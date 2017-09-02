



Even with the saying , ‘ To err is human and to forgive is divine ’ , so many people still find it difficult to totally forgive somebody who wronged them, especially a partner or an ex. For those who forgive, they also may find it difficult to totally forget and move on . As such, SATURDAY PUNCH asked some Nigerians if they would be compassionate enough to forgive an ex who might have broken their hearts at some point to the extent of even donating a kidney if that ex was in dire need of it .

I’ll rather live long for my family.



Fred Adu



I cannot be her first option and if she thinks I will forget easily what she did in the past and then decide to donate one of my kidneys to her, she must be joking . I would rather live long and healthy for my family than attend to aid an ungrateful ex . But, if there are other ways or things that I can assist her with , like money, I can. But for my kidney, I cannot.



He should go to the woman he left me for.





Damilola Ogunleye





There is no way I will donate a kidney to a man that broke my heart in the past. God forbid it! Not even with the way we broke up and his attitude towards me afterwards. He should look for another donor because if he thinks I will willingly donate my kidney, he is funny. He should go to the woman he left me for.





I’ll not pay evil for evil





Abayomi Ayomide





It will take the grace of God for me to help an ex that broke my heart with a part of my organ . But, if it happens to be that I am the only one that can save her life, then I will donate a kidney to her. I cannot wish her dead because I am human and she had personal reasons for doing whatever she did in the past. I am a better person now and I would not pay evil for evil.





I will not allow an ex destroy my home





Owolabi Sarah



Never in my life will I donate a kidney to an ex that decided to break my heart. There are other donors he can get a kidney from apart from me. I do not have any relationship with him anymore and I definitely cannot be the only one to save him . How will I tell my husband that I want to do such a thing? I will not allow an ex destroy my home.





Everyone’s life belongs to God





Afolabi Sunday





Yes, I can donate a kidney to an ex even if she broke my heart emotionally. The truth is that everyone’ s life belongs to God Almighty and if I can save her life, then to God be the glory and that becomes a plus for me. She did hurt me but I will gain nothing if I can help her and decide not to . God will be very unhappy with me.





I’ll be ungrateful to my husband





Arinola Agboola





I cannot donate my kidney to a man that broke my heart. What am I supposed to say if my husband finds out about such a thing? That will make me very ungrateful to my husband who stood by me when I was heartbroken . He should go and collect the kidney from those ones he left me for in the past.



Her death would not give me joy



Emmanuel Umanah



Yes, I will, even if it might not be an easy task to do because she broke my heart in the past, especially the pain and sleepless nights that she made me go through . When we offend God, He forgives us and who will I be not to forgive her even after what she did to me? I will forgive and forget her actions and save her life. Her death would not give me joy.







His current girlfriend should donate it

Rachael Akande

I can’ t donate my kidney to him . Why would I render such a big help to him ? He doesn ’ t deserve such a favour from me at all after so much pain he caused me . His current girlfriend or wife should help donate the kidney to him or even his other family members. But as for me , he won't get my kidney.





