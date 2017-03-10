₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Lawlahdey(f): 7:23pm On Mar 09
I decided to write this article as a result of the argument that erupted from my comment on the Tonto dike's failed marriage brouhaha thread.
Before I actually write on the topic gangan, Allow me to quickly share a real life story with you.
There is a grandpa. A rich grandpa, happily married to a beautiful woman with 7 very successful kids.
The wife of this grandpa is a very strict and prayerful woman who believes that being strict and prayerful helps you keep other women away from your husband. She has been successful and victorious so far. They have never had a cheating scandal in 50 years of their marriage(or,so she thinks).
Recently, the grandpa called his first son(prolly because he knows he is close to his grave) and narrated the story of how he got another woman pregnant and the woman gave birth to the child with an oath that she won't ever bring the child to disrupt his marital home.He has actually been feeding and financing thd child without the knowledge of any member of his family. He said he told his son so that they could know that they have a sibling out there somewhere and bring him home after his death. He also asked the son to promise not to tell his mother or any of his siblings the secret.
So, Faithful Grandpa with a perfect marriage(In people's mind)actually has a son ouside marriage and his wife of over 50 years of marriage doesn't know. She thinks that she was successful in her quest for a hundred percent faithful man. She is the type that throws jab at other women with problems in their marriages and tell them to come to her and ask her how she did it, how her prayers, strictness and everything weren't in vain afterall.
She still hasn't found out, right. I wonder what her reaction will be the day she finally finds out that her 'faithful' husband has not been faithful afterall.
Now to the koko oro..
It pains me when i see my fellow women bragging about how they cannot stay with a man that is not contented with staying faithful to only them for the rest of his life. They say they will leave the man, that there are plenty more men still out there in the world... "No time to check time".. LOL.
You think that every 'perfect' marriage that you see, that you envy, that you hope for has been able to stand gidigba without sacrifices??
You think that because Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs do not come out to wash their dirty linen in public, they haven't had their own shares of marriage trouble??
See, It takes a very very very patient and enduring woman to stay in any marriage.
You can't stay with a man that won't cheat at all?? Then, walk the fvck outta the relationship and don't ever go about saying "All men should be able to stay faithful to one woman for the rest of their life".
You think tonto dike didn't think churchhill would remain faithful to only her for the rest of his life because he loves her?
You think Tiwa Savage didn't think that Teebillz would remain faithful to her forever? What with all her money and the banging body and everything? Does edible catering have more money than Tiwa? Or a hotter body? What did edible catering have that tiwa doesn't?? Why wasn't tiwa able to keep Tee down, even with everything?
Even Beyonce suffered her own share of unfaithfulness from JayZ.. And you are here forming, "I can't stay with a man that isn't hundred percent faithful"?? , "I can't ever share my man"??
Fine. You can't. Then leave! Leave and go from one man to another in the quest for your model man.
If a man loves you, He will prolly cheat in the hope or fear that you don't find out but don' t ever believe there is a hundred percent faithful man, specially moulded for you somewhere.. Because you are miss perfect too ahbi?
I know some of you will come here to say that you are praying for the perfect men and God will answer it.
Well.. Reality check:90% of those with failed marriages also scouted and prayed for the perfect man. You ain't better than them.
STOP LYING TO YOURSELVES.
And for those of you men that will come here to say that they can't cheat on their woman, I don't even have anything to say to you. Just keep telling that to those who would believe.
Maybe some 10% of you(tryna be generous with the figure) can be faithful, but you all know nature, you can't stay faithful to one hole.
Explains why a man that has one curvy, beautiful babe at home will see another curvy babe on the streets and his dick will still rise.
PS: Ladies, don't hope for a totally faithful man, just pray for one that doesn't throw it in your face.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by REIIGN(m): 7:24pm On Mar 09
**Modified**
I'm confused... I really wanna support the OP but deep down inside, I know it aint right.
She made some strong points though..
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by TrapHedges(m): 7:26pm On Mar 09
Akuko mike eji agha
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Lawlahdey(f): 7:29pm On Mar 09
TrapHedges:Meaning?
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Twaci(f): 7:29pm On Mar 09
O_o
Lemme read again.
*modified*
Well that's a looonnnngggg read.
So what you are trying to say is; we should learn to forget/forgive/ignore when our man cheat. We should actually expect it (putting in mind they are imperfect and all).
And that men should learn how to cover up like grandpa did? Out of love, you say?
Did I read this article well?
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Papykush: 7:32pm On Mar 09
E no go better for the guys whey break this girl heart
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Aderola15(f): 7:32pm On Mar 09
Make ah book space first
Modified...
Just finished my garri, veli veli sweet I tell you.
Now let me kwantinu from where Lawlahdey stopped, beht I don't like talking sef. Let me just go straight to the point, *Don't let me catch you*.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Bumbae1(f): 7:32pm On Mar 09
Many relationships are out there with faithful men that only see one woman
Please ladies don't lower your bar if he cheats and you feel you can't live with one go . Never ever condone rubbish
Your life deserves happiness and a good man ! Yes no one is perfect but let the imperfections not be unfaithfulness ..
If its guys and lady cheats in marriage hope they will keep her too
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by firstking01(m): 7:32pm On Mar 09
Too long a write up.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by kimbra(f): 7:34pm On Mar 09
Ma'am don't force what you think or assume to be true on us "ladies".
Buy condoms for your husband and when he brings home a second wife quietly open the doors to your home for her just because you think all men have the tendency to cheat.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Lawlahdey(f): 7:38pm On Mar 09
kimbra:I didn't put a gun to your head now, did I? Issh.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Twaci(f): 7:39pm On Mar 09
Bumbae1:
You are Bae.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by kimbra(f): 7:39pm On Mar 09
Bumbae1:Some people just have polygamy running in their DNA.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Bumbae1(f): 7:40pm On Mar 09
kimbra:I tire o
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by BlackDBagba: 7:41pm On Mar 09
Ok
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Dextology: 7:41pm On Mar 09
Despite the heartbreaks you have faced in the relationship struggle that doesn't mean there are no individuals who stay faithful in their relationships.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by kimbra(f): 7:42pm On Mar 09
Lawlahdey:Stop advising ladies to embrace polygamy. Are you a Christian or Muslim?...my religion doesn't support what you're encouraging.
Girls like you would cry hell when your man cheats!. Funny write-up!.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by nikkypearl(f): 7:42pm On Mar 09
Se na me go read diz epistle
Hian
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by mazizitonene(m): 7:42pm On Mar 09
You have a point tho......don't mind this singuu ladies making noise.... know nothing about marriage
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by kimbra(f): 7:43pm On Mar 09
Bumbae1:Somebody will just wake and be writing rubbish.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Bumbae1(f): 7:44pm On Mar 09
kimbra:Lol no chill
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Aderola15(f): 7:45pm On Mar 09
kimbra:She won't cry, I'm very sure.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by kimbra(f): 7:46pm On Mar 09
Bumbae1:She's the one lying to herself. My Dad was never promiscuous and I know his likes are out there.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by kimbra(f): 7:46pm On Mar 09
Aderola15:Is she made of steel bar?.
Leave story joor!.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Bumbae1(f): 7:47pm On Mar 09
kimbra:She is young its not her fault ... she doesn't know its wrong .. but today she will learn
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Bumbae1(f): 7:47pm On Mar 09
Aderola15:Kikiki wetin she do una
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Lawlahdey(f): 7:48pm On Mar 09
Dextology:You only assume that i have been through numerous heartbreaks but i haven't suffered heartbreak in the real sense of it.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by BWare: 7:49pm On Mar 09
In truth, you made some valid points.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by kimbra(f): 7:51pm On Mar 09
Bumbae1:It's pathetic that a lady is the one saying this. She'd better learn sooner!.
Bye dear!.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Lawlahdey(f): 7:51pm On Mar 09
kimbra:This isn't really related to polygamy.. It has more to do with the sexual aspect of a relationship.
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Bumbae1(f): 7:51pm On Mar 09
kimbra:Later hun .. no vex abeg
|Re: Lies Women Tell To Themselves. by Lawlahdey(f): 7:53pm On Mar 09
Bumbae1:Lol.
Well.. Let's look forward to who will actually learn in the future.
And you call me Young? What are you.. Old?
