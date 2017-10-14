Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Girlfriend Is Quitting Because I Don't Call Her, At Least Three Times A Day (7318 Views)

I am a serving Corps members in Ondo state, and my girlfriend is a fashion designer and a student. In terms of financial needs, she is self sufficient.



But i don't really understand her. I love her that is the fact, i intend settling down with her very soon.



Most of the issues I have with her is that ; she wants me to call her at least three times a day , and most of the time we do chat on whatsapp, and I feel there is nothing really to say that will warrant me calling her, mind you I call her at least four times in a week, I am not a good caller anyway, but that doesn't reduce my love for her, I don't really know what she wants. I call her this morning and she was complaining I didn't call her, that the sister who came to visit her, the husband calls her almost every hour, and I replied by saying I am not her sisters husband, she should learn to accept me the way I am, and if she can't she can let go.



She sent me a text that is over, I am not perturbed anyway, but my worries is, why should this be an issue? 13 Likes 2 Shares

3 times per day? That's breakfast call, lunch call and dinner call nah. 38 Likes 1 Share

Quit because of this minor issue? Trust girls, they can break up over any excuse once they start seeing sm1 else they like.

Op, move on. She's tired of you 70 Likes 5 Shares

My boo calls me at least twice a day. that is what she want from you na, but she is not serious oh





only for call breakup 5 Likes

3times a day you d work for MTN. 16 Likes 3 Shares

call her and talk about what exactly? pointless and irrelevant things.



your girlfriend is not mature enough for a relationship, yes communication and attention is important but 3 times a day even when you chat on whatsapp.



are there no goals to be met



are both of you that jobless with so much free time 25 Likes 1 Share

People don't understand that communication is key in any relationship



That's not an issue

If that's what she wants..then listen to her..maybe that's what she likes 24 Likes 2 Shares

Since you both chat on WhatsApp, atleast twice a day would do. Communication is important when you're in a distant relationship. 4 Likes

Communication is the key to a successful relationship, though calling 3X a day is kinda much, like stalking. 3 Likes 1 Share

someone is destroying d kpekus 6 Likes

Just let her quietly go and die.... 6 Likes

feed her with calls 5 Likes 1 Share

That means she's jobless. 4 Likes

You'll be fine, you are on the right path, you have your life to worry about, I like your behaviour take care. I wish I could buy you a bottle of beer, am even in Ondo sef too, have fun You'll be fine, you are on the right path, you have your life to worry about, I like your behaviour take care. I wish I could buy you a bottle of beer, am even in Ondo sef too, have fun 11 Likes

Bros even if you call am once for every hour on the clock, when she wan breakup she go find another thing use as excuse.





Just use your head (like Mutiu Adepoju). 6 Likes

Ur a corper, dat alone makes her feel ure probably with anoda gal that's y u don't have her time to call. I suspect ur gf has trust issues...yes she sent u a breakup text, trust me when a gal really wants to break up, she simply stop calling/chatting/texting....Nigerian gals don't breakup tru text, she was just kidding...go visit ur gal, hug her and bang the fork out of her... 17 Likes 1 Share

People don't understand that communication is key in any relationship



That's not an issue

If that's what she wants..then listen to her..maybe that's what she likes why are we not asking how many times does she call him in a day?



It is not about the guy alone, does she make effort to call you at least 3 times a day too? If she does,then bros you have no excuse. It's either you talk to her about you not having anything to say ( well if you still love her) or you reciprocate.

Currently in a similar situation with a random babe( not in a relationship with her) and I don't reciprocate her calls but I am doing that to pass a message indirectly.....Move on, I don't like you why are we not asking how many times does she call him in a day?It is not about the guy alone, does she make effort to call you at least 3 times a day too? If she does,then bros you have no excuse. It's either you talk to her about you not having anything to say ( well if you still love her) or you reciprocate.Currently in a similar situation with a random babe( not in a relationship with her) and I don't reciprocate her calls but I am doing that to pass a message indirectly.....Move on, I don't like you 11 Likes 1 Share

I can understand. My bae facetime me on all 3 of his breaks plus we live together. Am tired oo

Ordinary call 3x in a day is causing this breakup......if she does not pick your calls now you starting complaining now she want your calls Wahala.....Nigerian guys are bad lovers only knows open and close......(3mins) 4 Likes

Although she has a point, she is taking it too far . But I think once a day is preferable, it shows that you care about her and always have her in your heart.

I and my bae talk 5 to 10 times daily. That's what has kept us together all the years. She on WhatsApp but we don't chat. If I send "hey babes", next thing she'll send is "call me" 11 Likes 1 Share

if she wants to talk to you 3 times a day then she should call you. I don't know what is so hard to understand about that.

Nigerian women and their skewered sense of entitlement are the bane of every man's existence in this country.



Bitch_if you feel like talking, call me..... I'm not gonna waste my time and money calling you just so I can listen to you breathe on the phone.

I dey ration my calls..... a 10min call every 2days and if you exhaust your quota then you're O.Y.O 32 Likes 4 Shares

If you aren't perturbed that she broke up with you then I'm not surprised that you wouldn't call her three times a day. You probably aren't meant for each other. When you meet someone you're crazy about, you'll call her enough times to make her a part of your day. Not just the perfunctory (4) calls per week. 23 Likes

If you aren't perturbed that she broke up with you then I'm not surprised that you wouldn't call her three times a day. You probably aren't meant for each other. When you meet someone you're crazy about, you'll call her enough times to make her a part of your day. Not just the perfunctory (4) calls per week.

Word... Word... 14 Likes

Quit because of this minor issue? Trust girls, they can break up over any excuse once they start seeing sm1 else they like.

Op, move on. She's tired of you



Yes. Once there's someone she's seeing, they start coming up with excuses till they leave, the same way Eve broke upwith Adam and went off with the serpent.... Yes. Once there's someone she's seeing, they start coming up with excuses till they leave, the same way Eve broke upwith Adam and went off with the serpent.... 2 Likes

[well she does calls, at least once in 2days, she said calling is my responsibility as a man. quote author=asjay post=61390672]why are we not asking how many times does she call him in a day?



It is not about the guy alone, does she make effort to call you at least 3 times a day too? If she does,then bros you have no excuse. It's either you talk to her about you not having anything to say ( well if you still love her) or you reciprocate.

Currently in a similar situation with a random babe( not in a relationship with her) and I don't reciprocate her calls but I am doing that to pass a message indirectly.....Move on, I don't like you [/quote] 1 Like

Well... I have a black tag on my moniker as a traitor on the forum, so on a low key... Well... I have a black tag on my moniker as a traitor on the forum, so on a low key...

I do call my gf twice a day dough d distance makes me do such silly thing. 3 Likes

You ain't "perturbed", but you posted it here?

Nigga, what should we do?

For the girl, she must be high on crack most Christians only pray to God twice daily. Yet, she wants three times a day...like she's food.

Fuckgirl 1 Like

Dis one na Puppy love. Next please........