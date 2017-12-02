Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Very Young Couple (2763 Views)

As shared by a facebook friend who happens to be a very close friend of the bride-to-be. She confirms the couples are just as young in real life as they are in the photos.



Someone mention Don jazzy...The year is almost over and he's still there doing gumgagagum



As shared by a facebook friend who happens to be a very close friend of the bride-to-be. She confirms the couples are just as young in real life as they are in the photos.

Someone mention Don jazzy...The year is almost over and he's still there doing gumgagagum

Happy married life to them.

Good for them, they might be matured in mind 1 Like

More... 1 Like

squarelead:

Good for them, they might be matured in mind

Exactly... Let's just wish them well





Hope there is no third person in this photo

Wao! Too Young, Anyways Happy Married Life!

They have faith noni...



Please what kind of shoes be that black shoe!!!

Heels are not for every ladies

Nothing beats getting married to the Love of Your Life. Especially when you're both young, agile, INEXPERIENCED and highly motivated to make things work.



The word VERY YOUNG is inconsequential. Let them grow in love together. After all, the older thirty something years Olds who are married get divorced after few years.



Bottomline, age isn't a factor. So far they are above the legal age, they are alright by all standards.



PS: Ask your grandfather and grandmother how old they were when they got married.



You'll be shocked!

duduade:

They have faith noni...

akpola shoe

duduade:

They have faith noni...



Please what kind of shoes be that black shoe!!!

Let's celebrate their passion dear not their fashion

sexybbstar:

Heels are not for every ladies

The key word is happiness dear

I'm here still begging my girl ... I'm here can't get real love.... I'm done ...love is not meant for everyone

D guy look younger than de gal

HML to them.

Marriage

Now we know

But



The groom looks like the bride younger brother

This is a challenge I must get married before the end of next year

Oxster:

D guy look younger than de gal

So what?

Their kids better be the stars

I love that though..... Buh I think there z much to life that marriage.



Meanwhile, A heartfelt congratulations to the proposed couples.



May there marriage ups and downs be between the bed sheets only 1 Like

Djdj

But the girl though

sweet sweet

Let's celebrate their passion dear not their fashion

the girl mouth thou... did she swallow fry pan?

It's good oo if they have all it takes. I guess the guy has a source of income already cause women can be something else o when it comes to the issue of money .HML to them anyways

omo na to go marry o, thank God say i don find babe wey go fit soak carry with me give am ring.