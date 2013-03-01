₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,066 members, 3,805,059 topics. Date: Thursday, 21 September 2017 at 11:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday (1260 Views)
Idi-Iroko Bridge That Links Osun And Oyo Collapses After Heavy Rainfall (pics) / Eid-el-Fitr: FG Extends Public Holiday To Thursday July 7th / Photo News:osun Huge Model Schools : Shoes Have Sizes!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:23am
The Osun Government on Wednesday declared Thursday, September 21, as public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year — Hijra 1439 AH, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/243734-islamic-new-year-two-states-declare-public-holidays.html
2 Likes
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by krak101(m): 9:23am
Their state. Their business
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by devindevin2000: 9:24am
LOL
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:24am
krak101:
The states are meant to be secular not Islamic
7 Likes
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:25am
When CAN complained that there are plans to islamized Nigeria we all laughed, see it happening now
3 Likes
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by krak101(m): 9:25am
TheKingIsHere:Do the states declare holidays in January (new year )?
1 Like
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by pyyxxaro: 9:26am
Naaa so so holiday all these aboki people de get
God de shaa
1 Like
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:26am
krak101:
Is new year a religious holiday?
7 Likes
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Alcatraz005: 9:27am
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Ngokafor(f): 9:29am
Interesting...Kano and osun gone..more to follow..This is how it starts,one after another untill the much acclaimed and denied islamisation takes place..
SE and SS should be alert before its too late..SW is half gone with the caliphate already afterall the Christians there say they are one with their muslim counter-parts in all they say or do
9 Likes
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Ngokafor(f): 9:32am
TheKingIsHere:
Exactly!!!...but i never laughed but took them seriious cos i have dealt with muslims and know what their plans,impression and mindset about Christians are.
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Homeboiy(m): 9:32am
good for her inhabitants
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Omeokachie: 9:33am
Sheik Rauf Aregbesola will encourage and sponsor recitation of the quran competition.
Never heard him sponsor inter-schools debate, or mathematic competition.
Welcome to the islamic state of Osun
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by krak101(m): 9:34am
TheKingIsHere:Yes. Different religions have their different calendars. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregorian_calendar
1 Like
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by olapluto(m): 9:36am
In Oyo state there is public holiday too.
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by mazimee(m): 9:37am
And some people still doubt the possibility of islamizing Nigeria even when they are non chalant about the issue?
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Danielmoore(m): 9:42am
Awon muslumi ododo
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:45am
krak101:
This doesn't prove that new year is a religious holiday. If it is a religious holiday, tell us the occasion for the celebration
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:48am
olapluto:
Public holiday in Oyo state? Which holiday is that?
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by efighter: 9:49am
mazimee:
But Easter holiday, Xmas holiday and New Year holiday are not means of Christianizing Nigeria. I think you need your brain examined.
1 Like
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by mazimee(m): 9:52am
efighter:
Those holidays you mentioned are recognized world wide, it is not new in our society. Stop sounding like a slow poke
1 Like
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by fergie001(m): 9:53am
Osun and Kano is celebrating the Hijrah.
I hope on Jan 1st,only 34 states will celebrate the New Year,FG take note.
Some Governors are just good to throw into the Atlantic,
Even Governors in Gombe,Borno did not even conduct a Public Holiday,and see Aregbe.
How can somebody justify the amount the state will lose that day,
Why won't Amosun declare public holiday?
These holidays are needless.We have the highest number of religious bodies in this country yet we are worse off than countries who do not believe in God.
Every year,we take turns going to Mecca and Israel to help them boost their IGR,yet we learn nothing....other than strife,murder,corruption,etc.
I do not know why the FG will keep on funding the Pilgrims Board,f.uck the Pilgrims Board,and get your head and acts together,rubbish.
He should declare the whole year public holiday sef,just how many days after 4days was taken out.....
It is not like we even learn anything from the holidays sef,except help public civil servants stay at home.
"Love is my own Religion-I can die for it."
Good luck,Osun
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by nwaUrasi(m): 9:54am
constitutional, It's an impeachment offenses.
but the legislature is always a rubble stamp.
am more concerned about Osun state, I believe there are things more important than the Islamic holiday that also require urgent attention.
1 Like
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 9:59am
Where is Lalasticlala sef
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TGoddess(f): 10:00am
This is the last thing Nigeria needs atm.
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by Alcatraz005: 10:05am
Ngokafor:
Yorubaland is gone. I would rather be a 4th class citizen in Europe than live in an Islamic society. I love my tribe but we lost it with the 2019 elections. We were deceived in the millions.
1 Like
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by hucienda: 10:06am
Osun too? Didn't know the state is [now?] majority muslim. Soon, Kwara and Oyo could join the fray in that axis.
The bulwark of Christianity in Nigeria - the former eastern region - and christian parts of the former western and northern regions had better watch out.
On fool's island is that individual who thinks Nigeria is a 'secular' state.
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by SuperStriker: 10:08am
The Yoruba Muslims are the archiles heel of the south. It is very clear now.
This is just the bitter truth.
1 Like
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by SuperStriker: 10:09am
Alcatraz005:
There is already an Emir in kwara which is traditional Yoruba land.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 10:13am
hucienda:
Osun was part Christian part muslim but it seems now muslims have taken over. Same with Oyo state. Next is ogun and ondo state
|Re: Islamic New Year: Osun And Kano Declare Public Holiday by TheKingIsHere: 10:15am
Ngokafor:
We need to be careful in SS and SE, I thought this was a joke but the poo is real. SW is almost islamized.
Do U Still Remember Halliburton? / Nigerian Independence: Everything That’s Right About Nigeria / Cbn Sacks 3 More Bank Ceos, Eds Also
Viewing this topic: handoys1(m), NwaMaziIzuogu(m), yemshine, damola44(m), cutiem(f), VocalWalls, firmgate, evamena, Frankchidi(m), GoshenNLA(m), IslamicRebel, Originality007, Anaximander(f), onfu1968, kingsjo(m), ibro2much(m), Bfam97(m), FemiMaduka(m), Ekeseges(f), trublood(m), brudiga, ocheboy(m), blueflowers(f), abujub(m), fergusen(m), Viktor1000(m), Az1000, STARKACE(m), olafade1990(m), ibukun313(m), Ggee(m), emblem2d(m), Bishop4real, phabulousangel(m), Melvess(m), Ayibaebi15, rarry(m), emajoe, skyfada, Michael004, bolexy1, wura2020, wale0911, adonis89(m), DaDon2, happney65, remicy(m), Alnoor, Sirpaul(m), SkyLinkss(m), ManirBK, FeloniousFelon, Pampasi(m), gofnor(m), Mac2016(m), pastoray, isaacodo, Abatsam111(m), ajogodo, Adagunduro, Abu130rayan, otokx(m), ilyasom(m), emmyspark007(m), pmm76186, adult91, Ademat7(m), rossferno, Jagabanmonerry(m), Kuljoe(m), slimtoney(m), NihinlolaTenny(f), Intellad(m), Cyynthia(f), Maj196(m), BrightEye(m), bcashy, nkayclement, elphilLogistics, coolestwiz, bhabz01(m), Flatties, DRPMJ(m), hucienda, richard69(m), kakaG, Chevronstaff, desoul, cokiek(f), Stevengerd(m), vascey(m), Plasmbob1(f), fratermathy(m), mrjaybaba(m), lastmessenger, emmanude, Donaltus, BabaPissmaker(m), Piiko(m), felixomor, littlewonders, Howlusholar(m), nullboss, Afam4eva(m), Alcatraz005, Bankoleodewunmi, dexaint, hakhin2, nengibo and 187 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21