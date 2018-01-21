Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Girlfriend Is Beautiful But Not Intelligent. Should I Still Marry Her? (4731 Views)

im not forming Einstein o, or Elon Musk.

But my girlfriend is below average when it comes to her reasoning.

she is studying a "useless" course in school, Local Govt Studies.

She lacks strategy when she addresses life matter.

If you discuss with her for 10 minutes youll notice her flaws.



she is very fine o and she has manners. i dont want to regret marrying her because of looks o.



can marring her be meaningful considering her intellectual laziness?

Intelligence is one thing that attracts me to a person not cuteness, well I don't know about you.

Give her books to read. Make sure she reads at least two books in a month.



You'll see changes.



Relationships are not just about sex and saying I love you. You should be able to bring positive changes to your partner.









"Beauty without Intelligence, na the Pussy go suffer pass"...

For a Chinese man once said..."Beauty without Intelligence, na the Pussy go suffer pass"...

U are asking questions....who won help u marry her for here.....

Get her an extra tutor or something

Awwwwwwwnnnn. I'm proud of you.



Awwwwwwwnnnn. I'm proud of you.

Op, be the change you want in her. Reading is the key point, help her build a reading habit and you should work on her circle of friends. She needs to be surrounded by intellectually sound people.

Seems Ur bae na Abu zaria student.

You can't be intellectually sound and be dating a girl that isn't. Permit me to say you attract your likes. It's a rule of thumb.

give her to me. thats how i love them...hot and dumb.

give her to me. thats how i love them...hot and dumb.

i love a gal who doesnt even know what an enzyme is.she is the one i can enjoy.im smart so i dont look for smartness.i look for a pretty face.no matter how dumb a gal is she is my type.

Rule of which thumb ma'am, how do you mean?



-You can be intelligent but dates someone who isn't.

-You can be rich but dates a poor person.

-You can be Godly but dates someone who isn't.

-You can be neat but dates someone who isn't .

-You can be ugly but dates a handsome/beautiful fellow.



Are the above listed instances not unlikely attraction?



If "Like" attracts “Like", why then do men marry women instead of their fellow gender?



To the OP, build your woman into whatever you wishes her to be, so long as you love and cherish her.



Rule of which thumb ma'am, how do you mean?

-You can be intelligent but dates someone who isn't.
-You can be rich but dates a poor person.
-You can be Godly but dates someone who isn't.
-You can be neat but dates someone who isn't .
-You can be ugly but dates a handsome/beautiful fellow.

Are the above listed instances not unlikely attraction?

If "Like" attracts "Like", why then do men marry women instead of their fellow gender?

To the OP, build your woman into whatever you wishes her to be, so long as you love and cherish her.

The most important thing is that she has manners, it's very necessary in a woman and important to any man.

Op can we see her pix first first bfor dissecting into the matter

What if I tell you there are flaws in you she is trying to put up with because she loves you? Every human has flaws,if you consider her intellectual shallowness as a deal breaker. Please take a walk. Thank you and God bless you.

Op, as the person above me stated, get her books to read, it could work you know! As for me ooo, I can't and will never marry an ugly girl simply because she's intelligent. A dull pretty lady can be worked upon, but an ugly intelligent lady? Well..... Take her to heaven and bring her back, if she ain't pretty she ain't pretty. I just hate ugly girls. Op pity your children, give them a pretty mum they can be able to flaunt. Am not saying she should be miss Nigeria, am saying let her be presentable, let her be someone you can confidently introduce to someone.

Op, as the person above me stated, get her books to read, it could work you know! As for me ooo, I can't and will never marry an ugly girl simply because she's intelligent. A dull pretty lady can be worked upon, but an ugly intelligent lady? Well..... Take her to heaven and bring her back, if she ain't pretty she ain't pretty. I just hate ugly girls. Op pity your children, give them a pretty mum they can be able to flaunt. Am not saying she should be miss Nigeria, am saying let her be presentable, let her be someone you can confidently introduce to someone.

But wetin I sabi sef

With that mediocre level of reasoning, you can't possibly possess any sort of intellect as well.

The fact that you would call a particular course useless is enough for me to know your level of reasoning nd intelligence is depths below that of your girlfriend's

relationships are about complimenting each other NOT duplicating whats already there.whats the point of two intelligent people dating? to discuss photosynthesis?

if Like must date Like then you should be a lesbian and pair pvssy with pvssy.

relationships are about complimenting each other NOT duplicating whats already there.whats the point of two intelligent people dating? to discuss photosynthesis?

i'll be smart enough for the both of us and bae will be sexy enough for the both of us.

When you bang her, do you let that flaw discourage you? Do you let the fact that she is studying a useless course disc you? Why then do you smell what you don't eat?

Marry her o

Marry her o

She has good manners and that comes with willingness to learn. She can still excel in other things and I agree with whoever suggested a book. Let her read aleast one book a month and watch her boom

Android Sex doll is better than her get one instead

Local Govt Studies



Just imagine



Local Govt Studies

Just imagine

And this one will tell people she is in school

Guy free that girl and get yourself an android sexdoll

