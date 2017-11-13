₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:10pm On Sep 19
Each time I hear ladies talk about the need to be careful in choosing the man to marry and they use words like "it's better to marry late and be with the right guy rather than get married in a hurry and regret"....i just shake my head and wonder why our ladies just don't get it ....
You can never be too careful in choosing the right man and if you like wait a thousand years trying to be careful,it's never a sure proof that you will end up with the right guy.
Ladies must understand that marriage is a risk. There is no good or bad choice of man but what we have is "YOUR CHOICE" and what you make out of it so you must learn how to deal with it.
So in my opinion,I present to you 10 unusual steps you can follow if you truly want to experience marital happiness.
Let's get started.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:11pm On Sep 19
1.Dont just follow your heart but use your head and be with that man who truly cares for you and not the one you desire cos the guy you want may not want you so don't force it.
In marriage,your feelings count but what is more important is how that guy feels for you so once you are convinced that the guy truly wants you,stop wasting time trying to be too careful,do a due diligence on him and if he is clean,just take the risk and marry him if he proposes.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:11pm On Sep 19
2.Ok you are now married and he is all over you so you just believe he is such a sweet romantic angel that have eyes for just you....
Well im so sorry to break your heart but expect him to cheat and be psychologically prepared for that regardless of how crazy he feels for you.
*Yes I know not all men cheat bla bla bla" just expect him to but if he doesn't. ...CONGRATS.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:12pm On Sep 19
3. And the moment you suspect that he is cheating on you please don't fight him or bring down the roof cos that will make things worse.
Remember that the home wrecker out there knows he is married to you and wants you out so don't grant her wish but take charge of your emotions.
Many randy men don't ever leave their wives but they always come back after having a taste of that hopeless side dish but when you heat it up,you just might push your man out totally cos at that point,all he cares about is tasting that side dish and he will do anything to make that happen. (Crazy but true. )
Just tell him gently that "incase he does not love himself but for your sake and the innocent children present or yet to come,he should use protection and also respect you by carrying out that mad act far far away from you"
Crazy I know but it really makes no sense fighting him cos that will never make him stop.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:12pm On Sep 19
4.Get busy and give him lots of space.Be financially independent so that he will not see you as a liability and you will not even have that time to bother your head about who he sees....
I know some men don't want their wives to work but I will advise the ladies not to buy into that but must make all efforts to be financially independent even if their hubbies have all the money in the world.
One secret ladies don't know is that men place great value on ladies who worry less about their whereabouts and are financially independent to stand on their own.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by MrPresident1: 8:13pm On Sep 19
God will soon come and there will be no more need for threads like this
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:13pm On Sep 19
5.Be very careful how you make babies and bring to the world the number of children you can conviniently cater for without the help of any man cos anything can happen and you just might be the one to carry their responsibilities. ...
Be wise.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by captainbangz(m): 8:14pm On Sep 19
*clears throat* Now, this is my land. If i like, i sell it... If i like i don't.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by ikp120(m): 8:14pm On Sep 19
Why you be like this na?
Toks use the remaining space jare.
MrPresident1:
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:15pm On Sep 19
6. Be a great wife,be humble,romantic, God loving and be good in the kitchen and the other room.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:16pm On Sep 19
7.If after doing all you can to be the best wife and he still cheats on you with impunity I advice you just face your life and that of your children rather than leave your marriage cos there is no guaranty that your next man will be better.And strangely,8 out of 10 ladies who leave their marriage because their husbands were unfaithful usually end up as intimacy gadgets in the hands of randy men,as a lonely single mum,and ironically,as a mistress to another married man so why leave your marriage in the first instance?
Be strong and let him know that it is his loss not yours but don't ever leave your marriage for a side dish to be the main dish....a side dish she is and a side dish she will remain.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Divay22(f): 8:16pm On Sep 19
What's hippening here ...
Why the booking of space
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:16pm On Sep 19
8.The moment you start raising children,focus more on improving your life and that of the children cos your husband may cease to be yours but your children will forever be yours.
Worry less about who he sees,where he goes,the ladies around him. ...but let your focus be on building your life and a better future for your children.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by falconey(m): 8:16pm On Sep 19
LWKM.......... toks2008 with Bob Marley hairstyle.
So fucking_ gay!
meanwhile.....
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:17pm On Sep 19
9.Marriage is such a beautiful institutiin where you create your own world.
No matter how turbulent it may be,try to keep your family together because the devil derives great joy in destroying marriages simply because it was Almighty GOD that meticulously created the institution.
If you are faced with a violent husband,report him to the authorities so that he can be put in check....pray always for a solid family because marriage is a spiritual bond.
For the sake of GOD and the children,try to remain in your marriage cos the negative effects of divorce on the woman and most importantly the children are too numerous to discuss.
Divorce is never a viable solution to marital crises just like cutting off the head is never the best option to treat a lingering headache....there is always a better way to resolve issues.
Always remember that no marriage is perfect and the best marriage is not between two lovers or two romantic and compatible people,but the best marriage is between two forgivers.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by MrPresident1: 8:18pm On Sep 19
ikp120:
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:18pm On Sep 19
10. No matter what,always understand that the key to your marital happiness is not hinged on your hubby's faithfulness or how caring he is towards you....you are responsible for your own happiness so choose to be happy always regardless of how crazy things may look around you.
As odd and difficult as this advice may sound,it has worked for our mothers who were faced with serious marital challenges and it can also work for you.
Marriage does not guaranty happiness but you must meticulously make that decision to be happy against all odds because your true source of happiness lies inside of you.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by TINALETC3(f): 8:19pm On Sep 19
my sister, d tin weak me ooo
Divay22:
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Divay22(f): 8:23pm On Sep 19
TINALETC3:Everybody just they book space like say na heaven list or first to come na go, go house with only tooth pick
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Omotayor123(f): 8:27pm On Sep 19
I laugh in Chinese..
Toks and his cheat cheat of a thing!
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:29pm On Sep 19
falconey:
lol! nah wig o...
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by ikp120(m): 8:49pm On Sep 19
Toks2008:
I think say you na spirikoko.
Pastor wey dey wear wig?
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 8:54pm On Sep 19
ikp120:
Lol,I'm one hell of a lively fellow.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by nikkypearl(f): 8:55pm On Sep 19
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 9:40pm On Sep 19
Divay22:
Does it make sense a little?
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Adaumunocha(f): 9:43pm On Sep 19
The op is such a romantic... I think.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Adaumunocha(f): 9:48pm On Sep 19
Toks2008:Wanna pull a bobrisky on us?
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 9:53pm On Sep 19
Adaumunocha:
Certainly.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Toks2008(m): 9:55pm On Sep 19
Adaumunocha:
Seen that name on Nland. .who is he or she?
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Adaumunocha(f): 9:56pm On Sep 19
Toks2008:A cross dresser cum drag queen.
|Re: 10 Realistic steps a lady should follow if she truly desires marital peace(Pics) by Nobody: 10:01pm On Sep 19
More tips loading.....
Become his true partner.
Men connect more with women.who pick up similar interests as their.
Show some interest in his job, career/ business.
Give him.a hand.when.necessary and show interest in his hobbies and spend some quality time.with him enjoying.what he loves to do.
If he likes football for instance, sit with him and.enjoy an important match suporting his club. You can buy a customized jersey to support his team. Men will respect you more when you support them that much and will not likely cheat on you or at least will respect you more buy keeping such amorous relationships far from you.
Nothing breaks a womanc.heart.more than a.man who treats her with wreckless abandon, taking get eelings with a pinch of salt.
cc Toks2008
