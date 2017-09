Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Girl Replies A Guy On Facebook After 5 Years After She Saw A Pic Of Him In US (23371 Views)

So, a story trending is trending on Facebook about a guy and his would have been bae..



According to reports and screenshots, the guy has been trying for 5 years to talk to a Lady, but she nor gree pick the call..



She only reads his messages and ignores him.



He sent series of “Angelica Sup?”, “Sup?”, “Hello”, “Are you there”.. But then, Angelica will read his messages and ignore him.



5 years on after trying all he could to talk to her, he flew relocated abroad, and shared some pictures on his Facebook Story..



Now, Angelica has noticed the guy and seeing that her “homeboy” is now janded, she buzzed him with “My Baby”.



Screenshots below;





I love the statement "Go for success", then, other things will surely follow.

This life He suddenly turns your baby after 5 years.How foolishly smart she can be.This life

women and already made are like 5&6 35 Likes

Person go abroad nor mean say he de pick moni for ground.

nigeria mentality#

ireneony:

Person go abroad nor mean say he de pick moni for ground.

nigeria mentality# unfortunately, that's what most Nigerians think.



unfortunately, that's what most Nigerians think.

They believe once you get there, you're already swimming in millions.

Angelica is an average Naija girl so this is not new. The girls who ignored me when I was trekking are now humble AF! 18 Likes

Lol..... I can relate with this wella, just happened to me some weeks back when i got a msg on facebook from a girl whom i sent "hello" to right back in 2012 just replying and apologizing that she just saw the msg when i have forgotten i sent anything or even have someone like her as friend on my list. I guess she saw my recent pics upload that's why but me i don plan for am ready now

Larryfest:

Lol..... I can relate with this wella, just happened to me some weeks back when i got a msg on facebook from a girl whom i sent "hello" to right back in 2012 just replying and apologizing that she just saw the msg when i have forgotten i sent anything or even have someone like her as friend on my list. I guess she saw my recent pics upload that's why but me i don plan for am ready now

You sabi the work

IamRaizo:

unfortunately, that's what most Nigerians think.



here if u don't work no foos or bills to pay rent unlike in Nigeria where someone does not work but can still see food to feed.

IamSINZ:





Lol i sabi am wella.... Na annoyance i go take do the work sef.

Foolish girls everywhere. So she thinks the guy is stupid. Five years after and he's Baby!! These girls can sleep with any thing, as long as it has a photo that shows small wealth. They can smell money from a thousand miles. 11 Likes

how sure are you say the guy dey make money where he dey....she go just enter one chance

This is not new, na today?



Every right thinking dude shud set his priorties right, hustle n make it.



Girls will come naturally after that, not to chop ur money necessarily but there is something about success that just attract people (both girls n boys) cause when you achieve something good even ur long lost friend remember u.



Hustle smart...not hard!!! 35 Likes 2 Shares

ireneony:

here if u don't work no foos or bills to pay rent unlike in Nigeria where someone does not work but can still see food to feed. you must be in the UK right?





you must be in the UK right?

I don't dream of being there except for visits.

That's exactly how many ladies are and na why e dey very easy to carry dem take do rituals. Foolish girls!



Once you go Yankee come back, you fit sleep with an average 9ja baba



Lalasticlala, looking at Naija girl like this 21 Likes 3 Shares

dem plenty, if u see my ugly pic den on Facebook but now baba don change, I don't use to hello dem again dey will just hi me and later control dem to their WhatsApp no.

Larryfest:

So, her kitty-cat must definitely suffer for it abi?

I can relate. Immediately I relocated to the US, I have suddenly become bunnie, hun, dear. Infact the numbers I have gotten from Facebook is now over 60. The last time I visited Nigeria, I had become a celebrity.