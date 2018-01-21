₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by clitlicker: 10:09pm On Jan 20
im not forming Einstein o, or Elon Musk.
But my girlfriend is below average when it comes to her reasoning.
she is studying a "useless" course in school, Local Govt Studies.
She lacks strategy when she addresses life matter.
If you discuss with her for 10 minutes youll notice her flaws.
she is very fine o and she has manners. i dont want to regret marrying her because of looks o.
can marring her be meaningful considering her intellectual laziness?
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Chikita66(f): 10:10pm On Jan 20
Intelligence is one thing that attracts me to a person not cuteness, well I don't know about you.
22 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by KushyKush: 10:11pm On Jan 20
Give her books to read. Make sure she reads at least two books in a month.
You'll see changes.
Relationships are not just about sex and saying I love you. You should be able to bring positive changes to your partner.
60 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Cowbuoy: 10:13pm On Jan 20
For a Chinese man once said...
"Beauty without Intelligence, na the Pussy go suffer pass"...
8 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Kastonkastroll(m): 10:13pm On Jan 20
use her for rituals
3 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by olamide452(f): 10:13pm On Jan 20
KushyKush:Seconded
7 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by habsydiamond(m): 10:13pm On Jan 20
U are asking questions....who won help u marry her for here.....
2 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by shogsman: 10:15pm On Jan 20
Get her an extra tutor or something
3 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Blackhawk01: 10:16pm On Jan 20
KushyKush:
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Blackhawk01: 10:16pm On Jan 20
KushyKush:
Awwwwwwwnnnn. I'm proud of you.
Op, be the change you want in her. Reading is the key point, help her build a reading habit and you should work on her circle of friends. She needs to be surrounded by intellectually sound people.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Cowbuoy: 10:16pm On Jan 20
Kastonkastroll:
9 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Stevengerd(m): 10:16pm On Jan 20
Seems Ur bae na Abu zaria student.
2 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by kimbraa(f): 10:18pm On Jan 20
You can't be intellectually sound and be dating a girl that isn't. Permit me to say you attract your likes. It's a rule of thumb.
9 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by ubunja(m): 10:19pm On Jan 20
give her to me. thats how i love them...hot and dumb.
i love a gal who doesnt even know what an enzyme is.she is the one i can enjoy.im smart so i dont look for smartness.i look for a pretty face.no matter how dumb a gal is she is my type.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by donstan18(m): 10:19pm On Jan 20
kimbraa:
Rule of which thumb ma'am, how do you mean?
-You can be intelligent but dates someone who isn't.
-You can be rich but dates a poor person.
-You can be Godly but dates someone who isn't.
-You can be neat but dates someone who isn't .
-You can be
Are the above listed instances not unlikely attraction?
If "Like" attracts “Like", why then do men marry women instead of their fellow gender?
To the OP, build your woman into whatever you wishes her to be, so long as you love and cherish her.
The most important thing is that she has manners, it's very necessary in a woman and important to any man.
55 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Nedfed(m): 10:20pm On Jan 20
Kastonkastroll:
7 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by HOLYDICK(m): 10:22pm On Jan 20
Op can we see her pix first first bfor dissecting into the matter
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by dollyjoy(f): 10:22pm On Jan 20
kimbraa:I think you are right m
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by dollyjoy(f): 10:22pm On Jan 20
What if I tell you there are flaws in you she is trying to put up with because she loves you? Every human has flaws,if you consider her intellectual shallowness as a deal breaker. Please take a walk. Thank you and God bless you.
6 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Nasarawaboy: 10:25pm On Jan 20
clitlicker:Op, as the person above me stated, get her books to read, it could work you know! As for me ooo, I can't and will never marry an ugly girl simply because she's intelligent. A dull pretty lady can be worked upon, but an ugly intelligent lady? Well..... Take her to heaven and bring her back, if she ain't pretty she ain't pretty. I just hate ugly girls. Op pity your children, give them a pretty mum they can be able to flaunt. Am not saying she should be miss Nigeria, am saying let her be presentable, let her be someone you can confidently introduce to someone.
But wetin I sabi sef
2 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Next2Bezee(m): 10:25pm On Jan 20
kimbraa:
With that mediocre level of reasoning, you can't possibly possess any sort of intellect as well.
12 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by hibeekay007(m): 10:26pm On Jan 20
The fact that you would call a particular course useless is enough for me to know your level of reasoning nd intelligence is depths below that of your girlfriend's
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by ubunja(m): 10:26pm On Jan 20
kimbraa:if Like must date Like then you should be a lesbian and pair pvssy with pvssy.
relationships are about complimenting each other NOT duplicating whats already there.whats the point of two intelligent people dating? to discuss photosynthesis?
i'll be smart enough for the both of us and bae will be sexy enough for the both of us.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by delishpot: 10:30pm On Jan 20
When you bang her, do you let that flaw discourage you? Do you let the fact that she is studying a useless course disc you? Why then do you smell what you don't eat?
2 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by DWJOBScom(m): 10:36pm On Jan 20
Marry her o
She has good manners and that comes with willingness to learn. She can still excel in other things and I agree with whoever suggested a book. Let her read aleast one book a month and watch her boom
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by DuBLINGreenb(m): 10:42pm On Jan 20
Android Sex doll is better than her get one instead
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by kimbraa(f): 10:44pm On Jan 20
ubunja:I'm not here to type too much grammar just to drive home a baseless point. What do you mean by "I'll be smart for the both of us?" isn't your spouse given a brain by nature to function with?. That I said "Likes attract" doesn't necessarily mean a guy will have to be attracted to another dude simply because they've got same body features. When it comes to relationships, we tend to get attracted to those with whom we share some common interest. Something about t person spark your interest. It may not be pronounced but that's exactly what makes one pick interest in the other. Op may think he's intellectually sound but going by that law; he must have had a few conversation with her in their wooing stage to tell her IQ level but that he was ok with what her brain could produce simply means he isn't far off her IQ level.
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by victorakpabome: 10:47pm On Jan 20
clitlicker:
Local Govt Studies
Just imagine
And this one will tell people she is in school
1 Like
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Vicotex(m): 10:50pm On Jan 20
Guy free that girl and get yourself an android sexdoll
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Daniel2289(m): 10:51pm On Jan 20
habsydiamond:Abeg ask am.
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by Uyi168(m): 10:52pm On Jan 20
Cowbuoy:..Which chinese man talk that one again?..
2 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? by moshood521: 11:02pm On Jan 20
donstan18:
u ova spoken nd spoket watin dea mah mind....
sae like poles dea attract ni...
nd if onah leave d dumb abeg wo go cum gt sense
1 Like
