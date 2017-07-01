Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Men Need To Understand That Some Women Have Financial Standards. (5985 Views)

Benue Lady Reveals Why Yoruba Women Have Big Butts / Men And Their Double Standards. / Why Do Black Women Have Bigger Butts!!! Answered Finally (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

One thing I have realized from reading comments on this website is that a lot of men do not understand that some women have certain financial standards when it comes to dating, and nothing can make them lower those standards. So guys, when a lady says she can't date a broke guy, try to first ruminate on the information I want to pass across before deciding to label her with derogatory appellations.



When I say some ladies, this "some" constitutes a certain category of ladies. This category includes ladies who are ambitious, hardworking and goal oriented. They are aren't idle or ignorant. They are intelligent, well informed and most times are financially bouyant. These are the kind of women I am categorically referring to. If this kind of woman says she can't date a broke guy, then she is justified in making such statement, and any guy who insults her for making such statement or tries to refute her statement with the kind of pathetic comments I read here, is indeed pathetic.



How does anyone expect a woman who is working towards being financially successful and expending time and energy towards this goal, to settle for some guy who earns WAY less than she does? How can a financially ambitious woman lower her standards and spend years waiting for some guy "who has potential" to make it? Let me unpack this last statement because it's a bit radioactive. There are different gradations of potential and that's why I used quotation marks. There are men who have an education that confers a high competitive advantage in the job market, or skills that can catapult them to high rungs on the financial ladder. If a financially ambitious woman meets this kind of guy and he is working hard everyday to become financially stable and secure, then she can lower her standards a bit and grind with him, but only for a while. If after few months or years and this guy isn't making any progress and she decides to go, no one should blame her. Maybe the guy isn't smart enough or isn't just lucky enough. She has the right to leave him and find someone who is financially compatible with her. Yes.

But this only applies to men who have real potential, not some guy who just has a degree or skills and isn't taking diligent steps to improve his finances.



What most guys don't realize is that being broke or just having enough money to subsist, are indicative of certain traits women in general aren't attracted to. Traits like laziness, unintelligence, lack of ambition, bad luck, and a lack of good education. It's not the fault of a financially ambitious woman who is financially bouyant herself if she doesn't want to mingle with broke people, let alone date them.



Instead of dating a guy that has good qualities, the kind of women I am referring to would rather find financially bouyant and ambitious men like themselves, and then proceed to look for these good qualities. And YES they are justified in doing that. Abi is it only broke guys that have good qualities?



Lastly, if any guy is asking out women who don't fall into the category of women I am referring to, then such guy has low standards and deserves the rejection he is receiving from his fellow broke girl. 35 Likes 6 Shares

Lalasticlala please move my thread to the home page.

Rubbish 24 Likes 1 Share

Ichietome:

Rubbish

"Rubbish" is what someone types when he reads the truth and it hurts so bad. "Rubbish" is what someone types when he reads the truth and it hurts so bad. 45 Likes 3 Shares

This is very well articulated. Logic wouldn't argue with this. Stupidity will. 20 Likes 3 Shares

MsRoe:

This is very well articulated. Logic wouldn't argue with this. Stupidity will.

Thanks sis. I am patiently waiting for the male refuters to arrive. Thanks sis. I am patiently waiting for the male refuters to arrive. 6 Likes 1 Share

Lubyna:





Thanks sis. I am patiently waiting for the male refuters to arrive.

if lalasticlala moves this to FP, they will come for you in their thousands,



I hope you will be ready,

Everyone has standards, nice thread



All the op is saying is that some ladies have standards on the type of men they can date or marry, there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. if lalasticlala moves this to FP, they will come for you in their thousands,I hope you will be ready,Everyone has standards, nice threadAll the op is saying is that some ladies have standards on the type of men they can date or marry, there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. 2 Likes

Lubyna:





Thanks sis. I am patiently waiting for the male refuters to arrive.



I'm sure they won't disappoint you. They live for this. I'm sure they won't disappoint you. They live for this. 3 Likes

Daeylar:





if lalasticlala moves this to FP, they will come for you in their thousands,



I hope you will be ready,

Everyone has standards, nice thread

Thanks.



I will be ready. I am always ready to defend the truth. Thanks.I will be ready. I am always ready to defend the truth. 1 Like

This is exactly the problem with some ladies. Once they begin making some peanuts, they believe any guy earning less than them is of a lower status, unless they're desperate to get married cos their female clock is ticking, whereas a man could be as rich as Mike Adenuga and still chose to settle down with a peniless village girl because of love. 124 Likes 9 Shares

For anyone who cares to be objective, this makes a lot of sense. Good one, Op.





Front Page!



Front Page!



Front Page!



Front Page! 5 Likes

Every body has a right to determine the kind of person they want to be with. But I believe a lady will only set standards when age is on her side, any single aging lady will throw away any kind of financial standard, yet every body is entitled to their choice. 18 Likes 1 Share

Op i want to believe you are intelligent to have created this thread, but your post simply signifies that you go into relationship only for money. Hence, you only see the financial benefit of been in a relationship.



Yes I know some ladies prefer ready made man because they want their man to be finacially stable. However you made some vauge assumption in your post



1) how do hell do you equate a man's finance to his intelligence, last time I checked Dino malaye waec result was notting to write home about yet he is richer than most doctors



2) you said it is justifiable if a lady leaves a man if he becomes broke, now what should the man do if it happens to the lady



Now I know some ladies will support the op but let us not insult the broke guy intelligence

Thanks as I anticipate your response 72 Likes 2 Shares

blackberlin:

This is exactly the problem with Nigerian ladies. Once they begin making some peanuts, they believe any guy earning less than them is of a lower status. Whereas a man can be as rich as Mike Adenuga and still chose to settle with a peniless village girl because of love.



Eventually most of you girls that form big girl because you're driving one tokunbo car will meet your type. People get what they deserve. After marrying one "Bola Badmus" or "Emeka Eze" from a supposedly wealthy family, they'll now come to social media to complain they've married mike tyson. . .



Black women are just too materialistic. This is one thing that makes white women more morally upright. They don't let financial status affect their heart.



Continue. . .

So if a woman has financial standards, she should now lower it for some guy because of what? What does the guy have to offer that more financially bouyant and ambitious men don't have? Is it by force to date somebori? It's not like she sees men as lower status, it's just that she can't date them. Shikena. Is it your life? Is it not her life?

Most wealthy men are ambitious, intelligent, well informed and successful, and when they marry, they marry equally intelligent, ambitious, well informed and successful women. Stop watching Nollywood movies and engage with reality.



Oh please. It's not only the women who marry rich men that suffer domestic abuse. Women who are married to broke men also suffer domestic abuse. Domestic violence occurs across all boards.



Lolzzz. Sorry to say this but you are so ignorant about reality. Who told you white women aren't concerned about financial status? How many white women do you know? There are women of different races who have financial standards, and so can't settle for less. And they have the right to. Instead of complaining and abusing them, why don't you strive to be financially successful so you can meet the standards of most women? So if a woman has financial standards, she should now lower it for some guy because of what? What does the guy have to offer that more financially bouyant and ambitious men don't have? Is it by force to date somebori? It's not like she sees men as lower status, it's just that she can't date them. Shikena. Is it your life? Is it not her life?Most wealthy men are ambitious, intelligent, well informed and successful, and when they marry, they marry equally intelligent, ambitious, well informed and successful women. Stop watching Nollywood movies and engage with reality.Oh please. It's not only the women who marry rich men that suffer domestic abuse. Women who are married to broke men also suffer domestic abuse. Domestic violence occurs across all boards.Lolzzz. Sorry to say this but you are so ignorant about reality. Who told you white women aren't concerned about financial status? How many white women do you know? There are women of different races who have financial standards, and so can't settle for less. And they have the right to. Instead of complaining and abusing them, why don't you strive to be financially successful so you can meet the standards of most women? 8 Likes

greyboy5000:

Op i want to believe you are intelligent to have created this tgread, but your post simply signifies that you go into relationship only for money. Hence, you only only the financial benefit of been in a relationship.



Yes I know some ladies prefer ready made man because they want their man to be finacially stable. However you made some vauge assumption in your post



1) how do hell do equate a man's finance to his intelligence, last time I checked Dino malaye waec result was notting to write home about yet he is richer than a lot of doctors



2) you said it is justifiable if a lady leaves a man she loves if he becomes broke, now what should the man do if it happens to the lady



Now I know some ladies will support the op but let us not insult the broke guy intelligence

Thanks as I anticipate your response





Where did I say I go into relationships just because of money? The category of women I am referring to, which I believe I belong to, don't go into relationships just because of money. Certainly they have other standards, but money is one of those standards. Shikena.



I never said money equates intelligence. I said being financially successful is indicative of intelligence. And yes it is. Money isn't easy to get. Only someone who is intelligent can get it. And by intelligence, I don't mean memorizing data and writing an exam. I mean being able to utilize acquired knowledge and inherent skills in solving real problems. Dino Malaye is an intelligent man. Obviously.



I didn't say a lady should leave a man she loves if he becomes broke. I said a lady can date a broke but hardworking and ambitious guy who has potential, but can choose to leave him if he isn't making progress. Abi can't you read? Where did I say I go into relationships just because of money? The category of women I am referring to, which I believe I belong to, don't go into relationships just because of money. Certainly they have other standards, but money is one of those standards. Shikena.I never said money equates intelligence. I said being financially successful is indicative of intelligence. And yes it is. Money isn't easy to get. Only someone who is intelligent can get it. And by intelligence, I don't mean memorizing data and writing an exam. I mean being able to utilize acquired knowledge and inherent skills in solving real problems. Dino Malaye is an intelligent man. Obviously.I didn't say a lady should leave a man she loves if he becomes broke. I said a lady can date a broke but hardworking and ambitious guy who has potential, but can choose to leave him if he isn't making progress. Abi can't you read? 7 Likes

Lubyna:





When did I say I go into relationships because of money? The category of women I am referring to, which I believe I belong to, don't go into relationships just because of money. Certainly they have other standards, but money is one of those standards. Shikena.



I never said money equates intelligence. I said being financially successful is indicative of intelligence. And yes it is. Money isn't easy to get. Only someone who is intelligent can get it. And by intelligence, I don't mean memorizing data and writing an exam. I mean being able to utilize acquired knowledge and inherent skills in solving real problems. Dino Malaye is an intelligent man. Obviously.



I didn't say a lady should leave a man she loves if he becomes broke. I said a lady can date a broke but hardworking and ambitious guy who has potential, but can choose to leave him if he isn't making progress. Abi can't you read?





Nice explanation Nice explanation 2 Likes

Lubyna:





When did I say I go into relationships because of money? The category of women I am referring to, which I believe I belong to, don't go into relationships just because of money. Certainly they have other standards, but money is one of those standards. Shikena.



I never said money equates intelligence. I said being financially successful is indicative of intelligence. And yes it is. Money isn't easy to get. Only someone who is intelligent can get it. And by intelligence, I don't mean memorizing data and writing an exam. I mean being able to utilize knowledge and inherent skills in solving real problems. Dino Malaye is an intelligent man. Obviously.



I didn't say a lady should leave a man she loves if he becomes broke. I said a lady can date a broke but hardworking and ambitious guy who has potential, but can choose to leave him if he isn't making progress. Abi can't you read?



yes I can read thank you



So you said a lady should leave the guy right if he is not making it , now here is my question what if something bad were to happen to this very" sucessful lady" and she seems not to be making progress too

What do you suggest for the very successful guy to do?





Or really, I guess you didn't read in your post where you said uneducated, unintelligent is a trait of broke guys right

So you mean been a tout like maleye or rouge like evans is now new the intelligent and educated for you very "successful ladies"



Really, now you tell me you don't go Into relationship because of money because all I saw in your earlier post was money, money, money and money

However, since you claim you have other things you go into relationship for, why don't you enlighten us yes I can read thank youSo you said a lady should leave the guy right if he is not making it , now here is my question what if something bad were to happen to this very" sucessful lady" and she seems not to be making progress tooWhat do you suggest for the very successful guy to do?Or really, I guess you didn't read in your post where you said uneducated, unintelligent is a trait of broke guys rightSo you mean been a tout like maleye or rouge like evans is now new the intelligent and educated for you very "successful ladies"Really, now you tell me you don't go Into relationship because of money because all I saw in your earlier post was money, money, money and moneyHowever, since you claim you have other things you go into relationship for, why don't you enlighten us 60 Likes

i know this topic will turn to another broke thread war

......meanwhile 1 Like

Lubyna:





Thanks sis. I am patiently waiting for the male refuters to arrive. Nice piece

But dd u create it just 2 turn dis into another e-war Nice pieceBut dd u create it just 2 turn dis into another e-war 3 Likes 1 Share

lefulefu:

i know this topic will turn to another broke thread war

......meanwhile my chairman everyone have the right to choose what ever they want in life but don't insult others while making your choice my chairman everyone have the right to choose what ever they want in life but don't insult others while making your choice 12 Likes

blackberlin:

This is exactly the problem with some ladies. Once they begin making some peanuts, they believe any guy earning less than them is of a lower status, unless they're desperate to get married cos their female clock is ticking. Whereas a man can be as rich as Mike Adenuga and still chose to settle with a peniless village girl because of love.



We are not talking about peanuts. We are referring to women who are intelligent, ambitious, hardworking, and driven; who have found success in their chosen fields; success that has reflected well on their bank accounts as well. It's only natural that they would want to be associated with equally driven people. Not for the wealth directly but for the character that built it. It's common sense. Even in platonic cases, guys who are go-getters don't typically hob-nob with the under-achievers from their past. Imagine chaining yourself to one for life!





When a woman is desperate to get married she can make whatever concessions she chooses. And if she finds that she cannot live with someone who does not challenge her intellectually and whose lack of motivation and energy level prove counter-productive to her own personal force, she can decide to stay single if it would make her happier. She can look after herself.



A man as rich as Mike Adenuga can marry a penniless village girl, yes. And that penniless village girl would humble herself and say "yes, sir" and do his bidding. Or else she would find herself out on the street. If a woman as rich as Adenuga married a penniless village boy, he would feel he owned her because he has a dick. She would have to cater to his pride (because only men are entitled to pride) and make herself less visible, less powerful, less everything, in order to accommodate his underachievement. So you should appreciate why a woman would want a man who at least matches her evenly. We are not talking about peanuts. We are referring to women who are intelligent, ambitious, hardworking, and driven; who have found success in their chosen fields; success that has reflected well on their bank accounts as well. It's only natural that they would want to be associated with equally driven people. Not for the wealth directly but for the character that built it. It's common sense. Even in platonic cases, guys who are go-getters don't typically hob-nob with the under-achievers from their past. Imagine chaining yourself to one for life!When a woman is desperate to get married she can make whatever concessions she chooses. And if she finds that she cannot live with someone who does not challenge her intellectually and whose lack of motivation and energy level prove counter-productive to her own personal force, she can decide to stay single if it would make her happier. She can look after herself.A man as rich as Mike Adenuga can marry a penniless village girl, yes. And that penniless village girl would humble herself and say "yes, sir" and do his bidding. Or else she would find herself out on the street. If a woman as rich as Adenuga married a penniless village boy, he would feel he owned her because he has a dick. She would have to cater to his pride (because only men are entitled to pride) and make herself less visible, less powerful, less everything, in order to accommodate his underachievement. So you should appreciate why a woman would want a man who at least matches her evenly. 14 Likes 2 Shares

greyboy5000:

my chairman everyone have the right to choose what ever they want in life but don't insult others while choosing it ... ... 5 Likes

RaggedyAnn:







We are not talking about peanuts. We are referring to women who are intelligent, ambitious, hardworking, and driven; who have found success in their chosen fields; success that has reflected well on their bank accounts as well. It's only natural that they would want to be associated with equally driven people. Not for the wealth directly but for the character that built it. It's common sense. Even in platonic cases, guys who are go-getters don't typically hob-nob with the under-achievers from their past. Imagine chaining yourself to one for life!





When a woman is desperate to get married she can make whatever concessions she chooses. And if she finds that she cannot live with someone who does not challenge her intellectually and whose motivation proves counter-productive to her own personal force, she can decide to stay single if it would make her happier. She can look after herself.



A man as rich as Mike Adenuga can marry a penniless village girl, yes. And that penniless village girl would humble herself and say "yes, sir" and do his bidding. Or else she would find herself out on the street. If a woman as rich as Adenuga married a penniless village boy, he would feel he owned her because he has a dick. She would have to cater to his pride (because only men are entitled to pride) and make herself less visible, less powerful, less everything, in order to accommodate his underachievement. So you should appreciate why a woman would want a man who at least matches her evenly. again why do you keep equating finance with intellectual capacity using cheap example like mike adenuga what of people like mc oluomo

There are lot of guys who are super smart that are rich, there are not so smart rich ones too

Just say you want to marry a rich guy



You dont have to insult broke guys to justify your decision again why do you keep equating finance with intellectual capacity using cheap example like mike adenuga what of people like mc oluomoThere are lot of guys who are super smart that are rich, there are not so smart rich ones tooJust say you want to marry a rich guyYou dont have to insult broke guys to justify your decision 26 Likes 2 Shares

its a pity no one talks about Love anymore... marriage shouldn't be all about money oo OP.. 36 Likes 4 Shares

greyboy5000:

yes I can read thank you



So you said a lady should leave the guy right if he is not making it , now here is my question what if something bad were to happen to this very" sucessful lady" and she seems not to be making progress too

What do you suggest for the very successful guy to do?





Or really, I guess you didn't read in your post where you said uneducated, unintelligent is a trait of broke guys right

So you mean been a tout like maleye or rouge like evans is now new the intelligent and educated for you very "successful ladies"



Really, now you tell me you don't go Into relationship because of money because all I saw in your earlier post was money, money, money and money

However, since you claim you have other things you go into relationship for, why don't you enlighten us





I think it was clear. True success is not accidental. It's a convergence of several variables: diligence, intelligence, discipline, drive, focus, and a bit of luck too. These are all desirable qualities in a potential mate (or even just friends). And people who exhibit these traits eventually become successful. Money follows naturally.



Now you might want to throw people like Melaye into the category of successful men, but I don't think he cuts it. He might be wealthy, yes, but how did he get there? We all know that most of these politicians are thieves who have nothing to contribute except the cash. A man who has built himself into a success at his legitimate field may not have the stupid cash these politicians throw around, but he would have a bank of lessons learned, and the character that he's honed over the time it took to get his wealth. It's durable.



The post is not implying that if a man runs into some bad luck, a woman should leave him. It simply suggests that consistent failures should be looked at critically because they may be as a result of a series of bad decisions which may prove a level of indiscipline, immaturity, or laziness. These qualities have ways of affecting a relationship negatively too. And yes, guys are also free to make such inferences. I think it was clear. True success is not accidental. It's a convergence of several variables: diligence, intelligence, discipline, drive, focus, and a bit of luck too. These are all desirable qualities in a potential mate (or even just friends). And people who exhibit these traits eventually become successful. Money follows naturally.Now you might want to throw people like Melaye into the category of successful men, but I don't think he cuts it. He might be wealthy, yes, but how did he get there? We all know that most of these politicians are thieves who have nothing to contribute except the cash. A man who has built himself into a success at his legitimate field may not have the stupid cash these politicians throw around, but he would have a bank of lessons learned, and the character that he's honed over the time it took to get his wealth. It's durable.The post is not implying that if a man runs into some bad luck, a woman should leave him. It simply suggests that consistent failures should be looked at critically because they may be as a result of a series of bad decisions which may prove a level of indiscipline, immaturity, or laziness. These qualities have ways of affecting a relationship negatively too. And yes, guys are also free to make such inferences. 8 Likes 1 Share

hibiscus76:

its a pity no one talks about Love anymore... marriage shouldn't be all about money oo OP.. you make sence die you make sence die 18 Likes 1 Share

greyboy5000:

yes I can read thank you



So you said a lady should leave the guy right if he is not making it , now here is my question what if something bad were to happen to this very" sucessful lady" and she seems not to be making progress too

What do you suggest for the very successful guy to do?





Or really, I guess you didn't read in your post where you said uneducated, unintelligent is a trait of broke guys right

So you mean been a tout like maleye or rouge like evans is now new the intelligent and educated for you very "successful ladies"



Really, now you tell me you don't go Into relationship because of money because all I saw in your earlier post was money, money, money and money

However, since you claim you have other things you go into relationship for, why don't you enlighten us

Sorry about my statement about you not being able to read. I didn't mean to be rude. That wasn't even my intention.



Women and men aren't the same. Men don't go into relationships for the same reasons as women and men certainly don't have the same needs or responsibilities as women. A guy dating a woman who is hardworking but broke, isn't the equivalent of a woman dating a guy who is broke. Men are conventionally, and I'd argue naturally the providers in a relationship. Women are naturally inclined to want their man to take the driving seat in the relationship, in all aspects. To put it plainly, women want men who can provide and take care of them. It doesn't mean she shouldn't strive to be financially successful, but this is the reality of relationships. On the other hand, no man goes into a relationship expecting his woman to take care of him. In fact, most men prefer to be more financially successful than their partners. I hope I have answered your question?



Don't bring me back to this. I have already explained what I meant. Yes. Being financially successful is indicative of intelligence. Intelligence is a broad them that admits of various definitions, but my definition of intelligence, which subsumes most of the definitions which you'd come across anywhere, is being able to utilize acquired knowledge in solving problems. And why are you fixating on Intelligence? There are other qualities I mentioned alongside intelligence that being wealthy is indicative of. Dino and Evans are intelligent people. Dino is a wealthy politician who has occupied various high level political posts in the past. You have to be intelligent to be able to do this. Evans was able to kidnap lots of people, gain profit from the act and remain hidden and undetected for many years. Only an intelligent person can achieve this. I am not in anyway justifying the morally reprehensible crimes of Evans and the bad things Dino Malaye has done in the past. I am just trying to answer your question about whether or not they are intelligent. When I say someone is financially successful, hardworking, ambitious and goal oriented, and wants someone who shares the same traits as she does, I am obviously not referring to people like Evans and Dino. The kind of women I categorically referred to in my OP certainly aren't concerned about just money. Money is a standard among other standards. Certainly this kind of woman would examine the past and present of her potential spouse. She'd date someone who she knows his source of income, and who she is certain this source of income is safe and won't jeopardize her life in the future. Obviously someone like Evans and yahoo boys don't fit this criteria. You are making it seem like all financially successful men are touts or kidnappers and all broke guys are morally upright. Sorry about my statement about you not being able to read. I didn't mean to be rude. That wasn't even my intention.Women and men aren't the same. Men don't go into relationships for the same reasons as women and men certainly don't have the same needs or responsibilities as women. A guy dating a woman who is hardworking but broke, isn't the equivalent of a woman dating a guy who is broke. Men are conventionally, and I'd argue naturally the providers in a relationship. Women are naturally inclined to want their man to take the driving seat in the relationship, in all aspects. To put it plainly, women want men who can provide and take care of them. It doesn't mean she shouldn't strive to be financially successful, but this is the reality of relationships. On the other hand, no man goes into a relationship expecting his woman to take care of him. In fact, most men prefer to be more financially successful than their partners. I hope I have answered your question?Don't bring me back to this. I have already explained what I meant. Yes. Being financially successful is indicative of intelligence. Intelligence is a broad them that admits of various definitions, but my definition of intelligence, which subsumes most of the definitions which you'd come across anywhere, is being able to utilize acquired knowledge in solving problems. And why are you fixating on Intelligence? There are other qualities I mentioned alongside intelligence that being wealthy is indicative of. Dino and Evans are intelligent people. Dino is a wealthy politician who has occupied various high level political posts in the past. You have to be intelligent to be able to do this. Evans was able to kidnap lots of people, gain profit from the act and remain hidden and undetected for many years. Only an intelligent person can achieve this. I am not in anyway justifying the morally reprehensible crimes of Evans and the bad things Dino Malaye has done in the past. I am just trying to answer your question about whether or not they are intelligent. When I say someone is financially successful, hardworking, ambitious and goal oriented, and wants someone who shares the same traits as she does, I am obviously not referring to people like Evans and Dino. The kind of women I categorically referred to in my OP certainly aren't concerned about just money. Money is a standard among other standards. Certainly this kind of woman would examine the past and present of her potential spouse. She'd date someone who she knows his source of income, and who she is certain this source of income is safe and won't jeopardize her life in the future. Obviously someone like Evans and yahoo boys don't fit this criteria. You are making it seem like all financially successful men are touts or kidnappers and all broke guys are morally upright. 8 Likes 1 Share

[quote author=hibiscus76 post=58020377]its a pity no one talks about Love anymore... marriage shouldn't be all about money oo OP..[/quote as u dey now eh u go marry man wey nor get money,



These are her words

Lubyna:



Whre did I say I go into relationships just because of money? The category of women I am referring to, which I believe I belong to, don't go into relationships just because of money. Certainly they have other standards, but money is one of those standards. Shikena.

The op never said that money is everything. or that it's all about the moneyThese are her words 1 Like

.