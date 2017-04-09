Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman: The Lies In Stephanie Otobo's BBM Chat (7315 Views)

Hello everyone,



Otobo is truly a blackmailer. She keep shoving her "proof" down our throat like we were there when things was going on between them.



It's pity people are not using their brain or they are also part of the blackmail trying to pull the Apostle down.



All her supporters should tell her to carry her "proof" to court where it is highly needed and not social media. Only blackmailer does what she is currently doing and we are not stupid to believe her lies.



Sahara Reporter used "When things were good" to describe their report which means the date of the proof is in the Past and not current.

She told us that they started chat in 2015 right?



For all we know, any number can carry any name. I can come up with any phone number and slam Seun Osewa on it. We don't know the phone number behind "Johnson" that appear in that chat. So that does not proof anything.



Now coming to chat. Chat that happened in 2015 or 2016 should carry date of 2015 or 2016 but what we have is CURRENT date like it hapened last week. I want to show you screen shot of a chat with my friend on Same BBM. Please take a look at the date. 9 Likes 1 Share

I would expect to see a PAST date in Otobo BBM Chat for something that happened in the Past or is she telling us that Apostle suleiman is still chatting with her?



Look at the date of her own chat and ask yourself why is it having recent timing and dates? 2 Likes

Mmmmm

It could be she took the screen shots same day they chatted, hence the time indicator on the messages. 52 Likes 2 Shares

lies, how do we know if that BBM account really belong to apostle?? 13 Likes

So what is our business? Who is pastor johnson that the media will not let someone rest? Abi he holds the keys to heaven gates 12 Likes

Who cares? 12 Likes 1 Share

Aonkuuse:

So what is our business? Who is pastor johnson that the media will not let someone rest? Abi he holds the keys to heaven gates be careful. You might be the next victim of a blackmail. It's no news that in Lagos some men have helped ladies by giving them a free ride only to be accused of sleeping with them without paying. Most of these men didn't know they were carrying prostitutes but they were subjected to public embarrassment to pay for crime they didn't commit and when crowd begin to gather, you would be damn not to comply.



Be careful not to send an innocent man to the grave like the ALUU4



be careful. You might be the next victim of a blackmail. It's no news that in Lagos some men have helped ladies by giving them a free ride only to be accused of sleeping with them without paying. Most of these men didn't know they were carrying prostitutes but they were subjected to public embarrassment to pay for crime they didn't commit and when crowd begin to gather, you would be damn not to comply.

Be careful not to send an innocent man to the grave like the ALUU4

We need to drill what is presented to us abi no b she carry her proof come like say we b court and expect the "court" not scrutinise what she presented?

Abeg make one of him church members comment below me abeg...runs out of thread. 2 Likes 1 Share

kogistar:

don't mind them. I heard April 25th is the day of Judgement. If she is can't proof that the man slept with her, I urge the Apostle to have locked up (forget man of God matter) and have the keys thrown into the ocean.

motherfucker:

I would expect to see a PAST date in Otobo BBM Chat for something that happened in the Past or is she telling us that Apostle suleiman is still chatting with her?



Look at the date of her own chat and ask yourself why is it having recent timing and dates?



I didn't see any FULL date in the chats Mortherfucker. The 08 April you are seeing there is not the date of the chat but the date the screenshots were taken.

malware:





I didn't see any FULL date in the chats Mortherfucker. You saw mine carrying November 22 while I posted it today.



You saw mine carrying November 22 while I posted it today.

And that is because it happened 2016. Hers is supposed to have something similar. Why is her own not having a past date such as Month indicator? Why current week or timing?

In this context you're right, you motherfucker 9 Likes

motherfucker:

You saw mine carrying November 22 while I posted it today.



And that is because it happened 2016. Hers is supposed to have something similar. Why is her own not having a past date such as Month indicator? Why current week or timing?



In this context you're right, you motherfucker

It pains me to see girls like this perpetrate such act and still be proud of it. What is her aim? Even if it's true, she should cover her head in shame for sleeping with a man of God knowing he's married. Girls of these days are to be feared, cus even the devil himself fears them. 18 Likes 2 Shares

They really want to crucify this guy.



Is it a case of "fury of a scotched woman?"

Or it is a case of pure blackmail?



While I don't believe this chat to be authentic, I do believe that he must have soiled his hand somewhere. Go to competent court, but there she won't win.

Macwytt:

It pains me to see girls like this perpetrate such act and still be proud of it. What is her aim? Even if it's true, she should cover her head in shame for sleeping with a man of God knowing he's married. Girls of these days are to be feared, cus even the devil himself fears them.

If it's true, he's the one to cover his head in shame for many reasons...no need to mention them. As for her, she has no "head to cover".

Apostle needs repentance.. 4 Likes

Nutase:

Who cares?

You do! You do! 1 Like

Thank you Op....

For this intelligent work.



But alas the gullible ones who believed the bbm chat, are out there busy calling sensible people like you "gullible"....



Its a shame. 8 Likes

*whistling* and strolling past "una wehdone o"

ah ah



so i dint take time to type my message??





ah ah

so i dint take time to type my message??

its bursted!!!, that one alone proves this is all fake, she should go to hell and rot in jail

Georgville:

It could be she took the screen shots same day they chatted, hence the time indicator on the messages.

You may be right.



But at this supposed stage of the relationship,

You may be right.

But at this supposed stage of the relationship,

At least According to her past narration, she hadnt started gathering evidences.

Georgville:

the chance of such is very likely tend to zero. You know why? Let's assume they had a thing, which means all was going well with heightened excitements and you know when we are excited, keeping such records will be the last thing on our mind EXCEPT things turn sour. From going well to turning sour will take nothing less than 3 months. So,back dating is the key here.

motherfucker:

I would expect to see a PAST date in Otobo BBM Chat for something that happened in the Past or is she telling us that Apostle suleiman is still chatting with her?



Look at the date of her own chat and ask yourself why is it having recent timing and dates?

Abeg make the girl go rest jare,her cheap blackmail no work. Her target na money wey she think say the man go drop to cover up,but the plan obviously no work! Make she allow nigeria rest jare! Her bleeper her problem! Who send am??

Sometimes you should think. Yorubas would say "ronu"!



She returned to Canada, got a new device, logged in with BBID, recovered messages saved on BES and Blackberry Backup. This also explains why the time is in the present.



She released her statement of account showing UBA official stamp. I hope you are aware that UBA can even lock her up immediately for that? Has UBA refuted the said document yet?



As for the BBM chat, there are two timelines here: one is from when they initially started, hence the Canadian network (Fido) showing there. The others are from when things went sour, hence the Etisalat (she was presumably in Nigeria then as her story also confirms).



The FaceTime screenshot she shared has been authenticated already so it's old news but even if it was fake, WHERE DID SHE GET HIS PICTURES FROM? I search for Su-LAIR-man's pics online and couldn't see any that featured in the FaceTime chats and even these BBM DPs.



Even Su-LAIR-man has not denied any of these claims, he only deflected them. He's busy running from pillar to post doing media control, further making him ridiculous. He should just shut up and go to the sidelines if he doesn't want to confess YET. I emphasised "yet" because he would eventually do that whether he likes it or not.



Why am I surprised you can't piece together the puzzle? Sheep aren't known for being very bright. Even if a video is released, you guys will come out and shout that it was videoshopped! Some of you are asking for pictures of both of them together. If that is released today, you will come and say it is also photoshopped. Finally, you guys' opinion on this matter won't change the glaring facts. After all, you are the ones that also lied that Otobo went to Auchi to confess when that was also a lie! Like "apostle", like sheeple.



As for Su-LAIR-man, better go and confess your evildoings. Your media crew and defenders are only making things worse for you. Silly defences such as these reveal that they are ready to be blinded forever. Imagine him telling those who "contemplated believing" the scandal to knock themselves from "stupidity"! Later he threatened that anyone who criticises him or any pastor would have his/her life cut short. What a pastor!



If any of you sheeple dare quote/mention me to say rubbish, I will ridicule you and the man that you worship further. 25 Likes 4 Shares

Not again!







So even BBN couldn't overshadow this BS?

kogistar:

lies, how do we know if that BBM account really belong to apostle??

their problem

some people need to understand that there is some truth in what the lady is saying. Forget man of God, he is human and can sin



we too dey carry religion for head in this country.



let the apostle come defend himself if he's truly innocent.



bbm chats ,video call evidrnce,bank statement haba



free ur minds and stop being shallow with thy thoughts 4 Likes