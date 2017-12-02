₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple
|Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Willgates(m): 12:35am
These very young love birds are set to tie the knot in holy matrimony while y'all with grey hairs are still busy tying your nuttts in a condom
As shared by a facebook friend who happens to be a very close friend of the bride-to-be. She confirms the couples are just as young in real life as they are in the photos.
Someone mention Don jazzy...The year is almost over and he's still there doing gumgagagum
Happy married life to them.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by squarelead(m): 12:38am
Good for them, they might be matured in mind
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Willgates(m): 12:41am
More...
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Willgates(m): 12:42am
squarelead:
Exactly... Let's just wish them well
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Macgreat(m): 12:47am
I like it.
Hope there is no third person in this photo
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Guddypop: 12:47am
Wao! Too Young, Anyways Happy Married Life!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by duduade(m): 12:54am
They have faith noni...
Please what kind of shoes be that black shoe!!!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by sexybbstar(f): 1:01am
Heels are not for every ladies
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Alexanderbells2: 1:01am
Nothing beats getting married to the Love of Your Life. Especially when you're both young, agile, INEXPERIENCED and highly motivated to make things work.
The word VERY YOUNG is inconsequential. Let them grow in love together. After all, the older thirty something years Olds who are married get divorced after few years.
Bottomline, age isn't a factor. So far they are above the legal age, they are alright by all standards.
PS: Ask your grandfather and grandmother how old they were when they got married.
You'll be shocked!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by phintohlar(f): 1:02am
duduade:akpola shoe
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Willgates(m): 1:28am
duduade:
Let's celebrate their passion dear not their fashion
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Willgates(m): 1:29am
sexybbstar:
The key word is happiness dear
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by EWAagoyin(m): 2:12am
I'm here still begging my girl ... I'm here can't get real love.... I'm done ...love is not meant for everyone
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Oxster(m): 2:34am
D guy look younger than de gal
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Joislim(f): 3:48am
HML to them.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by malware: 4:54am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by miqos03: 10:53am
Now we know
But
The groom looks like the bride younger brother
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by UbanmeUdie: 10:55am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Criis(m): 10:55am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:55am
This is a challenge I must get married before the end of next year
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Xisnin: 10:55am
Oxster:
So what?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Kufie(m): 10:55am
Their kids better be the stars
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Gracesofar(m): 10:56am
I love that though..... Buh I think there z much to life that marriage.
Meanwhile, A heartfelt congratulations to the proposed couples.
May there marriage ups and downs be between the bed sheets only
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by overhypedsteve(m): 10:56am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by lovingyouhun: 10:56am
But the girl though
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Ehebjx: 10:56am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by RodneyDWhite: 10:56am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by Damfostopper(m): 10:57am
the girl mouth thou... did she swallow fry pan?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by bobolizim(m): 10:58am
It's good oo if they have all it takes. I guess the guy has a source of income already cause women can be something else o when it comes to the issue of money .HML to them anyways
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by calddon(m): 10:58am
omo na to go marry o, thank God say i don find babe wey go fit soak carry with me give am ring.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple by richvictor: 10:58am
Alexanderbells2:
