News Breaker Mayorjohn who shared the video said the incident happened at E-center Lagos.. watch below!



Mayor Fash

@mayorjohn38



So I was sitting down jejeli having a bottle of Heineken after a long day. I was just then hearing noise behind me. It turns out a girl proposed to a guy and he said no! I think this movie poo should stop right here. Re u people mad?

Watch the video Here:--



Or here



Proposal na by force? Nawa o.

I just weak.



PS: People are desperate to get married this year as bachelorettes can't just wait anymore. 4 Likes

at last u concluded it was a movie, let them keep disgracing Their selves at last u concluded it was a movie, let them keep disgracing Their selves

Make I Unclad Baff If i ever propose to any guy. 2 Likes 1 Share

what man will accept a proposal only for him to sponsor the wedding...no thanx!!! 26 Likes

Publicity stunt?, or proposal go wrong?.



There's nothing wrong in proposing discreetly. Some People never learn 1 Like





Im juz lost evrytime I watch some video on social media surfacing everywhere where women are now proposing to men...



I mean, no matter how chewable & meaty his dicck is, no matter how handsome he is and financially stable, women shud have at least a little dignity for themselves.



Marriage is not for everyone. Im juz lost evrytime I watch some video on social media surfacing everywhere where women are now proposing to men...I mean, no matter how chewable & meaty his dicck is, no matter how handsome he is and financially stable, women shud have at least a little dignity for themselves.Marriage is not for everyone. 2 Likes 1 Share

Maychang:

Make I Unclad Baff If i ever propose to any guy. You are still young that is why .When you get to 37, and all your "toasters" are no longer interested , then we will know if you will not propose to those young guys You are still young that is why .When you get to 37, and all your "toasters" are no longer interested , then we will know if you will not propose to those young guys 23 Likes 3 Shares

Maychang:

Make I Unclad Baff If i ever propose to any guy. You for wear cloth baff na. You for wear cloth baff na. 6 Likes 1 Share

ubunja:

what man will accept a proposal only for him to sponsor the wedding...no thanx!!! abi abi 2 Likes

Maychang:

Make I Unclad Baff If i ever propose to any guy.

age is still on your side





ever since this doll thing came out..... girls are in a hurry to close their deals



soon they will start paying groom price age is still on your sideever since this doll thing came out..... girls are in a hurry to close their dealssoon they will start paying groom price 13 Likes

Mypeople2:

You are still young that is why .When you get to 37, and all your "toasters" are no longer interested , then we will know if you will not propose to those young guys



Thrash Thrash 5 Likes 1 Share

I think women should start retaliating so that men will see how it feels

Maychang:

Make I Unclad Baff If i ever propose to any guy. do you put on clothe while bathing b4? do you put on clothe while bathing b4? 2 Likes

JULIE1925:





Im juz lost evrytime I watch some video on social media surfacing everywhere where women are now proposing to men...



I mean, no matter how chewable & meaty his dicck is, no matter how handsome he is and financially stable, women shud have at least a little dignity for themselves.



Marriage is not for everyone. so u dey chew diiiiccck so u dey chew diiiiccck 6 Likes

Nutase:

I think women should start retaliating so that men will see how it feels

no be women bin start am? no be women bin start am? 4 Likes

These ones also want to trend. Tsk

JULIE1925:





Im juz lost evrytime I watch some video on social media surfacing everywhere where women are now proposing to men...



I mean, no matter how chewable & meaty his dicck is, no matter how handsome he is and financially stable, women shud have at least a little dignity for themselves.



Marriage is not for everyone.

Julie Julie Julie Julie 5 Likes

Maychang:

Make I Unclad Baff If i ever propose to any guy. U dey baff with clothes on before









But this guy said yes U dey baff with clothes on beforeBut this guy said yes 1 Like

gentleedu:

so u dey chew diiiiccck







I don't chew.. I eat it & swallow it like its my last meal



Hahahaahahaha...JK. I don't chew.. I eat it & swallow it like its my last mealHahahaahahaha...JK.

donstan18:





Julie Julie



Yes Yes... Yes Yes...

JULIE1925:







I don't chew.. I eat it & swallow it like its my last meal

Hahahaahahaha...JK. lols and that must be for dinner lols and that must be for dinner

gentleedu:

lols and that must be for dinner



Hahahahaaha.. It depends actually ..



It cud be a quickie breakfast or soft lunch or it cud be rough dinner Hahahahaaha.. It depends actually ..It cud be a quickie breakfast or soft lunch or it cud be rough dinner

Maychang:

Make I Unclad Baff If i ever propose to any guy. oya propose to me... U know i am ur hearthrobe oya propose to me... U know i am ur hearthrobe

JULIE1925:





Marriage is not for everyone. not in African society not in African society 2 Likes

She sounds desperate. It's enough to turn the guy off.



Ladies please propose to your man but please make sure you're 99.999% that he won't turn you down 2 Likes

JULIE1925:





Im juz lost evrytime I watch some video on social media surfacing everywhere where women are now proposing to men...



I mean, no matter how chewable & meaty his dicck is, no matter how handsome he is and financially stable, women shud have at least a little dignity for themselves.



Marriage is not for everyone. what if it can't enter your mouth what if it can't enter your mouth

Stop all these perversion of the societal norms. No nonsense in 2018. To learn music production on your own, visit: prohomemusic.com for useful tips

Na news?

let the girls be. she is not desperate she is just bold. if a girl makes a first move, it is because she is straightforward with her feelings.

There is no law of gravity stopping a girl from proposing to a man if she loves him. 2 Likes

stupidity