|Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Toks2008(m): 7:06pm On Feb 20
love and faithfulness are interlocked yet so different. A man can love one woman forever even if the lady marries another man but faithfulness on the other hand I think should be gauged individually because it is premised on one's nature.
So the answer is ABSOLUTELY YES...but the types of guys who can love and remain faithful to their woman are..
1.Those who marry ladies with the type of sexual endowments they desire:
A lady can have all the good inner attributes and that will certainly make a man love her but she needs more than inner beauty to make a man sexually faithful to her.
Men are visual in nature and tend to get carried away by what they see...and whatever is pleasing to their eyes will inadvertently be pleasing to their soul.
Why marry a lady that does not turn you on physically just to get carried away by another lady who does?...in 8 out of 10 instances...men cheat with a lady who has some sort of sexual feature they want but lacking in their woman..FACT!
2.Men who are married to ladies who know how to sexually please them:
Some men are fortunate to marry a lady who can make them day dream about intimacy because these ladies will keep them sexually satisfied but guys who are married to sexually timid ladies stand the risk of going out to seek the fun they lack.
3.Those who love God enough to keep their marital vow:
The question is; How many men have these 3 as highlighted above?
Such men are very rare which makes it difficult to see a man who will be sexually faithful to one woman...nevertheless,any man who truly loves GOD and has self control can overlook the first two points and remain faithful to his woman against all odds.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by shinarlaura(f): 7:09pm On Feb 20
For tho planet earth? Men are born cheat.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Boydehot: 7:26pm On Feb 20
My answer is yes.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by izzou(m): 7:28pm On Feb 20
Before anybody starts attacking men, just ask yourself this simple question
Did my dad cheat on my mum?
If he didn't, then it's possible.
If he did, then it's possible too
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Genea(f): 7:37pm On Feb 20
Being faithful depends on one's mindset .... But most Naija men wud rather decide to explore Dan teach themselves self control
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by bukason212(m): 7:41pm On Feb 20
one woman ke. baba God tuale for u. ewooooooool. guy I di bad!!!!!
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Splinz(m): 7:42pm On Feb 20
shinarlaura:
More correct to say: 'Before man, there was sin'. Hope you know you're inclusive?
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by jmoore(m): 7:43pm On Feb 20
shinarlaura:There she goes with the favourite line of those who have failed to find a faithful man. Folks like you always come up with this ridiculous statement to console yourselves. Guess what? There are many faithful men all over the world. Please, do me a favour...
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by luscioustrish(f): 7:44pm On Feb 20
Not really.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by jmoore(m): 7:48pm On Feb 20
The question is 'can a man be faithful to one woman?' and not 'can all men be faithful to their women?'
We are are not looking it from a general stand point, therefore it is based on the individuals involved.
Some men cheat while some don't cheat.
Can a man be faithful to one woman? I have to speak for myself now.
I am not married yet.
I will definitely be a faithful husband.
I cherish sexual purity which is one of the reasons I have kept a 'clean sheet' as a single man.
Strength lies in your faithfulness while cheating reveals how weak you are.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by shinarlaura(f): 7:49pm On Feb 20
jmoore:
Ei pain u?
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by RuggedArab(m): 7:52pm On Feb 20
You wan carry the faithfulness go build house?
No one plans his funeral! No right thinking man will plan to be unfaithful to his spouse. These things just happen and if you fall once Or twice and bounce back without doing it again does it make you an unfaithful man?
My deduction from experience married men is this: " I can be faithful if my wife is faithful all round (faithful in bed, faithful with chores, faithful in her finance, faithful in God, faithful in telling truth, faithful to my family, faithful in loyalty and all other faithful stuffs)."
Is a Yes or No answer!
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Mznaett(f): 7:55pm On Feb 20
My answer is YES. Though these kind are rare especially in this part of the world we're living in... Well, I'm proud to have one as a partner
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by jmoore(m): 7:55pm On Feb 20
shinarlaura:
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by goldenone(f): 8:04pm On Feb 20
Let's learn from uncle Toks.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Daviestunech(m): 8:05pm On Feb 20
shinarlaura:I disagree
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by babyfaceafrica: 8:05pm On Feb 20
Very much...not all men are dogs ...if you move with one,say so...don't come here and generalize.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by greatgod2012(f): 8:36pm On Feb 20
Question : Can a man be faithful to one woman?
Answer : YES
So many faithful men out there who exercises absolute self control when it comes to anything immoral and filthiness!
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by prettythicksme(m): 8:37pm On Feb 20
Oh yes!
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by HateU2(f): 9:04pm On Feb 20
No, the can never be faithful
The search for hole can never make them to be faithful
Toks, are you faithful
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by firstking01(m): 9:09pm On Feb 20
Toks2008:The later is why men can clintch and clif to one woman for life, every other reason is counterfeit.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Laveda(f): 9:10pm On Feb 20
Yeah, there are still faithful men out there. We just have to believe.
Sometimes its just insecurity, not every man is a dog who jumps from one vagina to the other..
So Toks, there are.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Toks2008(m): 9:27pm On Feb 20
HateU2:
I'm an embodiment of the second point and if I have a lady with the sexual endowments I want then bye to every other lady.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by HateU2(f): 9:35pm On Feb 20
Toks2008:You mean to type big yansh and boobs .
Whatever that means, guys can never be faithful
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by eyeofpride(f): 9:55pm On Feb 20
Oh yes he can. For a man to love and be faithful to one woman, There must be:
natural love,
respect,
Ability to forgive
Compassion
fear of God,
decency and
standards
There are men with these qualities.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by donsufia: 9:57pm On Feb 20
shinarlaura:
Yes there are. I Am one of such men who cannot cheat on my wife. The day I do, let me die!
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Toks2008(m): 10:02pm On Feb 20
HateU2:
I'm not a fan of big yansh and boobs. ..just have nice tits and booty.
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by HateU2(f): 10:21pm On Feb 20
Toks2008:See ya mouth
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Toks2008(m): 8:10pm On Feb 21
HateU2:I know that line...
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by slurryeye: 11:19pm On Feb 24
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Arsenalholic(m): 11:19pm On Feb 24
shinarlaura:You attract what you are -- fact!
|Re: Can A Man love and Be sexually Faithful To One Woman? by Kennyodinye: 11:19pm On Feb 24
f
