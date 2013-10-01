₦airaland Forum

Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Toks2008(m): 7:06pm On Feb 20
love and faithfulness are interlocked yet so different. A man can love one woman forever even if the lady marries another man but faithfulness on the other hand I think should be gauged individually because it is premised on one's nature.

So the answer is ABSOLUTELY YES...but the types of guys who can love and remain faithful to their woman are..

1.Those who marry ladies with the type of sexual endowments they desire:

A lady can have all the good inner attributes and that will certainly make a man love her but she needs more than inner beauty to make a man sexually faithful to her.

Men are visual in nature and tend to get carried away by what they see...and whatever is pleasing to their eyes will inadvertently be pleasing to their soul.

Why marry a lady that does not turn you on physically just to get carried away by another lady who does?...in 8 out of 10 instances...men cheat with a lady who has some sort of sexual feature they want but lacking in their woman..FACT!


2.Men who are married to ladies who know how to sexually please them:

Some men are fortunate to marry a lady who can make them day dream about intimacy because these ladies will keep them sexually satisfied but guys who are married to sexually timid ladies stand the risk of going out to seek the fun they lack.

3.Those who love God enough to keep their marital vow:

The question is; How many men have these 3 as highlighted above?

Such men are very rare which makes it difficult to see a man who will be sexually faithful to one woman...nevertheless,any man who truly loves GOD and has self control can overlook the first two points and remain faithful to his woman against all odds.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by shinarlaura(f): 7:09pm On Feb 20
For tho planet earth? Men are born cheat.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Boydehot: 7:26pm On Feb 20
My answer is yes.

6 Likes

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by izzou(m): 7:28pm On Feb 20
grin

Before anybody starts attacking men, just ask yourself this simple question

Did my dad cheat on my mum?

If he didn't, then it's possible.

If he did, then it's possible too

cool

24 Likes

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Genea(f): 7:37pm On Feb 20
Being faithful depends on one's mindset .... But most Naija men wud rather decide to explore Dan teach themselves self control

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by bukason212(m): 7:41pm On Feb 20
one woman ke. baba God tuale for u. ewooooooool. guy I di bad!!!!!
Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Splinz(m): 7:42pm On Feb 20
shinarlaura:
For tho planet earth? Men are born cheat.

More correct to say: 'Before man, there was sin'. Hope you know you're inclusive? undecided
Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by jmoore(m): 7:43pm On Feb 20
shinarlaura:
For tho planet earth? Men are born cheat.
There she goes with the favourite line of those who have failed to find a faithful man. Folks like you always come up with this ridiculous statement to console yourselves. Guess what? There are many faithful men all over the world. Please, do me a favour...

55 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by luscioustrish(f): 7:44pm On Feb 20
Not really.
Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by jmoore(m): 7:48pm On Feb 20
The question is 'can a man be faithful to one woman?' and not 'can all men be faithful to their women?'

We are are not looking it from a general stand point, therefore it is based on the individuals involved.

Some men cheat while some don't cheat.

Can a man be faithful to one woman? I have to speak for myself now.
I am not married yet.
I will definitely be a faithful husband.
I cherish sexual purity which is one of the reasons I have kept a 'clean sheet' as a single man.


Strength lies in your faithfulness while cheating reveals how weak you are.

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by shinarlaura(f): 7:49pm On Feb 20
jmoore:

There she goes with the favourite line of those who have failed to find a faithful man. Folks like you always come up with this ridiculous statement to console yourselves. Guess what? There are many faithful men all over the world. Please, do me a favour...

Ei pain u?

2 Likes

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by RuggedArab(m): 7:52pm On Feb 20
You wan carry the faithfulness go build house?

No one plans his funeral! No right thinking man will plan to be unfaithful to his spouse. These things just happen and if you fall once Or twice and bounce back without doing it again does it make you an unfaithful man?

My deduction from experience married men is this: " I can be faithful if my wife is faithful all round (faithful in bed, faithful with chores, faithful in her finance, faithful in God, faithful in telling truth, faithful to my family, faithful in loyalty and all other faithful stuffs)."

Is a Yes or No answer!

1 Like

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Mznaett(f): 7:55pm On Feb 20
My answer is YES. Though these kind are rare especially in this part of the world we're living in... Well, I'm proud to have one as a partnertongue

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by jmoore(m): 7:55pm On Feb 20
shinarlaura:


Ei pain u?

11 Likes

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by goldenone(f): 8:04pm On Feb 20
Let's learn from uncle Toks.
Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Daviestunech(m): 8:05pm On Feb 20
shinarlaura:
For tho planet earth? Men are born cheat.
I disagree

1 Like

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by babyfaceafrica: 8:05pm On Feb 20
Very much...not all men are dogs ...if you move with one,say so...don't come here and generalize.

4 Likes

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by greatgod2012(f): 8:36pm On Feb 20
Question : Can a man be faithful to one woman?

Answer : YES



So many faithful men out there who exercises absolute self control when it comes to anything immoral and filthiness!

14 Likes

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by prettythicksme(m): 8:37pm On Feb 20
Oh yes!

4 Likes

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by HateU2(f): 9:04pm On Feb 20
No, the can never be faithful undecided


The search for hole can never make them to be faithful undecided



Toks, are you faithful
Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by firstking01(m): 9:09pm On Feb 20
Toks2008:
love and faithfulness are interlocked yet so different. A man can love one woman forever even if the lady marries another man but faithfulness on the other hand I think should be gauged individually because it is premised on one's nature.

So the answer is ABSOLUTELY YES...but the types of guys who can love and remain faithful to their woman are..

1.Those who marry ladies with the type of sexual endowments they desire.

2.Those who love God enough to keep their marital vow.

Asides these two,any other man would cheat on their women.
The later is why men can clintch and clif to one woman for life, every other reason is counterfeit.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Laveda(f): 9:10pm On Feb 20
Yeah, there are still faithful men out there. We just have to believe.

Sometimes its just insecurity, not every man is a dog who jumps from one vagina to the other..

So Toks, there are.

4 Likes

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Toks2008(m): 9:27pm On Feb 20
HateU2:
No, the can never be faithful undecided


The search for hole can never make them to be faithful undecided



Toks, are you faithful

I'm an embodiment of the second point and if I have a lady with the sexual endowments I want then bye to every other lady.

1 Like

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by HateU2(f): 9:35pm On Feb 20
Toks2008:


I'm an embodiment of the second point and if I have a lady with the sexual endowments I want then bye to every other lady.
You mean to type big yansh and boobs undecided .
Whatever that means, guys can never be faithful angry
Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by eyeofpride(f): 9:55pm On Feb 20
Oh yes he can. For a man to love and be faithful to one woman, There must be:

natural love,
respect,
Ability to forgive
Compassion
fear of God,
decency and
standards

There are men with these qualities.
Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by donsufia: 9:57pm On Feb 20
shinarlaura:
For tho planet earth? Men are born cheat.

Yes there are. I Am one of such men who cannot cheat on my wife. The day I do, let me die!

1 Like

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Toks2008(m): 10:02pm On Feb 20
HateU2:
You mean to type big yansh and boobs undecided .
Whatever that means, guys can never be faithful angry

I'm not a fan of big yansh and boobs. ..just have nice tits and booty.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by HateU2(f): 10:21pm On Feb 20
Toks2008:


I'm not a fan of big yansh and boobs. ..just have nice tits and booty.
See ya mouth tongue tongue
Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Toks2008(m): 8:10pm On Feb 21
HateU2:
See ya mouth tongue tongue
I know that line...
Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by slurryeye: 11:19pm On Feb 24
shocked
Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Arsenalholic(m): 11:19pm On Feb 24
shinarlaura:
For tho planet earth? Men are born cheat.
You attract what you are -- fact!

1 Like

Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Kennyodinye: 11:19pm On Feb 24
f

