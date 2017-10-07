₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by praiseneofingz(m): 11:23am
Good day NLS ....
I created this thread to bring myself out of the dark instead of hurting my self with ignorance. I've been in couple of relationship that didn't just work out, unfortunately one or two things will terminate it especially (cheating&greed) from my boo. it has become so rampant and almost normal in our world today where you see spouse cheating on each other...tho am young in my 20s really don't know much about marriage. but i definitely know if I will have a good wife and happy family in the future, the foundation starts now.
But this our babes (aka slayers) won't even allow someone to be confident in them. As a guy personally, am very emotional and I have a sensitive and fragile heart. now imagine that I'm dating a lady and fell deeply in love with her, provide all her needs, treat her like a queen, and at the end, she cheated because she saw another guy somewhere with Range sports even tho am still managing my E.o.d Honda accord and eventually dump me for him after all her love confession for me before meeting the new guy, now if you experience this shyt 4/5 times, won't you get fed up and decide to be on your own? but of course our mum won't be happy because she wants grandchildren, then I give it a 2nd thought but I can't just sacrifice my happiness because I want to please my parents..... How will it feel if you find out that your wife and mother of your children is a "runs babe" somewhere, well as a matter if fact, I gave vowed never to dip a ring in any woman's finger......I know people will say I'm ignorant or ion know what am saying or am a kid or whatever!!! i really don't care!
I will remind them failed marriage which might cause depression, high BP, e.t.c.. is among the 1000 ways to die (untimely) yes!!quote me anywhere and am not ready to die because of a woman that doesn't deserve me.
#note# this thread is unisex not male only I used myself because am a male. thank u!!!
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by Blackhawk01: 11:26am
Yet to make a vow tho but these excuses called men make marriage undesirable.
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by WeirdoNg: 11:28am
Good luck bro
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by dacblogger(f): 11:28am
We are not bothered what you choose to do with your life...
You are not the only guy on earth.
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by cummando(m): 11:29am
Who your marry EPP?
Better look for premier cool
E dey good for masturbation
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by thesicilian: 11:29am
That your child drowned in a river doesn't mean that you should make water your enemy.
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by Edopesin(m): 11:30am
Uhr Fvcking Prob Nt Mine
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by sekxy(f): 11:30am
so how is this our business.
your life ,your choice.
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by mofeoluwadassah: 11:30am
so why are you telling us now
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by praiseneofingz(m): 11:31am
dacblogger:ok bro...share ur pic while I share mine..
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by praiseneofingz(m): 11:32am
cummando:haba cunmando u fall my hand no wala
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by FortifiedCity: 11:32am
You are fornicating....so what are you saying?
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by praiseneofingz(m): 11:33am
sekxy:heyy shush
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by dacblogger(f): 11:33am
praiseneofingz:You and who is bro??
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by cummando(m): 11:33am
praiseneofingz:
Sorry bro....that marry thing can vex me die
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by praiseneofingz(m): 11:34am
FortifiedCity:haba how do u know
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by praiseneofingz(m): 11:35am
dacblogger:ok sis lol... but ur comment was harsh. we don't have to fight
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by Donaldduke2019(m): 11:38am
There are still decent ladies Bro.....I guess ur always going for d well endowed lady......mind u....dose tinz don't last
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by taoheedoriloye(m): 11:38am
Your problem.
anyway wish me well as am wooing # shesweetdie. ....# am really into the lady to be honest.
shesweetdie if you can here me yelling from where I am now listen to these:
I won't cheat
I won't beat you, though insults sometime
love you everyday
break up won't be in our dictionary no matter the weather
if you offend me, I will apologies
I will share all I got with you, including my three jeans pants my late dad left old Beatle for me .I will repair it for us to be use
my late dad mold house is still in good shape we can renovate it.
Though I got four pants two is still new we can share it. Also you can use my China phone.
Hope you won't fall my hands
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by dacblogger(f): 11:39am
praiseneofingz:I am nt fighting with you,I was just stating my mind.
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by FortifiedCity: 11:43am
praiseneofingz:Are you guys fornicating with each other? Yes or No
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by Homeboiy(m): 11:45am
Op Do u think I care if u get married or not?
Uh answer me
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by AuntyLaide(f): 11:52am
Most people don't know what they want in a relationship they rush in and rush out of it. Understanding one another matters a lot, yet you can't understand one another without being friends first. Love your friend!
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by Tahra: 11:58am
Okay.
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by Shesweetdie(f): 12:00pm
taoheedoriloye:
Awwwww!!! this is so romantic, don't worry I don't want Ferrari.just ur luv
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by IamRaizo(m): 12:01pm
Blackhawk01:not when you're with the right one...
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by Fidelismaria(m): 12:02pm
mtcheeew
Mumu thread
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by taoheedoriloye(m): 12:05pm
Shesweetdie:time to serious with me babe!
seun osewa I Don find love for nairaland! thanks.
hope shesweetdie go gree for me sooner than later.
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by sunshineG(m): 12:06pm
Blackhawk01:excuses called men
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by praiseneofingz(m): 12:21pm
dacblogger:aii nice stating
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by muller101(m): 12:31pm
Have a baby mama that will calm ur mum down. My theory is . Gather all you can from a lady AND never give back.
|Re: Why I Vowed Never to get married ( A Nairalander) by Lalas247(f): 12:33pm
You are in your 20,s
Take it early twenties from ur post... so how many ladies have you dated to come to this conclusion
Anyway it’s your business NOBODY will beg you.. grow a pair of manly balls and move on it’s pathethic, to say just because u attracted a few slays or wtever u call dem .... the whole female race is condemned
