Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Amagite(f): 8:14am
Some ladies who are lesbians often times say they were heartbroken several times by men, or sexually violated by men, hence their reason to settle with fellow women.

A Twitter user has given the simple reason why she is a lesbian and it goes;

“i am a LESBIAN.Not because i wasn’t dicked down right,not because a nigga did me wrong,not because men are dogs,not because i was sexually violated by a man,not because I can’t get a man & not because I can’t get dick but SIMPLY because I am attracted to women!!!!

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by eezeribe(m): 8:15am
Beautiful lesbian... I support her decision to express her sexuality in the best way she can...
Fornicators,masturbators,adulterers and adulteresses should quietly SHUT UP.

31 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by biacan(f): 8:15am
I think she's happy with her decision.....and it's fine cheesy

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by timwudz(m): 8:19am
Why go for a Love Machine when u can get about a million dicks for free


A dick will change your life.. Love Machine won't

1 Like

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Baawaa(m): 8:20am
Because Satan is in control of your life, simple.

73 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Mskrisx(f): 8:20am
Not bad

1 Like

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by eezeribe(m): 8:21am
biacan:
I think she's happy with her decision.....and it's fine cheesy
Exactly

4 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by eezeribe(m): 8:21am
timwudz:
Why go for a Love Machine when u can get about a million dicks for free



A dick will change your life.. Love Machine won't

This is just your opinion... Not a fact;thanks for expressing your opinion but it doesn't count.

5 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by XhosaNostra(f): 8:22am
Good for her.

I heard that women are better lovers. They know exactly where to touch each other because they understand the female body more.

6 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by eezeribe(m): 8:24am
XhosaNostra:
Good for her.

I heard that women are better lovers. They know exactly where to touch each other because they understand the female body more.
What you heard is true...

6 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by eezeribe(m): 8:25am
Baawaa:
Because Satan is in control of your life, simple.
Satan is actually in control of the lives of people who are quick to judge and condemn others.

20 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by biacan(f): 8:25am
XhosaNostra:
Good for her.

I heard that women are better lovers. They know exactly where to touch each other because they understand the female body more.
Yes they are so faithful and caring .... unlike the opposite sex lipsrsealed

7 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by MhizAJ(f): 8:26am
Lesbians are pretty damn cool but i'm attracted to men

Everyone likes being who they are afterall

10 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Opentokwowledge: 8:26am
angry
XhosaNostra:
Good for her.

I heard that women are better lovers. They know exactly where to touch each other because they understand the female body more.
This is so not true for there are men and there are men! And nothing does it better than unlike poles.

9 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Martin0(m): 8:27am
all these are for attention

6 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Martin0(m): 8:28am
MhizAJ:
Lesbians are pretty damn cool but i'm attracted to men

Everyone likes being who they are afterall





yeah very cool
and am attracted to women

2 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by kense88: 8:28am
Baawaa:
Because Satan is in control of your life, simple.
And buhari is in control of your destiny.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by XhosaNostra(f): 8:28am
eezeribe:

What you heard is true...

It must be because the person that told me is a woman who was once married to a man, but is now married to another woman. It's an interesting dynamic. A little strange to listen to but still intriguing nonetheless.

1 Like

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by FluidQueen(f): 8:28am
Preach!!!!!!


She's happy, I am genuinely happy for her, i'm actually grinning like I'm related to her or something. Happiness is indeed contagious. smiley

12 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Martin0(m): 8:29am
XhosaNostra:
Good for her.

I heard that women are better lovers. They know exactly where to touch each other because they understand the female body more.

please do u ve an idear of these places

1 Like

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Evablizin(f): 8:29am
Baawaa:
Because Satan is in control of your life, simple.
Gbam. Fullstop no coma.

2 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by closerange: 8:29am
I wish you goodluck.......
Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Martin0(m): 8:30am
Mskrisx:
Not bad
madam i go attend u o
Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by FluidQueen(f): 8:31am
biacan:
Yes they are faithful and care for your feelings.... unlike the opposite sex lipsrsealed
lol. grin


You'd be shocked at how many females are exactly like men.
The players, the cheats, the sociopaths, these attributes knows no gender.

4 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by biacan(f): 8:33am
FluidQueen:
lol. grin


You'd be shocked at how many females are exactly like men.
The players, the cheats, the sociopaths, these attributes knows no gender.
But they love with all their heart.... I know what I'm talking about cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by XhosaNostra(f): 8:34am
biacan:
Yes they are faithful and care for your feelings.... unlike the opposite sex lipsrsealed

I'm sure lol.

But the thought of being intimate with another woman... lipsrsealed
Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by MissWrite(f): 8:34am
Attagirl. You don't need any excuses to justify being yourself.

2 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by FluidQueen(f): 8:35am
biacan:
But they love with all their heart.... I know what I'm talking about cheesy
and they could cheat, break hearts expertly too. grin
I Also know what I'm talking about. wink


It's all about personality. Some men could love with all their heart too. A lot of men actually.

4 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Baawaa(m): 8:35am
kense88:
And buhari is in control of your destiny.
eezeribe:

Satan is actually in control of the lives of people who are quick to judge and condemn others.
eezeribe:
Beautiful lesbian... I support her decision to express her sexuality in the best way she can...
Fornicators,masturbators,adulterers and adulteresses should quietly SHUT UP.
Agents of darkness every where, repent before is too late

9 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by Splinz(m): 8:35am
shocked kiss shocked

See them... generation of puna/dick suckers and enthusiasts of inordinate desires!

SMH...

6 Likes

Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by XhosaNostra(f): 8:36am
Opentokwowledge:
angryThis is so not true for there are men and there are men! And nothing does it better than unlike poles.

Unless the man is in touch with his feminine side, I don't think he can measure up tongue
Re: Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian by XhosaNostra(f): 8:37am
Martin0:


please do u ve an idear of these places

Holding hands. Kikikiki.

1 Like

