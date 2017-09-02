₦airaland Forum

Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by OrestesDante: 9:06am
Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart?

Even with the saying , ‘ To err is human and to forgive is divine ’ , so many people still find it difficult to totally forgive somebody who wronged them, especially a partner or an ex. For those who forgive, they also may find it difficult to totally forget and move on . As such, SATURDAY PUNCH asked some Nigerians if they would be compassionate enough to forgive an ex who might have broken their hearts at some point to the extent of even donating a kidney if that ex was in dire need of it .
I’ll rather live long for my family.

Fred Adu

I cannot be her first option and if she thinks I will forget easily what she did in the past and then decide to donate one of my kidneys to her, she must be joking . I would rather live long and healthy for my family than attend to aid an ungrateful ex . But, if there are other ways or things that I can assist her with , like money, I can. But for my kidney, I cannot.

He should go to the woman he left me for.


Damilola Ogunleye


There is no way I will donate a kidney to a man that broke my heart in the past. God forbid it! Not even with the way we broke up and his attitude towards me afterwards. He should look for another donor because if he thinks I will willingly donate my kidney, he is funny. He should go to the woman he left me for.


I’ll not pay evil for evil


Abayomi Ayomide


It will take the grace of God for me to help an ex that broke my heart with a part of my organ . But, if it happens to be that I am the only one that can save her life, then I will donate a kidney to her. I cannot wish her dead because I am human and she had personal reasons for doing whatever she did in the past. I am a better person now and I would not pay evil for evil.


I will not allow an ex destroy my home


Owolabi Sarah

Never in my life will I donate a kidney to an ex that decided to break my heart. There are other donors he can get a kidney from apart from me. I do not have any relationship with him anymore and I definitely cannot be the only one to save him . How will I tell my husband that I want to do such a thing? I will not allow an ex destroy my home.


Everyone’s life belongs to God


Afolabi Sunday


Yes, I can donate a kidney to an ex even if she broke my heart emotionally. The truth is that everyone’ s life belongs to God Almighty and if I can save her life, then to God be the glory and that becomes a plus for me. She did hurt me but I will gain nothing if I can help her and decide not to . God will be very unhappy with me.


I’ll be ungrateful to my husband


Arinola Agboola


I cannot donate my kidney to a man that broke my heart. What am I supposed to say if my husband finds out about such a thing? That will make me very ungrateful to my husband who stood by me when I was heartbroken . He should go and collect the kidney from those ones he left me for in the past.

Her death would not give me joy

Emmanuel Umanah

Yes, I will, even if it might not be an easy task to do because she broke my heart in the past, especially the pain and sleepless nights that she made me go through . When we offend God, He forgives us and who will I be not to forgive her even after what she did to me? I will forgive and forget her actions and save her life. Her death would not give me joy.



His current girlfriend should donate it
Rachael Akande
I can’ t donate my kidney to him . Why would I render such a big help to him ? He doesn ’ t deserve such a favour from me at all after so much pain he caused me . His current girlfriend or wife should help donate the kidney to him or even his other family members. But as for me , he won't get my kidney.


Source: http://punchng.com/would-you-donate-a-kidney-to-an-ex-who-broke-your-heart/
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by DarkMagic(m): 9:08am
Last one thi
His current girlfriend should donate it tongue

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by madridguy(m): 9:08am
So kidney is now Sallah's meat that you give anyhow grin grin grin

May God Almighty protect us from every life threatening ailment and send helper to people in need now.

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by OrestesDante: 9:08am
She has broken my heart already. Make I con donate my kidney again?
She for kúkú kill me

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:09am
grin

The hell! I am not a martyr ooo..i will donate 10k on his funeral..

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Tolexander: 9:11am
The current girlfriend, I can't even donate to her, a kidney. Let alone an ex.

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Horlohlah: 9:11am
After breaking my heart, I should drop kidney again undecided
He should just come and put knife on my neck

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Evablizin(f): 9:22am
grin
This is super story.......hmmmmmm

Not only kidney i will donate my Spinal cord

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by FemiEddy(m): 9:31am
I would love to donate the kidney o, but my mother, family and friends won't allow me to, so I won't be able to grin

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by paiz(m): 9:32am
Am I the only man she knows? I will be like "sorry for dating you"
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by VolTOxic(m): 9:34am
When I turn Arsenal fan?
Na me she wan nack home and away?
Shuu abeg. I have two kidneys for a reason.

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Larryfest(m): 9:37am
When it's not dat am slow....
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by mrmrmister: 9:48am
I'll donate my dick to her.
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by folakemigeh(f): 9:52am
Of a truth, more guys will still go ahead and do it compared to the girls.

Guys are wired to give, while girls are wired to take( i'm talking basically about Naija people)


As for me, Yes i can donate my kidney to him if that is what will save his life

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by OrestesDante: 10:05am
folakemigeh:
Of a truth, more guys will still go ahead and do it compared to the girls.

Guys are wired to give, while girls are wired to take( i'm talking basically about Naija people)


As for me, Yes i can donate my kidney to him if that is what will save his life


Easier said than done

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by urbanemind: 10:06am
folakemigeh:
Of a truth, more guys will still go ahead and do it compared to the girls.

Guys are wired to give, while girls are wired to take( i'm talking basically about Naija people)


As for me, Yes i can donate my kidney to him if that is what will save his life
hmmmm..i hear u, Na so
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Ishilove: 10:07am
OrestesDante:
Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart?



Source: http://punchng.com/would-you-donate-a-kidney-to-an-ex-who-broke-your-heart/

That's like donating one of your balls to someone who was fond of squeezing 'em really hard. The memory of the pain would cause to you to think thrice.
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Headlesschicken(m): 10:09am
undecided I can never donate sh!t for a woman,phucking bunch of ingrates...smh

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by OrestesDante: 10:15am
Ishilove:

That's like donating one of your balls to someone who was fond of squeezing 'em really hard. The memory of the pain would cause to you to think thrice.

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by FemiEddy(m): 10:34am
folakemigeh:
Of a truth, more guys will still go ahead and do it compared to the girls.

Guys are wired to give, while girls are wired to take( i'm talking basically about Naija people)

As for me, Yes i can donate my kidney to him if that is what will save his life
I would like to buy you a drink

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by babyfaceafrica: 11:03am
Why should I?....dangote cement fall on her
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by babyfaceafrica: 11:04am
folakemigeh:
Of a truth, more guys will still go ahead and do it compared to the girls.

Guys are wired to give, while girls are wired to take( i'm talking basically about Naija people)


As for me, Yes i can donate my kidney to him if that is what will save his life
talk for yourself
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by folakemigeh(f): 11:05am
babyfaceafrica:
talk for yourself
You can see that at the end of my write up

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by EmyLeo(m): 11:19am
folakemigeh:
Of a truth, more guys will still go ahead and do it compared to the girls.

Guys are wired to give, while girls are wired to take( i'm talking basically about Naija people)


As for me, Yes i can donate my kidney to him if that is what will save his life
#Lol.. yhur joking right
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by Narldon(f): 1:01pm
Ok
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by websiteafford: 1:01pm
funny....

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by xenakongbi337: 1:01pm
If I give her one, which one I wan take dey shayo
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by muller101(m): 1:01pm
I will destroy the kidney myself if I am forced to donate

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by kalananta(m): 1:01pm
Evablizin:
grin

This is super story.......hmmmmmm


Not only kidney i will donate my Spinal cord

shocked grin grin grin

Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by ITbomb(m): 1:02pm
To forgive is divine, oya give her divine kidney nah
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by exlinklodge: 1:02pm
odikwa egwu


even she carry juju for mouth


I no go give am "kid" let alone to "ney"
Re: Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? by booqee(f): 1:02pm
His current girlfriend should donate abeg

