|Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by OrestesDante: 9:06am
Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart?
Even with the saying , ‘ To err is human and to forgive is divine ’ , so many people still find it difficult to totally forgive somebody who wronged them, especially a partner or an ex. For those who forgive, they also may find it difficult to totally forget and move on . As such, SATURDAY PUNCH asked some Nigerians if they would be compassionate enough to forgive an ex who might have broken their hearts at some point to the extent of even donating a kidney if that ex was in dire need of it .
Source: http://punchng.com/would-you-donate-a-kidney-to-an-ex-who-broke-your-heart/
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by DarkMagic(m): 9:08am
Last one thi
His current girlfriend should donate it

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by madridguy(m): 9:08am
So kidney is now Sallah's meat that you give anyhow
May God Almighty protect us from every life threatening ailment and send helper to people in need now.

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by OrestesDante: 9:08am
She has broken my heart already. Make I con donate my kidney again?
She for kúkú kill me

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:09am
The hell! I am not a martyr ooo..i will donate 10k on his funeral..

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Tolexander: 9:11am
The current girlfriend, I can't even donate to her, a kidney. Let alone an ex.

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Horlohlah: 9:11am
After breaking my heart, I should drop kidney again
He should just come and put knife on my neck

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Evablizin(f): 9:22am
This is super story.......hmmmmmm
Not only kidney i will donate my Spinal cord

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by FemiEddy(m): 9:31am
I would love to donate the kidney o, but my mother, family and friends won't allow me to, so I won't be able to

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by paiz(m): 9:32am
Am I the only man she knows? I will be like "sorry for dating you"
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by VolTOxic(m): 9:34am
When I turn Arsenal fan?
Na me she wan nack home and away?
Shuu abeg. I have two kidneys for a reason.

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Larryfest(m): 9:37am
When it's not dat am slow....
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by mrmrmister: 9:48am
I'll donate my dick to her.
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by folakemigeh(f): 9:52am
Of a truth, more guys will still go ahead and do it compared to the girls.
Guys are wired to give, while girls are wired to take( i'm talking basically about Naija people)
As for me, Yes i can donate my kidney to him if that is what will save his life

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by OrestesDante: 10:05am
folakemigeh:
Easier said than done

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by urbanemind: 10:06am
folakemigeh:hmmmm..i hear u, Na so
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Ishilove: 10:07am
OrestesDante:That's like donating one of your balls to someone who was fond of squeezing 'em really hard. The memory of the pain would cause to you to think thrice.
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Headlesschicken(m): 10:09am
I can never donate sh!t for a woman,phucking bunch of ingrates...smh

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by OrestesDante: 10:15am
Ishilove:
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by FemiEddy(m): 10:34am
folakemigeh:I would like to buy you a drink
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by babyfaceafrica: 11:03am
Why should I?....dangote cement fall on her
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by babyfaceafrica: 11:04am
folakemigeh:talk for yourself
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by folakemigeh(f): 11:05am
babyfaceafrica:You can see that at the end of my write up

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by EmyLeo(m): 11:19am
folakemigeh:#Lol.. yhur joking right
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Narldon(f): 1:01pm
Ok
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by websiteafford: 1:01pm
funny....
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by xenakongbi337: 1:01pm
If I give her one, which one I wan take dey shayo
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by muller101(m): 1:01pm
I will destroy the kidney myself if I am forced to donate

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by kalananta(m): 1:01pm
Evablizin:

|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by ITbomb(m): 1:02pm
To forgive is divine, oya give her divine kidney nah
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by exlinklodge: 1:02pm
odikwa egwu
even she carry juju for mouth
I no go give am "kid" let alone to "ney"
|Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by booqee(f): 1:02pm
His current girlfriend should donate abeg
