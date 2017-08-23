₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,372 members, 3,743,953 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 10:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Am I Too Choosy? (10980 Views)
Am I Too Introverted? Please Help / Guys In The House.... Was I Too Hard On This Babe?? / I Too Love Igbo Guys (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Am I Too Choosy? by alexialin: 1:38pm On Jul 18
There is this neighbor of mine, hes a bachelor and lives on my street. Few houses from mine. Hes a nice man, has a reasonable job, hes responsible, and good looking in his late 30s. We greet each other, have small talks as friends. I know he likes me due to the way he gists with me, help me with my car like changing tyre if its flat in the wee hours of the morning before he heads to work. Infact hes a concerned neighbor.
But yesterday evening, as I came back from work, my phone was ringing nd I saw his number and picked. He said he would like to discuss something important and delicate. I said ok no probs. I will come over to your place, lemme freshen up first.
So fast forward, I knocked on his door he opened, and smiled nervously, I smiled back. He ushered me to his sitting room. So I was like John, whats up? Whats going on?
He sat close to me and was now going Into long story of how hes planning to move down to a serene area in ikorodu, he has gotten a three bedroom flat, all tiled amd spacious. I was like wow! So u are moving to ikorodu? Are u not scared with badoo and the killings there?
He laughed nervously he said ha! No badoo there again! Ikorodu is now safe. I said seriously? He said yes! And moreover he has already paid for the place.
I said ok o.. I wish u safe relocating then. He said thank you
Then he said but there is one more issue.
I said ok, u want to throw send off party? I was laughing
He said noooo!
Hmm mm, hmmmm, I said what nah? Why hmmm?
Then he knelt down and said alexia weve known each other for quite a while and i can say am comfortable with you around me. And u are exactly what i need in my life.
Pease will u marry me? Will u be my wife? Am ready to go see your people and do all the necessary marriage rites. And towards end of this year, we are married.
I was like wait, wait!
Marry you? Ha!
Its not that u are good as a husband but sorry I can never live in ikorodu.
Not wit the killings going on there
Am sorry I cant
Wow! Pls stand up abeg.. I can't
He felt so bad, I couldnt bear to see the hurt in his eyes. As I stood up, he said wait pls.. I said am coming.
Sighs
Now peeps look at this scenario
I can't jeopardize my life cos of getting married.
Ikorodu for me is a no go area.
Do u guys and ladies feel I was unreasonable
I know am not a spring chicken but I can't put my life in danger
And even apart from danger? I feel the distance from where hes moving to and where my office @is just too long. Hold up alone eveyday will make me weary and tired
Pls I need reasonable views and replies about this issue
I don't want to feel like am a bad person
Pls dont mind my grammatical errors!
1 Like
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by falconey(m): 1:46pm On Jul 18
Do you love him?
If yes drop those excuses up there and start planning a family.
Wait a minute is it all area in ikorodu that is unsafe? am sure he won't wanna live in danger as well.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by Paulpaulpaul(m): 1:50pm On Jul 18
You are afraid of badoo or you are not into John?
Na your life jare
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by Young03(m): 1:55pm On Jul 18
I only pity these old men protesting in Benin city, blocking airport road
Obaseki abeg help them
As I trek go airport road come back them still dey ground dey sing
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by AggressiveFucker(f): 1:58pm On Jul 18
La wah for dis your story o
anyways.......
7 Likes
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by NevetsIbot: 1:58pm On Jul 18
Just face your career and life Na. Simple.
1 Like
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by alexialin: 2:09pm On Jul 18
falconey:
I like him cause of his sense of responsibility
Have not thought about love with him, cos am in the school of thought that one shouldn't date neighbors, cos we dont know if it will end in marriage or breakup as usual.
Thats one.. So inlove? Nope am not but I like him.. Hes a good responsible guy.
Sighs but my fear is ikorodu
With the killings going on there and the terrible traffic to and fro to my buisness, I can't risk both at all
First my biz? It took me 11years to keep it running, stable and successful. If am going to relocate my biz, not anywhere near ikorodu at all!
I can't afford to loose my company for anything in the whole world and I can't afford to move my biz to a location where it wil not prosper.
And ikorodu is too fetish for my liking
With oro festivalsa and all
Then thieves abeg.
Where I live is very secured and safe
Am very paranoid about safety.
Due to past experience. Sighs
And on the second hand, I would love to start a family but not at the detriment of my peace of mind.
I just taya.
20 Likes
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by SlimHan(f): 2:11pm On Jul 18
Actually, I would like to make my thought known and air my view about your story but the truth of the matter is that as much as would love to give you a reasonable suggestion and bring you out of your dilemma, i can't but make known to you the fact that i really don't know what to say...
BTW
Why is Mr John rushing you with a proposal na, is not even like you guys were dating abi you omitted that part in your story
14 Likes
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by omega25red(m): 2:13pm On Jul 18
No you are not being choosy. Your story basically said you were just friends who were cordial to each other and nothing more. You haven't dated or hung out together and he is suddenly proposing marriage?
If you like him, suggest that you both date first so you can really get to know each other and then decide on marriage later
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by pryme(m): 2:14pm On Jul 18
alexialin:
Op am having problems trying to pass the Tibet stage on Relic Run, can you share any tips or ideas?
3 Likes
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by Lionessza(f): 2:21pm On Jul 18
Firstly do you love him enough to commit to him? Jumping to marry someone because he's a nice guy who proposed and you feel you're no longer younger sounds a little bit desperate to me.
Secondly , why would he propose marriage after deciding he's leaving and has made all the preparations and he knows you have a job in your area. He sounds selfish to me, a relationship is about both your comforts not just his. In this case it sounds like he thought about his needs only and expects you to make the compromises and sacrifices and that's not a great way to start a serious relationship especially marriage.
You are saying he wants to move to a place that's dangerous, not to make you paranoid or anything but be careful that he is not planning something dangerous for you, why propose now when he's made arrangements to move there. Why not ask you out before ?. Maybe you should forget abut the marriage thing now and start dating, and he should do the visiting at first to check his true intentions and how sincere he is as a potential husband.
19 Likes
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by alexialin: 2:25pm On Jul 18
SlimHan:
Nope we weren't dating
We are friends
I feel maybe as hes moving down to ikorodu, he won't get to see me as much as he would love to
I guess?
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by HannahHitler(f): 2:30pm On Jul 18
wait op. so your problem is not the fact that you do not know this man at all.
you have not dated him, as friendship does not even count. there are one million things you do not know about him as a person and not all good friends make good spouses.
Asides that a man that will not bother to know you first but just wants a wife sharp sharp to quell pressures from family anc friends is not your problem.
your only problem is ikorodu. issorai.
you two deserve each other.
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by sunshineG(m): 2:31pm On Jul 18
Hmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by Caustics: 2:36pm On Jul 18
is the op advertising a tiled apartment in ikorodu?
I dont understand.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by alexialin: 2:38pm On Jul 18
Lionessza:
Abi?
You are right on that.
Although he wanted us to date but I told him I dont do neighbor relationship, Infact street relationship I no do
And maybe he feels, am scared he will dump me after sexxx? Which is one paranoia I have as well. U know how guys are? After sexxx? They move on.
I don't want such to happen to me on the same street. I will just die of shame! God!
So I made it clear to him, no dating.
So he came up with marriage and he said I can ask people around, he's a good man and husband material.
My problem is ikorodu. I can marry a man am not in love with, as long as hes presentable, has a good job, and he cares for me and hes good, loving and faithful, I have no problem. With time I will fall in love. Love is overrated jare
I pray he doesn't take it to heart I said no
If only he had consult me before taking such drastic steps!
It would have been a different story. I would have gladly say yes! And hang my boots on dating, just focus on making my new family work! And also understand him too.
If only he asked for my opinion!
A potential husband slipping off my hands.
Cos hes indeed a gentle man.
9 Likes
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by amedualiyu(m): 2:45pm On Jul 18
People are just generalizing ikorodu for Badoo. I live in Ikorodu( agric ) and work in Lekki. I leave by 5am everyday and I won`t be back until pass 9pm.Am not ready to leave this area for anywhere in Lagos except Lekki,Ikoyi & V.I. Badoo guys only operate in the remote area in ikorodu. I don`t expect your assumed fiancé to get accommodation in such area. Please, ask him the area in ikorodu before you conclude. please, revert back!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by misspineapple(f): 2:52pm On Jul 18
hmmmm..
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by Nobody: 3:01pm On Jul 18
Why is he rushing? Why no courtship? Is relocating you for ritual killing? Be careful.
1 Like
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by femi4: 3:02pm On Jul 18
alexialin:Not everywhere, agric (Lagos road) is free
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by Lionessza(f): 3:05pm On Jul 18
alexialin:
If he's a good guy like you said , I doubt he will dump you after dating. Plus it will give you time to know each other not just as friends or neighbors but as a couple . You will not know him as a visitor but his bad and good habits too.
I understand when you say love is overrated but remember for some people having many things they love about their partner keeps them committed and commitment is what's keeps relationships together for longer.
Having said no to him shouldn't be a deal breaker if he was sincere. Table out your reasons for him , and also your list of concerns and see whether or not you could both reach a compromise if the marriage deal is so important to both of you.
2 Likes
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by alexialin: 3:13pm On Jul 18
[quote author=Lionessza post=58582850]
If he's a good guy like you said , I doubt he will dump you after dating. Plus it will give you time to know each other not just as friends or neighbors but as a couple . You will not know him as a visitor but his bad and good habits too.
I understand when you say love is overrated but remember for some people having many things they love about their partner keeps them committed and commitment is what's keeps relationships together for longer.
Having said no to him shouldn't be a deal breaker if he was sincere. Table out your reasons for him , and also your list of concerns and see whether or not you could both reach a compromise if the marriage deal is so important to both of you. [/quot e]
Hmm mm... Ok
I wil talk to him tonight.
And also know the area of ikorodu hes moving to.
I just hope its not inside.
Thanks alot dear
1 Like
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by alexialin: 3:14pm On Jul 18
FortuneTeller:
I doubt but I wil be very careful
Thanks.
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by Lionessza(f): 3:15pm On Jul 18
[quote author=alexialin post=58583165][/quote]
Ok, pleasure babe
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by alexialin: 3:16pm On Jul 18
amedualiyu:
Hes not my fiance yet.
I will ask him the area he has rented the apartment.
Thank you.
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by Nobody: 3:18pm On Jul 18
alexialin:
I hope not, but I learned this world can be a wicked place. Some people who I never knew were so evil, were exposed in the end. Read the story of the Nigerian lady who recently killed her American husband. For 8 years she had this man and his children fooled. She killed him after 4 days of marriage. Her goal was to get a life insurance policy that she knew he had. Whatever you do, do not relocate with him.
1 Like
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by lefulefu(m): 3:23pm On Jul 18
na wao but na dating dey suppose come b4 marriage proposal na.alexialin if u dont have that love for him no enter o.
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by alexialin: 3:45pm On Jul 18
lefulefu:
I know lefulefu
I will think about it thoroughly before taking any huge step.
But,
Love matter taya me jare
Too many lies and make believe.
I will be careful.
I promise
2 Likes
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by larryUG(m): 3:48pm On Jul 18
Ok. Well, saying no to him isn't the ryt thn (since ikorodu is ur main concern). You could have told him ur fears. This same thn u wrote here, u could have discussed it with him and let him know u can't move to ikorodu cos of security and ur biz. He should be reasonable. If after discussing and he is bent on ikorodu, u can decide.
4 Likes
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by lefulefu(m): 3:49pm On Jul 18
alexialin:great
1 Like
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by leonard002(m): 4:54pm On Jul 18
Interesting
|Re: Am I Too Choosy? by leonard002(m): 4:58pm On Jul 18
leonard002:
1 Like
17 Signs That You Like Someone / Some Funny Ironies Of Life / The 3 Types Of Ladies That Nigerian Men Will Quickly Notice.
Viewing this topic: Tinkybabe(f), pcguru1(m), Peterbrenard, Prebaby93(f), badoh(m), ifelekan1(m), lovennelly4me, funsho75(m), brightdave, chickso43(m), jaymezzz(m), metroid(m), Learnstuffs(m), abeychemica(m), cajet, G007(m), Zipporah9, SplendidE(f), baiaon, ozimec(m), jc4real(m), Uncommon11, AryaSand(f), blackwood(m), Riddler, TheSCRYPT, totalhouse(m), trublood(m), Wayne4uall(m), good4all40, itiswellandwell, CORELDRAW(m), stainless239(f), sofiaelvis(f), Customer80, NihinlolaTenny(f), Charleynmuo, ip2121918021(m), skedy1(m), iyzeek(m), 0079jaBond(m), ruthxzy(f), master24181, newtral01(f), jstburner(m), nwakibie3(m), mccben4(m), KaizenO(m), olu4life(m), emmeyen, kafiz1(m), Oziahete(m), Collins0609(m), GodMercykeptme, nuelsam(m), Whatarewehere4, tobe4real(m), cooleo(m), ww007, bencarson007(m), danieljessy, Bowaley17(m), olalaycon(m), gentlemayor(m), Milaxx, fejikudz(m), benueguy(m), fumisko(f), XwhY(m), YOUNGELDER1(m), Jackeeh(m), ekwemzy2014(m), VictorRomanov, CDon(m), Unionised(m), teeto23, engrolawei, Philawole(m), omaar12, pword, babatunde1339(m), JVgal(f), heykims(m), godson4u79(m), flinsburg, adesiku(m), Cheks01(f), uckyra(f), AngelicBeing, Bibi294(f), grbgrb4(m), hemartins(m), Paulswaggz(m), sharpwriter, davide470(m), aktolly54(m), Tchiman, Mocalypse, Boy101(m), nowpresence(f), austino677(m), akinsdeji, Donald3d(m), haysmart90(m), ayyumud(m), joseo, rosita33(f), goodness11, IAmSkinny, BIDOO(m), Finger5(m), sketcherJ(m), blinkz4real, ehix89(m), bany88, Dskyy(m), Laralag, efizy08(m), aieo(m), cherriex(f), JamieRocks(m), iNewton, Ng1960, Clnovember(m), dasdexter(m), AgricSalt(m), bignero, drey076(m), Spicy06, avalontony(m), rushman003, jumokebidemi, adaifx, seyekan(m), Firstgentleman1(m), denigma2(m), olaitanbaale1(m), Cupidkc(m), missvera(f), Teettyllayho, KwoiZabo(m), 989900, Popowaa, Tosinex(m), Horlartunes, Opiletool(m), eExclusif, agaka27, temmytee20(m), jessejunior(m), Adikij(f), Faithscharms2(f), mummyjess(f), Xfemt(m), ursullalinda, mumynoella(f), LORRDDD(m), doyex03, kayjee101, VivaLaByke, akinade28(f), Harddiskng, salbis(m), priceaction, Ocutegan(m), refiner(f), omoladehope, Pedrogold(m), Emmah123, DonZaggy(m), piagetskinner(m), shakyum12(m), netmillionaires(m), Damminglola(f), 1bunne4lif(m), Sadrey1(m), djlaqua91(m), XKZ(m), ibiruk38, Firgemachar, purespikes, wasak(m), Dsegsam(m), Nimi22(f), andyanders, tundeharry and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33