring chicken but I can't put my life in danger

And even apart from danger? I feel the distance from where hes moving to and where my office @is just too long. Hold up alone eveyday will make me weary and tired



Pls I need reasonable views and replies about this issue



I don't want to feel like am a bad person



Pls dont mind my grammatical errors! There is this neighbor of mine, hes a bachelor and lives on my street. Few houses from mine. Hes a nice man, has a reasonable job, hes responsible, and good looking in his late 30s. We greet each other, have small talks as friends. I know he likes me due to the way he gists with me, help me with my car like changing tyre if its flat in the wee hours of the morning before he heads to work. Infact hes a concerned neighbor.But yesterday evening, as I came back from work, my phone was ringing nd I saw his number and picked. He said he would like to discuss something important and delicate. I said ok no probs. I will come over to your place, lemme freshen up first.So fast forward, I knocked on his door he opened, and smiled nervously, I smiled back. He ushered me to his sitting room. So I was like John, whats up? Whats going on?He sat close to me and was now going Into long story of how hes planning to move down to a serene area in ikorodu, he has gotten a three bedroom flat, all tiled amd spacious. I was like wow! So u are moving to ikorodu? Are u not scared with badoo and the killings there?He laughed nervously he said ha! No badoo there again! Ikorodu is now safe. I said seriously? He said yes! And moreover he has already paid for the place.I said ok o.. I wish u safe relocating then. He said thank youThen he said but there is one more issue.I said ok, u want to throw send off party? I was laughingHe said noooo!Hmm mm, hmmmm, I said what nah? Why hmmm?Then he knelt down and said alexia weve known each other for quite a while and i can say am comfortable with you around me. And u are exactly what i need in my life.Pease will u marry me? Will u be my wife? Am ready to go see your people and do all the necessary marriage rites. And towards end of this year, we are married.I was like wait, wait!Marry you? Ha!Its not that u are good as a husband but sorry I can never live in ikorodu.Not wit the killings going on thereAm sorry I cantWow! Pls stand up abeg.. I can'tHe felt so bad, I couldnt bear to see the hurt in his eyes. As I stood up, he said wait pls.. I said am coming.SighsNow peeps look at this scenarioI can't jeopardize my life cos of getting married.Ikorodu for me is a no go area.Do u guys and ladies feel I was unreasonableI know am not a spring chicken but I can't put my life in dangerAnd even apart from danger? I feel the distance from where hes moving to and where my office @is just too long. Hold up alone eveyday will make me weary and tiredPls I need reasonable views and replies about this issueI don't want to feel like am a bad personPls dont mind my grammatical errors! 1 Like

Do you love him?

If yes drop those excuses up there and start planning a family.



Wait a minute is it all area in ikorodu that is unsafe? am sure he won't wanna live in danger as well.



6 Likes 1 Share

You are afraid of badoo or you are not into John?







Na your life jare 38 Likes 2 Shares

I only pity these old men protesting in Benin city, blocking airport road



Obaseki abeg help them

As I trek go airport road come back them still dey ground dey sing 4 Likes 1 Share

La wah for dis your story o





anyways....... 7 Likes

Just face your career and life Na. Simple. 1 Like

falconey:

Do you love him?

If yes drop those excuses up there and start planning a family.



Wait a minute is it all area in ikorodu that is unsafe? am sure he won't wanna live in danger as well.











I like him cause of his sense of responsibility



Have not thought about love with him, cos am in the school of thought that one shouldn't date neighbors, cos we dont know if it will end in marriage or breakup as usual.

Thats one.. So inlove? Nope am not but I like him.. Hes a good responsible guy.



Sighs but my fear is ikorodu

With the killings going on there and the terrible traffic to and fro to my buisness, I can't risk both at all



First my biz? It took me 11years to keep it running, stable and successful. If am going to relocate my biz, not anywhere near ikorodu at all!



I can't afford to loose my company for anything in the whole world and I can't afford to move my biz to a location where it wil not prosper.

And ikorodu is too fetish for my liking

With oro festivalsa and all



Then thieves abeg.



Where I live is very secured and safe



Am very paranoid about safety.

Due to past experience. Sighs



And on the second hand, I would love to start a family but not at the detriment of my peace of mind.





I just taya. I like him cause of his sense of responsibilityHave not thought about love with him, cos am in the school of thought that one shouldn't date neighbors, cos we dont know if it will end in marriage or breakup as usual.Thats one.. So inlove? Nope am not but I like him.. Hes a good responsible guy.Sighs but my fear is ikoroduWith the killings going on there and the terrible traffic to and fro to my buisness, I can't risk both at allFirst my biz? It took me 11years to keep it running, stable and successful. If am going to relocate my biz, not anywhere near ikorodu at all!I can't afford to loose my company for anything in the whole world and I can't afford to move my biz to a location where it wil not prosper.And ikorodu is too fetish for my likingWith oro festivalsa and allThen thieves abeg.Where I live is very secured and safeAm very paranoid about safety.Due to past experience. SighsAnd on the second hand, I would love to start a family but not at the detriment of my peace of mind.I just taya. 20 Likes

Actually, I would like to make my thought known and air my view about your story but the truth of the matter is that as much as would love to give you a reasonable suggestion and bring you out of your dilemma, i can't but make known to you the fact that i really don't know what to say...





BTW



Why is Mr John rushing you with a proposal na, is not even like you guys were dating abi you omitted that part in your story 14 Likes

No you are not being choosy. Your story basically said you were just friends who were cordial to each other and nothing more. You haven't dated or hung out together and he is suddenly proposing marriage?



If you like him, suggest that you both date first so you can really get to know each other and then decide on marriage later 23 Likes 3 Shares

alexialin:











I like him cause of his sense of responsibility



Have not thought about love with him, cos am in the school of thought that one shouldn't date neighbors, cos we dont know if it will end in marriage or breakup as usual.

Thats one.. So inlove? Nope am not but I like him.. Hes a good responsible guy.



Sighs but my fear is ikorodu

With the killings going on there and the terrible traffic to and fro to my buisness, I can't risk both at all



First my biz? It took me 11years to keep it running, stable and successful. If am going to relocate my biz, not anywhere near ikorodu at all!



I can't afford to loose my company for anything in the whole world and I can't afford to move my biz to a location where it wil not prosper.

And ikorodu is too fetish for my liking

With oro festivalsa and all



Then thieves abeg.



Where I live is very secured and safe



Am very paranoid about safety.

Due to past experience. Sighs



And on the second hand, I would love to start a family but not at the detriment of my peace of mind.





I just taya.





Op am having problems trying to pass the Tibet stage on Relic Run, can you share any tips or ideas? Op am having problems trying to pass the Tibet stage on Relic Run, can you share any tips or ideas? 3 Likes

Firstly do you love him enough to commit to him? Jumping to marry someone because he's a nice guy who proposed and you feel you're no longer younger sounds a little bit desperate to me.



Secondly , why would he propose marriage after deciding he's leaving and has made all the preparations and he knows you have a job in your area. He sounds selfish to me, a relationship is about both your comforts not just his. In this case it sounds like he thought about his needs only and expects you to make the compromises and sacrifices and that's not a great way to start a serious relationship especially marriage.



You are saying he wants to move to a place that's dangerous, not to make you paranoid or anything but be careful that he is not planning something dangerous for you, why propose now when he's made arrangements to move there. Why not ask you out before ?. Maybe you should forget abut the marriage thing now and start dating, and he should do the visiting at first to check his true intentions and how sincere he is as a potential husband. 19 Likes

SlimHan:

Actually, I would like to make my thought known and air my view about your story but the truth of the matter is that as much as would love to give you a reasonable suggestion and bring you out of your dilemma, i can't but make known to you the fact that i really don't know what to say...





BTW



Why is Mr John rushing you with a proposal na, is not even like you guys were dating abi you omitted that part in your story





Nope we weren't dating

We are friends

I feel maybe as hes moving down to ikorodu, he won't get to see me as much as he would love to



I guess? Nope we weren't datingWe are friendsI feel maybe as hes moving down to ikorodu, he won't get to see me as much as he would love toI guess?

wait op. so your problem is not the fact that you do not know this man at all.



you have not dated him, as friendship does not even count. there are one million things you do not know about him as a person and not all good friends make good spouses.



Asides that a man that will not bother to know you first but just wants a wife sharp sharp to quell pressures from family anc friends is not your problem.



your only problem is ikorodu. issorai.

you two deserve each other. wait op. so your problem is not the fact that you do not know this man at all.you have not dated him, as friendship does not even count. there are one million things you do not know about him as a person and not all good friends make good spouses.Asides that a man that will not bother to know you first but just wants a wife sharp sharp to quell pressures from family anc friends is not your problem.your only problem is ikorodu. issorai.you two deserve each other. 19 Likes 4 Shares

Hmmmm 1 Like

is the op advertising a tiled apartment in ikorodu?

I dont understand. 3 Likes 1 Share

Lionessza:

Firstly do you love him enough to commit to him? Jumping to marry someone because he's a nice guy who proposed and you feel you're no longer younger sounds a little bit desperate to me.



Secondly , why would he propose marriage after deciding he's leaving and has made all the preparations and he knows you have a job in your area. He sounds selfish to me, a relationship is about both your comforts not just his. In this case it sounds like he thought about his needs only and expects you to make the compromises and sacrifices and that's not a great way to start a serious relationship especially marriage.



You are saying he wants to move to a place that's dangerous, not to make you paranoid or anything but be careful that he is not planning something dangerous for you, why propose now when he's made arrangements to move there. Why not ask you out before ?. Maybe you should forget abut the marriage thing now and start dating, and he should do the visiting at first to check his true intentions and how sincere he is as a potential husband.









Abi?



You are right on that.



Although he wanted us to date but I told him I dont do neighbor relationship, Infact street relationship I no do



And maybe he feels, am scared he will dump me after sexxx? Which is one paranoia I have as well. U know how guys are? After sexxx? They move on.

I don't want such to happen to me on the same street. I will just die of shame! God!



So I made it clear to him, no dating.

So he came up with marriage and he said I can ask people around, he's a good man and husband material.





My problem is ikorodu. I can marry a man am not in love with, as long as hes presentable, has a good job, and he cares for me and hes good, loving and faithful, I have no problem. With time I will fall in love. Love is overrated jare



I pray he doesn't take it to heart I said no



If only he had consult me before taking such drastic steps!



It would have been a different story. I would have gladly say yes! And hang my boots on dating, just focus on making my new family work! And also understand him too.



If only he asked for my opinion!



A potential husband slipping off my hands.



Cos hes indeed a gentle man. Abi?You are right on that.Although he wanted us to date but I told him I dont do neighbor relationship, Infact street relationship I no doAnd maybe he feels, am scared he will dump me after sexxx? Which is one paranoia I have as well. U know how guys are? After sexxx? They move on.I don't want such to happen to me on the same street. I will just die of shame! God!So I made it clear to him, no dating.So he came up with marriage and he said I can ask people around, he's a good man and husband material.My problem is ikorodu. I can marry a man am not in love with, as long as hes presentable, has a good job, and he cares for me and hes good, loving and faithful, I have no problem. With time I will fall in love. Love is overrated jareI pray he doesn't take it to heart I said noIf only he had consult me before taking such drastic steps!It would have been a different story. I would have gladly say yes! And hang my boots on dating, just focus on making my new family work! And also understand him too.If only he asked for my opinion!A potential husband slipping off my hands.Cos hes indeed a gentle man. 9 Likes

People are just generalizing ikorodu for Badoo. I live in Ikorodu( agric ) and work in Lekki. I leave by 5am everyday and I won`t be back until pass 9pm.Am not ready to leave this area for anywhere in Lagos except Lekki,Ikoyi & V.I. Badoo guys only operate in the remote area in ikorodu. I don`t expect your assumed fiancé to get accommodation in such area. Please, ask him the area in ikorodu before you conclude. please, revert back! 1 Like 1 Share

hmmmm..

Why is he rushing? Why no courtship? Is relocating you for ritual killing? Be careful. 1 Like

alexialin:











I like him cause of his sense of responsibility



Have not thought about love with him, cos am in the school of thought that one shouldn't date neighbors, cos we dont know if it will end in marriage or breakup as usual.

Thats one.. So inlove? Nope am not but I like him.. Hes a good responsible guy.



Sighs but my fear is ikorodu

With the killings going on there and the terrible traffic to and fro to my buisness, I can't risk both at all



First my biz? It took me 11years to keep it running, stable and successful. If am going to relocate my biz, not anywhere near ikorodu at all!



I can't afford to loose my company for anything in the whole world and I can't afford to move my biz to a location where it wil not prosper.

And ikorodu is too fetish for my liking

With oro festivalsa and all



Then thieves abeg.



Where I live is very secured and safe



Am very paranoid about safety.

Due to past experience. Sighs



And on the second hand, I would love to start a family but not at the detriment of my peace of mind.





I just taya.



Not everywhere, agric (Lagos road) is free Not everywhere, agric (Lagos road) is free

alexialin:













Abi?



You are right on that.



Although he wanted us to date but I told him I dont do neighbor relationship, Infact street relationship I no do



And maybe he feels, am scared he will dump me after sexxx? Which is one paranoia I have as well. U know how guys are? After sexxx? They move on.

I don't want such to happen to me on the same street. I will just die of shame! God!



So I made it clear to him, no dating.

So he came up with marriage and he said I can ask people around, he's a good man and husband material.





My problem is ikorodu. I can marry a man am not in love with, as long as hes presentable, has a good job, and he cares for me and hes good, loving and faithful, I have no problem. With time I will fall in love. Love is overrated jare



I pray he doesn't take it to heart I said no



If only he had consult me before taking such drastic steps!



It would have been a different story. I would have gladly say yes! And hang my boots on dating, just focus on making my new family work! And also understand him too.



If only he asked for my opinion!



A potential husband slipping off my hands.



Cos hes indeed a gentle man.





If he's a good guy like you said , I doubt he will dump you after dating. Plus it will give you time to know each other not just as friends or neighbors but as a couple . You will not know him as a visitor but his bad and good habits too.



I understand when you say love is overrated but remember for some people having many things they love about their partner keeps them committed and commitment is what's keeps relationships together for longer.



Having said no to him shouldn't be a deal breaker if he was sincere. Table out your reasons for him , and also your list of concerns and see whether or not you could both reach a compromise if the marriage deal is so important to both of you. If he's a good guy like you said , I doubt he will dump you after dating. Plus it will give you time to know each other not just as friends or neighbors but as a couple . You will not know him as a visitor but his bad and good habits too.I understand when you say love is overrated but remember for some people having many things they love about their partner keeps them committed and commitment is what's keeps relationships together for longer.Having said no to him shouldn't be a deal breaker if he was sincere. Table out your reasons for him , and also your list of concerns and see whether or not you could both reach a compromise if the marriage deal is so important to both of you. 2 Likes







If he's a good guy like you said , I doubt he will dump you after dating. Plus it will give you time to know each other not just as friends or neighbors but as a couple . You will not know him as a visitor but his bad and good habits too.



I understand when you say love is overrated but remember for some people having many things they love about their partner keeps them committed and commitment is what's keeps relationships together for longer.



Having said no to him shouldn't be a deal breaker if he was sincere. Table out your reasons for him , and also your list of concerns and see whether or not you could both reach a compromise if the marriage deal is so important to both of you. [/quot e]





















Hmm mm... Ok



I wil talk to him tonight.





And also know the area of ikorodu hes moving to.



I just hope its not inside.



Thanks alot dear [quote author=Lionessza post=58582850]If he's a good guy like you said , I doubt he will dump you after dating. Plus it will give you time to know each other not just as friends or neighbors but as a couple . You will not know him as a visitor but his bad and good habits too.I understand when you say love is overrated but remember for some people having many things they love about their partner keeps them committed and commitment is what's keeps relationships together for longer.Having said no to him shouldn't be a deal breaker if he was sincere. Table out your reasons for him , and also your list of concerns and see whether or not you could both reach a compromise if the marriage deal is so important to both of you. [/quot e]Hmm mm... OkI wil talk to him tonight.And also know the area of ikorodu hes moving to.I just hope its not inside.Thanks alot dear 1 Like

FortuneTeller:

Why is he rushing? Why no courtship? Is relocating you for ritual killing? Be careful.







I doubt but I wil be very careful



Thanks. I doubt but I wil be very carefulThanks.











Ok, pleasure babe [quote author=alexialin post=58583165][/quote]Ok, pleasure babe

amedualiyu:

People are just generalizing ikorodu for Badoo. I live in Ikorodu( agric ) and work in Lekki. I leave by 5am everyday and I won`t be back until pass 9pm.Am not ready to leave this area for anywhere in Lagos except Lekki,Ikoyi & V.I. Badoo guys only operate in the remote area in ikorodu. I don`t expect your assumed fiancé to get accommodation in such area. Please, ask him the area in ikorodu before you conclude. please, revert back!







Hes not my fiance yet.



I will ask him the area he has rented the apartment.



Thank you. Hes not my fiance yet.I will ask him the area he has rented the apartment.Thank you.

alexialin:











I doubt but I wil be very careful



Thanks.



I hope not, but I learned this world can be a wicked place. Some people who I never knew were so evil, were exposed in the end. Read the story of the Nigerian lady who recently killed her American husband. For 8 years she had this man and his children fooled. She killed him after 4 days of marriage. Her goal was to get a life insurance policy that she knew he had. Whatever you do, do not relocate with him. I hope not, but I learned this world can be a wicked place. Some people who I never knew were so evil, were exposed in the end. Read the story of the Nigerian lady who recently killed her American husband. For 8 years she had this man and his children fooled. She killed him after 4 days of marriage. Her goal was to get a life insurance policy that she knew he had. Whatever you do, do not relocate with him. 1 Like

na wao but na dating dey suppose come b4 marriage proposal na.alexialin if u dont have that love for him no enter o.

lefulefu:

na wao but na dating dey suppose come b4 marriage proposal na.alexialin if u dont have that love for him no enter o.









I know lefulefu



I will think about it thoroughly before taking any huge step.

But,

Love matter taya me jare



Too many lies and make believe.



I will be careful.

I promise I know lefulefuI will think about it thoroughly before taking any huge step.But,Love matter taya me jareToo many lies and make believe.I will be careful.I promise 2 Likes

Ok. Well, saying no to him isn't the ryt thn (since ikorodu is ur main concern). You could have told him ur fears. This same thn u wrote here, u could have discussed it with him and let him know u can't move to ikorodu cos of security and ur biz. He should be reasonable. If after discussing and he is bent on ikorodu, u can decide. 4 Likes

alexialin:













I know lefulefu



I will think about it thoroughly before taking any huge step.

But,

Love matter taya me jare



Too many lies and make believe.



I will be careful.

I promise



great great 1 Like

Interesting