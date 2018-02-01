₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Amagite(f): 8:14am
Some ladies who are lesbians often times say they were heartbroken several times by men, or sexually violated by men, hence their reason to settle with fellow women.
A Twitter user has given the simple reason why she is a lesbian and it goes;
“i am a LESBIAN.Not because i wasn’t dicked down right,not because a nigga did me wrong,not because men are dogs,not because i was sexually violated by a man,not because I can’t get a man & not because I can’t get dick but SIMPLY because I am attracted to women!!!!”
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/lady-gives-simple-reason-shes-lesbian.html
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by eezeribe(m): 8:15am
Beautiful lesbian... I support her decision to express her sexuality in the best way she can...
Fornicators,masturbators,adulterers and adulteresses should quietly SHUT UP.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by biacan(f): 8:15am
I think she's happy with her decision.....and it's fine
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by timwudz(m): 8:19am
Why go for a Love Machine when u can get about a million dicks for free
A dick will change your life.. Love Machine won't
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Baawaa(m): 8:20am
Because Satan is in control of your life, simple.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Mskrisx(f): 8:20am
Not bad
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by eezeribe(m): 8:21am
biacan:Exactly
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by eezeribe(m): 8:21am
timwudz:
This is just your opinion... Not a fact;thanks for expressing your opinion but it doesn't count.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by XhosaNostra(f): 8:22am
Good for her.
I heard that women are better lovers. They know exactly where to touch each other because they understand the female body more.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by eezeribe(m): 8:24am
XhosaNostra:What you heard is true...
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by eezeribe(m): 8:25am
Baawaa:Satan is actually in control of the lives of people who are quick to judge and condemn others.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by biacan(f): 8:25am
XhosaNostra:Yes they are so faithful and caring .... unlike the opposite sex
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by MhizAJ(f): 8:26am
Lesbians are pretty damn cool but i'm attracted to men
Everyone likes being who they are afterall
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Opentokwowledge: 8:26am
XhosaNostra:This is so not true for there are men and there are men! And nothing does it better than unlike poles.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Martin0(m): 8:27am
all these are for attention
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Martin0(m): 8:28am
MhizAJ:
yeah very cool
and am attracted to women
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by kense88: 8:28am
Baawaa:And buhari is in control of your destiny.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by XhosaNostra(f): 8:28am
eezeribe:
It must be because the person that told me is a woman who was once married to a man, but is now married to another woman. It's an interesting dynamic. A little strange to listen to but still intriguing nonetheless.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by FluidQueen(f): 8:28am
Preach!!!!!!
She's happy, I am genuinely happy for her, i'm actually grinning like I'm related to her or something. Happiness is indeed contagious.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Martin0(m): 8:29am
XhosaNostra:
please do u ve an idear of these places
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Evablizin(f): 8:29am
Baawaa:Gbam. Fullstop no coma.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by closerange: 8:29am
I wish you goodluck.......
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Martin0(m): 8:30am
Mskrisx:madam i go attend u o
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by FluidQueen(f): 8:31am
biacan:lol.
You'd be shocked at how many females are exactly like men.
The players, the cheats, the sociopaths, these attributes knows no gender.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by biacan(f): 8:33am
FluidQueen:But they love with all their heart.... I know what I'm talking about
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by XhosaNostra(f): 8:34am
biacan:
I'm sure lol.
But the thought of being intimate with another woman...
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by MissWrite(f): 8:34am
Attagirl. You don't need any excuses to justify being yourself.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by FluidQueen(f): 8:35am
biacan:and they could cheat, break hearts expertly too.
I Also know what I'm talking about.
It's all about personality. Some men could love with all their heart too. A lot of men actually.
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Baawaa(m): 8:35am
kense88:
eezeribe:
eezeribe:Agents of darkness every where, repent before is too late
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Splinz(m): 8:35am
See them... generation of puna/dick suckers and enthusiasts of inordinate desires!
SMH...
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by XhosaNostra(f): 8:36am
Opentokwowledge:
Unless the man is in touch with his feminine side, I don't think he can measure up
|Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by XhosaNostra(f): 8:37am
Martin0:
Holding hands. Kikikiki.
