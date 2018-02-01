Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Help! My Relationship Of 7 Years Is About To Sink (17886 Views)

hello house please help a sister out.. my relationship of 6 to 7 years is about to crash..

I Love my man and he loves me too.. he stands by me in all times and I do the same for him too in fact our relationship is a typical example of grassroots relationship.. but recently I'm beginning to get frustrated at his attitude or should I say our attitude towards each other.. which is why I resorted to you guys.. this is a faceless forum so I feel comfortable to share my worries..



in recent years I found out that our quarrels, dispute, misunderstanding and bitterness has drastically increased and it bothers me alot.. he quarrel more often this days and can even stay up-to a month without communication.. he complains about everything I do and that's me angry.. AM NOT A SAINT HERE cos he complains of my non Challentless too.. but this our constant quarrels and misunderstanding is driving crazy.. I've cried and ask GOd to dissolve us if it's not his will for us to get married rather than us fighting all the time. HONESTLY AM CONFUSED PLEASE YOUR ADVICE IS NEEDED. I love him and he loves me but we fight a lot.. our wedding is Sept ( still don't believe is possible though).. 8 Likes 4 Shares

Visit a relationship Counselor with your guy. 46 Likes 2 Shares

fnt wait till both una kill unaself b4 u kal it quit..The handwriting is on the wall"znur "if u think that u can weather the storm/mend fence,ur case nah OYO STATE.Leave dat abusive relationship b4 God leave u.He's got sumbody else,just looking for a way to KICK u out afta eaten. ur ponmo sotey and find it ddistasteful. Look elsewhere

What do you do that makes him shout at you 1 Like

Calm down for him.



He might be going through a lot and be forming Man.





He is under pressure. MAKE HIS D1CK HARD not HIS LIFE 83 Likes 4 Shares

Six to seven years relationship is too long.D guy is tired of you and he is just looking for ways to break up with you. May be d nigga don't get a new babe to start afresh with or more money don dey reach his hand. 74 Likes 3 Shares

That relationship is dead. You better let go to avoid stories that touch the heart in marriage. 13 Likes 1 Share

What is love first. I call it the ability to accept or tolerate someone despite anything bad or good the person has done. Total acceptance



Now do you love him? Can you stay with him even if his condition change?

You need to ask your self many questions.



If yes then learn how to shot you mouth or forcing your opinion on him cos that is the most marriage and relationship killer that is hard to cure.



You are to advise him not force him



If you love him and you are sure that he love you equally then let nothing put asunder. 5 Likes

Aunty..the guy is already or has already lost interest in the relationship

Na pre breakup phase una dey 3 Likes

6 to 7 years pension on a good salary no be beans o



How serious is this guy about marrying you?



Are u waiting for God to come down and dissolve the relationship for u?



If this guy got married to you after the second year of dating, una for done get 5 year old pikin and an aburo wey go follow am.



Wisdom is profitable to direct. 6 Likes

Dear OP, remember that a broken relationship is still better than a ruined marriage. You have to weigh the options well before saying I do. 7years of relationship should give u enough hints about the man you want to spend the rest of your life with and if u are not convinced deep down, it's better to terminate it than proceed into many years of marital frustration.



Meanwhile you did not cite reason for the quarrels and misunderstanding properly as I often weigh two sides of a story before dishing full advice.



Also, you might be the stubborn and non submissive type which may lower the pedal of your man to give you attention. What were u doing in the past that elevates his happiness towards you? Retrace your step madam. Lol I want to know the person operating this monikerDear OP, remember that a broken relationship is still better than a ruined marriage. You have to weigh the options well before saying I do. 7years of relationship should give u enough hints about the man you want to spend the rest of your life with and if u are not convinced deep down, it's better to terminate it than proceed into many years of marital frustration.Meanwhile you did not cite reason for the quarrels and misunderstanding properly as I often weigh two sides of a story before dishing full advice.Also, you might be the stubborn and non submissive type which may lower the pedal of your man to give you attention. What were u doing in the past that elevates his happiness towards you? Retrace your step madam. 10 Likes 1 Share

The two of you need a spark



Find out if he is under pressure from work, probably the impending wedding plan may be making him to stress out himself to met his target



Above all, stop talking back at him when angry, long-term relationships tends to make the woman feel more comfortable talking back at her man more often.



Men eat respect, give him an overdose, forget that you know him in and out

Little things like greeting him in the morning, kissing when he is leaving for work, surprise him with a special dinner, hold the water dish while he washes his hands for food



Just do those things you did 6 years ago. Get your man back 33 Likes 2 Shares

Nice thread.

i think he is depressed that's what is making him behave wired. try to find out maybe there is something bothering him. 3 Likes

Marriage would make it worse... My one cent... Marriage would make it worse... My one cent... 1 Like

Have you sat down to check what you're not doing right or what your man may be passing through at the moment?



A hungry man is an angry man, don't ever neglect that phrase.



Also, adapt to changes if you think he wants that.



Please try to hang on, I think 7yrs is not to be toyed with. 1 Like 1 Share

Sister, what if he's testing you? 3 Likes

DO you...?





The moment you begin to build solid commitments towards your relationships, issues more often than not usually arise. I'm talking from the spiritual, physical, financial and emotional angle. Partners slip into their comfort mode and just let things go on believing they have nothing to worry about. That would be why your boyfriend will keep malice with you for over a month unlike back then when he would settle with you that night.



Worries of the financial demands, I'm working and you should care about that syndrome all do creep in. Village people see will start on your matter



If you want your relationship, you have to work to keep it. Forget all the breakup advice. 7 years is not beans. Having a committed partner or relationship these days sef isn't moimoi. Temptations will come and you must handle things together.



Be mature about it. You both should handle your sh*t accordingly. Lol, what else do you expect? Incase you don't know, you should today.The moment you begin to build solid commitments towards your relationships, issues more often than not usually arise. I'm talking from the spiritual, physical, financial and emotional angle. Partners slip into their comfort mode and just let things go on believing they have nothing to worry about. That would be why your boyfriend will keep malice with you for over a month unlike back then when he would settle with you that night.Worries of the financial demands, I'm working and you should care about that syndrome all do creep in. Village people see will start on your matterIf you want your relationship, you have to work to keep it. Forget all the breakup advice. 7 years is not beans. Having a committed partner or relationship these days sef isn't moimoi. Temptations will come and you must handle things together.Be mature about it. You both should handle your sh*t accordingly. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Patience......



For your own good just call off the relationship because this is a sign of what to come by the time you guys wedd. Marriage is not something that you will just jump into and wish to land safely and thankfully you are seeing the signs of what to come. Once the love you think you have for each other goes South, your home becomes a living nightmare and you will have to live with it for the rest of your life. For your own good just call off the relationship because this is a sign of what to come by the time you guys wedd. Marriage is not something that you will just jump into and wish to land safely and thankfully you are seeing the signs of what to come. Once the love you think you have for each other goes South, your home becomes a living nightmare and you will have to live with it for the rest of your life.

Nutase:

That relationship is dead. You better let go to avoid stories that touch the heart in marriage.

wow.

You better ignore all these negative comments above. Instead of you to sit him down and talk it out, you are asking Nairalanders that cannot even manage their own relationships to give you advice.You better ignore all these negative comments above. 12 Likes 2 Shares

madridguy:

Visit a relationship Counselor with your guy.

where can I find one. location is port Harcourt where can I find one. location is port Harcourt

your 7 year's sub remain 57MB, it's only God that can help you renew it 7 Likes

U should know na, it is Buhari na!!! That man is pumping hatred all over the margins of Nigeria 1 Like

seven years...