A Twitter user has given the simple reason why she is a lesbian and it goes;



“i am a LESBIAN.Not because i wasn’t dicked down right,not because a nigga did me wrong,not because men are dogs,not because i was sexually violated by a man,not because I can’t get a man & not because I can’t get dick but SIMPLY because I am attracted to women!!!!”



Some ladies who are lesbians often times say they were heartbroken several times by men, or sexually violated by men, hence their reason to settle with fellow women.A Twitter user has given the simple reason why she is a lesbian and it goes;

Beautiful lesbian... I support her decision to express her sexuality in the best way she can...

Fornicators,masturbators,adulterers and adulteresses should quietly SHUT UP. 31 Likes 3 Shares

I think she's happy with her decision.....and it's fine 11 Likes 1 Share

Why go for a Love Machine when u can get about a million dicks for free





A dick will change your life.. Love Machine won't 1 Like

Because Satan is in control of your life, simple. 73 Likes 1 Share

Not bad 1 Like

Exactly

Why go for a Love Machine when u can get about a million dicks for free







A dick will change your life.. Love Machine won't

This is just your opinion... Not a fact;thanks for expressing your opinion but it doesn't count.

Good for her.



I heard that women are better lovers. They know exactly where to touch each other because they understand the female body more. 6 Likes

Good for her.



What you heard is true...

Satan is actually in control of the lives of people who are quick to judge and condemn others.

Good for her.



Yes they are so faithful and caring .... unlike the opposite sex

Lesbians are pretty damn cool but i'm attracted to men



Everyone likes being who they are afterall 10 Likes

Good for her.



This is so not true for there are men and there are men! And nothing does it better than unlike poles.

all these are for attention 6 Likes

Lesbians are pretty damn cool but i'm attracted to men



Everyone likes being who they are afterall











yeah very cool

yeah very cool

and am attracted to women

And buhari is in control of your destiny.

What you heard is true...

It must be because the person that told me is a woman who was once married to a man, but is now married to another woman. It's an interesting dynamic. A little strange to listen to but still intriguing nonetheless.







She's happy, I am genuinely happy for her, i'm actually grinning like I'm related to her or something. Happiness is indeed contagious. Preach!!!!!!

Good for her.



I heard that women are better lovers. They know exactly where to touch each other because they understand the female body more.

please do u ve an idear of these places

Gbam. Fullstop no coma.

I wish you goodluck.......

madam i go attend u o

Yes they are faithful and care for your feelings.... unlike the opposite sex lol.





You'd be shocked at how many females are exactly like men.

lol.You'd be shocked at how many females are exactly like men.The players, the cheats, the sociopaths, these attributes knows no gender.

lol.





You'd be shocked at how many females are exactly like men.

But they love with all their heart.... I know what I'm talking about

Yes they are faithful and care for your feelings.... unlike the opposite sex

I'm sure lol.



I'm sure lol.But the thought of being intimate with another woman...

Attagirl. You don't need any excuses to justify being yourself. 2 Likes

But they love with all their heart.... I know what I'm talking about and they could cheat, break hearts expertly too.

I Also know what I'm talking about.





and they could cheat, break hearts expertly too.I Also know what I'm talking about.It's all about personality. Some men could love with all their heart too. A lot of men actually.

And buhari is in control of your destiny. eezeribe:



Satan is actually in control of the lives of people who are quick to judge and condemn others. eezeribe:

Beautiful lesbian... I support her decision to express her sexuality in the best way she can...

Agents of darkness every where, repent before is too late





See them... generation of puna/dick suckers and enthusiasts of inordinate desires!



See them... generation of puna/dick suckers and enthusiasts of inordinate desires!SMH...

This is so not true for there are men and there are men! And nothing does it better than unlike poles.

Unless the man is in touch with his feminine side, I don't think he can measure up Unless the man is in touch with his feminine side, I don't think he can measure up