Hello N'landers.



My friend just shared his story with me. I have advised him but I need your thoughts.



He met a lady around March this year and they became friends. He is an Accountant and works with a Federal Government Agency in Abuja. Along the line he asked her out and she insisted he finishes his ICAN before they can start dating.



Long story short, she later accepted to date him. Probably because he passed all but one of the exams in the Professional stage of ICAN. He recently invested some huge sum of money into a biz deal. He told me it was actually all of his savings and he would become a multi millionaire if the deal works out.



He decided to test this lady to find out if she will stick with him if the going ever gets tough (as a result of our insistence that the lady isn't really into him). And so he told her that the deal he was working on had failed and that he has become broke. He said he will like to marry her and try to sustain themselves on his current salary of about 180k pending when things become better but she replied that she can't marry someone who is earning 180k monthly. She feels it would make her drop from her standard of living as she wants to live inside the city of Abuja and not in the outskirts like Karu or Kubwa. Mind you, her parents live in one of these places and the guy is not even thinking of living in anywhere beyond these places like Nyanya/Mararaba.



This guy loves this girl so bad and is a very hardworking guy. He is hoping to get promoted when he completes his ICAN and is even looking at getting a better job in a bigger Government Agency or a Multinational company. He is so distraught at what the lady said. We have advised him to forget about her and move on, but he is considering opening up to the lady that what he said about the deal was just a test in the hope to make her re-consider him.



Please, were we wrong with our advice? Meanwhile, this guy's ex loves him like there is no tomorrow and she will gladly marry him even if he was earning 30k monthly but due to family pressure on him to marry a graduate and an Igbo lady, he broke up with her. Me thinks he can still persuade his parents to accept the lady.



If you were in our shoes, will you advice your friend differently?



Thanks for your comments. The lady earns around 180k but she mentioned that she spends around 300k when going shopping and she is scared she would no longer be able to do that if she marries him as she would have to contribute almost all her salary to maintaining the family. 7 Likes 1 Share

If he should marry the lady in question, he has gotten into what he can't finish!! because she loves his money not him. 75 Likes 2 Shares

Why advertise poverty, who will buy? 15 Likes

If i were in his shoes,I'LL GO BACK TO MY EX against all odds.



That thing called love shouldn't be based on material things alone.UNCONDITIONAL LOVE lasts a lifetime. 37 Likes 1 Share

Na real wa.

she is a slay queen, and u can never see a slay Queen that will pray for early marriage. 4 Likes

Nwodosis:

Why advertise poverty, who will buy?

Nwodosis:

Why advertise poverty, who will buy?





To slap you dey hungry me To slap you dey hungry me 30 Likes

Antina:

If he should marry the lady in question, he has gotten into what he can't finish!! because she loves his money not him.

And that's a bad thing? I disagree with you. She's just being blunt and telling the guy that she cannot reduce her standard of living and live in the suburbs. A man must be a man and must able to take care of his wife and kids. She is not aware of this man's plans at all and that is probably why she declined his proposal. My advice is the guy should tell the lady his plans. If she rejects him again then I guess she's not just into him.

180k monthly salary?



There millions of girls that will gladly marry him even if he earns half that amount 36 Likes

rawpadgin:

180k monthly salary?



How much do you earn if I may ask

why does he want to reconsider again? the girl self is just full of her self and is looking for someone who's a millionaire to drain 6 Likes

Nwodosis:

Why advertise poverty, who will buy? 16 Likes

KaBabs1:





And that's a bad thing? I disagree with you. She's just being blunt and telling the guy that she cannot reduce her standard of living and live in the suburbs. A man must be a man and must able to take care of his wife and kids. She is not aware of this man's plans at all and that is probably why she declined his proposal. My advice is the guy should tell the lady his plans. If she rejects him again then I guess she's not just into him.

With all the jargon you wrote, you still dey advice.. With all the jargon you wrote, you still dey advice.. 42 Likes 1 Share

biacan:

How much do you earn if I may ask seriously seriously

rawpadgin:

yes na you no I don't want to suffer in this marriage thing so that is why I'm asking........ except you're not rich enough to marry a girl like me which I doubt

biacan:

yes na you no I don't want to suffer in this marriage thing so that is why I'm asking........ except you're not rich enough to marry a girl like me which I doubt u are obviously after my money



Am cancelling the wedding plan





u are obviously after my money

Am cancelling the wedding plan

Bye



How can his family be telling him who to marry and who not to marry



It's okay to love someone who loves you back but it's a total waste of time to fight for someone who doesn't love you



The guy doesn't know what he wants
How can his family be telling him who to marry and who not to marry

It's okay to love someone who loves you back but it's a total waste of time to fight for someone who doesn't love you

Let him go back to his ex for his own good if the current girl can't manage when he's earning 180k

Nwodosis:

Why advertise poverty, who will buy?

Bros, so 180k salary na poverty.

Feranchek:





My dear poverty is relative!

KaBabs1:





And that's a bad thing? I disagree with you. She's just being blunt and telling the guy that she cannot reduce her standard of living and live in the suburbs. A man must be a man and must able to take care of his wife and kids. She is not aware of this man's plans at all and that is probably why she declined his proposal. My advice is the guy should tell the lady his plans. If she rejects him again then I guess she's not just into him.

This is really a wrong outlook on life bro,while I understand her need for financial security and all,there is so much more to a succesful marraige and I am not talking about the blind stupid love,nothing in life is certain,I have seen seemingly wealthy people drop to nothing,in just a week,they eventually rose back up of course but what I observed is that their spouses stood firmly by them with encouragements and support in their own little way,personally I would not go on with a relationship in which I am considering marraige if my girl decides to rescind cos she thinks I might be broke,for Christ sake they had started discussing marriage,my opinion though.





Some women really have fish brain. Biko let the karishika go If she can not marry a man with salary of N180k/month, who will she then marry? Atiku abi na Fashola?Some women really have fish brain. Biko let the karishika go 4 Likes

[color=#770077][/color] Irony of LOVE!...he should just be kiaful.wot if he told her d truth nd they got married buh later d unexpected happens,hope he knew wot d answer or outcome will be. Can bet he z not d only man in her life....HE Z JUST HER ATM PERIOD. 1 Like

rawpadgin:

u are obviously after my money



Am cancelling the wedding plan





Rawpadgin you can't do this to me after all I've done for you we bought that car together remember....... ( crying )

rawpadgin:

u are obviously after my money



Am cancelling the wedding plan





Bye Rawpadgin you can't do this to me after all I've done for you we bought that car together remember....... ( crying ) Rawpadgin you can't do this to me after all I've done for you we bought that car together remember....... ( crying )

KaBabs1:





And that's a bad thing? I disagree with you. She's just being blunt and telling the guy that she cannot reduce her standard of living and live in the suburbs. A man must be a man and must able to take care of his wife and kids. She is not aware of this man's plans at all and that is probably why she declined his proposal. My advice is the guy should tell the lady his plans. If she rejects him again then I guess she's not just into him.

What stewpid standard of living is she trying to maintain? Her parents live in the suburbs, so, what's her point? Wooz, leave story! This is who she is below ...





What stewpid standard of living is she trying to maintain? Her parents live in the suburbs, so, what's her point? Wooz, leave story! This is who she is below ...

The mumu girl might not be earning half of that sef

biacan:

*don jazzy's* biacan, if u want the car come & collect it

rawpadgin:

*don jazzy's* biacan, if u want the car come & collect it Nah I want both you and the car.......or is that too much to ask from a young lady like me......? Nah I want both you and the car.......or is that too much to ask from a young lady like me......?

KaBabs1:





And that's a bad thing? I disagree with you. She's just being blunt and telling the guy that she cannot reduce her standard of living and live in the suburbs. A man must be a man and must able to take care of his wife and kids. She is not aware of this man's plans at all and that is probably why she declined his proposal. My advice is the guy should tell the lady his plans. If she rejects him again then I guess she's not just into him.

He says she knows his plan and he faked to her that the plan doesn't work out!! Meaning they are going to settle down with the 180k the guy is collecting!!



He says she knows his plan and he faked to her that the plan doesn't work out!! Meaning they are going to settle down with the 180k the guy is collecting!!

What if after the marriage things start going "south-south" will she still be maintaining her standard of living??

biacan:

Nah I want both you and the car.......or is that too much to ask from a young lady like me......? u can have the car & i will pay 300k into ur account for ur troubles





u can have the car & i will pay 300k into ur account for ur troubles

I have found a new love here on nairaland

He shouldn't marry her, such a lady will leave him when life gets tough. 2 Likes