“I want PS4. Anonymous how far?” he tweeted.



To celebrate his 30th birthday today, his wife surprised him with the gift, and also attached a copy of the tweet printed.



She also also wrote 30 things she likes about him.



Peace and Ibe, are the famous Twitter Naija couple who met on Twitter and got married two years after.



https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/nigerian-lady-gifts-husband-a-ps4-tweeted.html



Don't be deceived dude





She's only investing in you.





Before the end of this year you would have spent half if not all of your monthly salary on her head 54 Likes 2 Shares

stupid .if I ever catch my husby playing this rubbish,I will burn it.. 21 Likes 5 Shares

Good gesture, not some Nigerian aka gum, lazy, self centered, useless girls. 22 Likes

Nice. But who is "Anonymous"? 21 Likes

. I am really impressed. Kudos to her. Wow a nigerian lady can actually buy a gift for her man on his birthday without him even asking her. I am really impressed. Kudos to her. 40 Likes 1 Share

Nice one.. Let me post my own on my whatsapp status. 8 Likes



sekxyqueen:

stupid

.if I ever catch my husby playing this rubbish,I will burn it.. Antisocial girl 47 Likes 3 Shares

sekxyqueen:

stupid

.if I ever catch my husby playing this rubbish,I will burn it.. to slap u dey hungry me sha. u re lucky u re nt my wife to slap u dey hungry me sha. u re lucky u re nt my wife 62 Likes 4 Shares

sekxyqueen:

stupid

.if I ever catch my husby playing this rubbish,I will burn it.. k u prefer him to chase other women during is free time k u prefer him to chase other women during is free time 34 Likes 2 Shares

my kind of wife 2 Likes

my kind of wife

justiniyke29:

to slap u dey hungry me sha. u re lucky u re nt my wife shut up..play boy,,that's what makes some men so lazy to forget their duties as husby..



nonsense , ,I won't tolerate stupidity in my house. shut up..play boy,,that's what makes some men so lazy to forget their duties as husby..nonsense , ,I won't tolerate stupidity in my house. 12 Likes 1 Share

josh123:

k u prefer him to chase other women during is free time it's like you lack morals in you..what brought cheating into this, ,are you that sex starved? it's like you lack morals in you..what brought cheating into this, ,are you that sex starved? 2 Likes 1 Share

DonPiiko:

Antisocial girl not really,,though not social. ..I hate that thing called ps..

I will break it and burn it not really,,though not social. ..I hate that thing called ps..I will break it and burn it 3 Likes 1 Share

meanwhile I have ps3 shallysgirl will u buy me ps4 I don't mind putting a ring on ur finger oh that very nice of her she is 100% wife martialmeanwhile I have ps3 shallysgirl will u buy me ps4 I don't mind putting a ring on ur finger

See better wife 1 Like

sekxyqueen:



shut up..play boy,,that's what makes some men so lazy to forget their duties as husby..



nonsense , ,I won't tolerate stupidity in my house. So playing games in my free time makes me a lazy hubby, but u watching soap, telemundo nd gossipping makes u d perfect wife abi? yeye gal So playing games in my free time makes me a lazy hubby, but u watching soap, telemundo nd gossipping makes u d perfect wife abi? yeye gal 58 Likes 3 Shares

justiniyke29:

So playing games in my free time makes me a lazy hubby, but u watching soap, telemundo nd gossipping makes u d perfect wife abi? yeye gal free times you call it



well,,you ain't my husby no need revealing what I will do to you if you dare bring that gibberish home. free times you call itwell,,you ain't my husby no need revealing what I will do to you if you dare bring that gibberish home. 1 Like 1 Share

sekxyqueen:

stupid

.if I ever catch my husby playing this rubbish,I will burn it.. You will get the beating of your life "in bed" and you'll be struck to get him a replacement You will get the beating of your life "in bed" and you'll be struck to get him a replacement 8 Likes

sekxyqueen:



it's like you lack morals in you..what brought cheating into this, ,are you that sex starved? WTF how did u knw,i need to fucck a pusssy so bad WTF how did u knw,i need to fucck a pusssy so bad 8 Likes

sekxyqueen:

stupid

.if I ever catch my husby playing this rubbish,I will burn it.. sit Down Bitch Be Humble...U Dy Form Tigress On Line Bt We No Say Na Wash..So Bitch Sitdown Be Humble. sit Down Bitch Be Humble...U Dy Form Tigress On Line Bt We No Say Na Wash..So Bitch Sitdown Be Humble. 36 Likes 2 Shares

i have been looking 4 a rich man daughter to befriend but all to no avail

I Know I am poor but why can't my heart desire be granted this way?

Why have I been so unfortunate to meet one? 1 Like

i have been looking 4 a rich man daughter to befriend but all to no avail

I Know I am poor but why can't my heart desire be granted this way?

Why have I been so unfortunate to meet one?

youngreezy:

sit Down Bitch Be Humble...U Dy Form Tigress On Line Bt We No Say Na Wash..So Bitch Sitdown Be Humble. bitch the new word you learnt today??



I won't explain much,,na husby go hear am bitch the new word you learnt today??I won't explain much,,na husby go hear am

josh123:

WTF how did u knw,i need to fucck a pusssy so bad you need God. you need God.

QueenSekxy:

you need God. baby girl stop being an hypocrete we all need GOD baby girl stop being an hypocrete we all need GOD

QueenSekxy:



bitch the new word you learnt today??



I won't explain much,,na husby go hear am lyk I Said All Na Wash.Playstation Iz Meant For Fun N 98%of Men Love It, So If Ur Huzbnd Lve It N U Cant Deal Wit It Ogbeni Park Wel Jhur!.Na Husby Go Hear Am?For Em Own House?Bitch Please Sit D Bleep Dowh N Juz B Humble. lyk I Said All Na Wash.Playstation Iz Meant For Fun N 98%of Men Love It, So If Ur Huzbnd Lve It N U Cant Deal Wit It Ogbeni Park Wel Jhur!.Na Husby Go Hear Am?For Em Own House?Bitch Please Sit D Bleep Dowh N Juz B Humble. 14 Likes

sekxyqueen:

stupid .if I ever catch my husby playing this rubbish,I will burn it.. 1 Like

QueenSekxy:

bitch the new word you learnt today??

I won't explain much,, na husby go hear am Hope no be one chance I wan enter so Hope no be one chance I wan enter so

XhosaNostra:

Nice. But who is "Anonymous"? 2 Likes 2 Shares