Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:23am
The Osun Government on Wednesday declared Thursday, September 21, as public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year — Hijra 1439 AH, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The information is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, in Osogbo,
The commissioner quoted the state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as saying “Osun State adopted the Islamic New Year as official public holiday on Nov. 15, 2012.

“The Islamic year started counting in 622 AD after the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah in Saudi Arabia.”
He stated that the governor wished Muslims in the state and across the world a happy New Year celebration and urged residents of the state to continue to live peacefully with one another.

The governor advised the people to use the new Islamic Year for spiritual development.
On its part, the Kano State Government has declared Friday, Sept. 22, as public holiday to mark the new Islamic year.
This is contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, and issued to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.


The Islamic New Year, which is first month in the lunar Islamic calendar, coincides with activities marking the nation’s 57th anniversary celebration.
Mr. Garba quoted the acting governor, Prof Hafiz Abubakar, as congratulating the people of the state and Muslims the world over for witnessing the new year.
He said Mr. Abubakar had appealed to Kano citizens to utilise the public holiday to offer prayers for peace and prosperity of the country.
He said the the acting governor reassured the people of the state government’s determination to work hard towards improving their living standards.
He also called on Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country.
Thursday, Sept. 21, is the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar and it marks the beginning of the new Islamic year 1439 after Hijra.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/243734-islamic-new-year-two-states-declare-public-holidays.html

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by krak101(m): 9:23am
Their state. Their business
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by devindevin2000: 9:24am
LOL
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:24am
krak101:
Their state. Their business

The states are meant to be secular not Islamic

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:25am
When CAN complained that there are plans to islamized Nigeria we all laughed, see it happening now cry

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by krak101(m): 9:25am
TheKingIsHere:


The states are meant to be secular not Islamic
Do the states declare holidays in January (new year )?

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by pyyxxaro: 9:26am
Naaa so so holiday all these aboki people de get


God de shaa undecided

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:26am
krak101:
Do the states declare holidays in January (new year )?

Is new year a religious holiday?

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Alcatraz005: 9:27am
cry angry sad embarassed undecided
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Ngokafor(f): 9:29am
Interesting...Kano and osun gone..more to follow..This is how it starts,one after another untill the much acclaimed and denied islamisation takes place..

SE and SS should be alert before its too late..SW is half gone with the caliphate already afterall the Christians there say they are one with their muslim counter-parts in all they say or do

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Ngokafor(f): 9:32am
TheKingIsHere:
When CAN complained that there are plans to islamized Nigeria we all laughed, see it happening now cry


Exactly!!!...but i never laughed but took them seriious cos i have dealt with muslims and know what their plans,impression and mindset about Christians are.
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Homeboiy(m): 9:32am
good for her inhabitants
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Omeokachie: 9:33am
Sheik Rauf Aregbesola will encourage and sponsor recitation of the quran competition.


Never heard him sponsor inter-schools debate, or mathematic competition.


Welcome to the islamic state of Osun
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by krak101(m): 9:34am
TheKingIsHere:


Is new year a religious holiday?
Yes. Different religions have their different calendars. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregorian_calendar

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by olapluto(m): 9:36am
In Oyo state there is public holiday too.
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by mazimee(m): 9:37am
And some people still doubt the possibility of islamizing Nigeria even when they are non chalant about the issue?
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Danielmoore(m): 9:42am
Awon muslumi ododo grin
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:45am
krak101:
Yes. Different religions have their different calendars. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregorian_calendar

This doesn't prove that new year is a religious holiday. If it is a religious holiday, tell us the occasion for the celebration
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:48am
olapluto:
In Oyo state there is public holiday too.

Public holiday in Oyo state? Which holiday is that?
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by efighter: 9:49am
mazimee:
And some people still doubt the possibility of islamizing Nigeria even when they are non chalant about the issue?

But Easter holiday, Xmas holiday and New Year holiday are not means of Christianizing Nigeria. I think you need your brain examined.

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by mazimee(m): 9:52am
efighter:


But Easter holiday, Xmas holiday and New Year holiday are not means of Christianizing Nigeria. I think you need your brain examined.

Those holidays you mentioned are recognized world wide, it is not new in our society. Stop sounding like a slow poke

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by fergie001(m): 9:53am
Osun and Kano is celebrating the Hijrah.

I hope on Jan 1st,only 34 states will celebrate the New Year,FG take note.
Some Governors are just good to throw into the Atlantic,
Even Governors in Gombe,Borno did not even conduct a Public Holiday,and see Aregbe.

How can somebody justify the amount the state will lose that day,
Why won't Amosun declare public holiday?

These holidays are needless.We have the highest number of religious bodies in this country yet we are worse off than countries who do not believe in God.

Every year,we take turns going to Mecca and Israel to help them boost their IGR,yet we learn nothing....other than strife,murder,corruption,etc.
I do not know why the FG will keep on funding the Pilgrims Board,f.uck the Pilgrims Board,and get your head and acts together,rubbish.

He should declare the whole year public holiday sef,just how many days after 4days was taken out.....

It is not like we even learn anything from the holidays sef,except help public civil servants stay at home.

"Love is my own Religion-I can die for it."

Good luck,Osun
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by nwaUrasi(m): 9:54am
constitutional, It's an impeachment offenses.
but the legislature is always a rubble stamp.

am more concerned about Osun state, I believe there are things more important than the Islamic holiday that also require urgent attention.

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:59am
Where is Lalasticlala sef
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TGoddess(f): 10:00am
This is the last thing Nigeria needs atm.
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Alcatraz005: 10:05am
Ngokafor:



Interesting...Kano and osun gone..more to follow..This is how it starts,one after another untill the much acclaimed and denied islamisation takes place..

SE and SS should be alert before its too late..SW is half gone with the caliphate already afterall the Christians there say they are one with their muslim counter-parts in all they say or do

Yorubaland is gone. I would rather be a 4th class citizen in Europe than live in an Islamic society. I love my tribe but we lost it with the 2019 elections. We were deceived in the millions.

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by hucienda: 10:06am
Osun too? Didn't know the state is [now?] majority muslim. Soon, Kwara and Oyo could join the fray in that axis.

The bulwark of Christianity in Nigeria - the former eastern region - and christian parts of the former western and northern regions had better watch out.

On fool's island is that individual who thinks Nigeria is a 'secular' state.
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by SuperStriker: 10:08am
The Yoruba Muslims are the archiles heel of the south. It is very clear now.

This is just the bitter truth.

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by SuperStriker: 10:09am
Alcatraz005:


Yorubaland is gone. I would rather be a 4th class citizen in Europe than live in an Islamic society. I love my tribe but we lost it with the 2019 elections. We were deceived in the millions.

There is already an Emir in kwara which is traditional Yoruba land.

Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 10:13am
hucienda:
Osun too? Didn't know the state is [now?] majority muslim.

Osun was part Christian part muslim but it seems now muslims have taken over. Same with Oyo state. Next is ogun and ondo state
Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 10:15am
Ngokafor:



Interesting...Kano and osun gone..more to follow..This is how it starts,one after another untill the much acclaimed and denied islamisation takes place..

SE and SS should be alert before its too late..SW is half gone with the caliphate already afterall the Christians there say they are one with their muslim counter-parts in all they say or do

We need to be careful in SS and SE, I thought this was a joke but the poo is real. SW is almost islamized.

