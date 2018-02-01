₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by Tessyama1: 8:01pm On Feb 17
A Nigerian lady, Peace has surprised her husband, Ibe with a PS4 on his birthday, barely two months after he tweeted about it.
“I want PS4. Anonymous how far?” he tweeted.
To celebrate his 30th birthday today, his wife surprised him with the gift, and also attached a copy of the tweet printed.
She also also wrote 30 things she likes about him.
Peace and Ibe, are the famous Twitter Naija couple who met on Twitter and got married two years after.
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/nigerian-lady-gifts-husband-a-ps4-tweeted.html
Cc; lalasticlala
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by benzene00: 8:03pm On Feb 17
Don't be deceived dude
She's only investing in you.
Before the end of this year you would have spent half if not all of your monthly salary on her head
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by sekxyqueen(f): 8:03pm On Feb 17
stupid .if I ever catch my husby playing this rubbish,I will burn it..
21 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by nuggarito: 8:04pm On Feb 17
Good gesture, not some Nigerian aka gum, lazy, self centered, useless girls.
22 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by XhosaNostra(f): 8:05pm On Feb 17
Nice. But who is "Anonymous"?
21 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by lefulefu(m): 8:08pm On Feb 17
Wow a nigerian lady can actually buy a gift for her man on his birthday without him even asking her. I am really impressed. Kudos to her.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by dingbang(m): 8:08pm On Feb 17
Nice one.. Let me post my own on my whatsapp status.
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by DonPiiko: 8:10pm On Feb 17
Antisocial girl
sekxyqueen:
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by justiniyke29(m): 8:10pm On Feb 17
sekxyqueen:to slap u dey hungry me sha. u re lucky u re nt my wife
62 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by josh123(m): 8:11pm On Feb 17
sekxyqueen:k u prefer him to chase other women during is free time
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by justiniyke29(m): 8:12pm On Feb 17
my kind of wife
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by justiniyke29(m): 8:13pm On Feb 17
my kind of wife
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by sekxyqueen(f): 8:18pm On Feb 17
justiniyke29:shut up..play boy,,that's what makes some men so lazy to forget their duties as husby..
nonsense , ,I won't tolerate stupidity in my house.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by sekxyqueen(f): 8:19pm On Feb 17
josh123:it's like you lack morals in you..what brought cheating into this, ,are you that sex starved?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by sekxyqueen(f): 8:20pm On Feb 17
DonPiiko:not really,,though not social. ..I hate that thing called ps..
I will break it and burn it
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by Asowari(m): 8:23pm On Feb 17
oh that very nice of her she is 100% wife martial meanwhile I have ps3 shallysgirl will u buy me ps4 I don't mind putting a ring on ur finger
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by micfoley: 8:27pm On Feb 17
See better wife
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by justiniyke29(m): 8:28pm On Feb 17
sekxyqueen:So playing games in my free time makes me a lazy hubby, but u watching soap, telemundo nd gossipping makes u d perfect wife abi? yeye gal
58 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 8:32pm On Feb 17
justiniyke29:free times you call it
well,,you ain't my husby no need revealing what I will do to you if you dare bring that gibberish home.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by Opentokwowledge: 8:38pm On Feb 17
sekxyqueen:You will get the beating of your life "in bed" and you'll be struck to get him a replacement
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by josh123(m): 8:41pm On Feb 17
sekxyqueen:WTF how did u knw,i need to fucck a pusssy so bad
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by youngreezy(m): 8:44pm On Feb 17
sekxyqueen:sit Down Bitch Be Humble...U Dy Form Tigress On Line Bt We No Say Na Wash..So Bitch Sitdown Be Humble.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by AccessME(m): 8:45pm On Feb 17
i have been looking 4 a rich man daughter to befriend but all to no avail
I Know I am poor but why can't my heart desire be granted this way?
Why have I been so unfortunate to meet one?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 8:47pm On Feb 17
youngreezy:bitch the new word you learnt today??
I won't explain much,,na husby go hear am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 8:48pm On Feb 17
josh123:you need God.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by josh123(m): 8:53pm On Feb 17
QueenSekxy:baby girl stop being an hypocrete we all need GOD
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by youngreezy(m): 8:56pm On Feb 17
QueenSekxy:lyk I Said All Na Wash.Playstation Iz Meant For Fun N 98%of Men Love It, So If Ur Huzbnd Lve It N U Cant Deal Wit It Ogbeni Park Wel Jhur!.Na Husby Go Hear Am?For Em Own House?Bitch Please Sit D Bleep Dowh N Juz B Humble.
14 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by BluntBoy(m): 9:03pm On Feb 17
sekxyqueen:
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by BluntBoy(m): 9:05pm On Feb 17
QueenSekxy:Hope no be one chance I wan enter so
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by Randy91(m): 9:10pm On Feb 17
XhosaNostra:
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Gifts Her Husband A PS4 After He Tweeted About Wanting It (photos) by XhosaNostra(f): 9:19pm On Feb 17
[quote author=Randy91 post=65152476][/quote]
Look baby, there's that attention seeker.
1 Share
