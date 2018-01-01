₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by Bhelamblog: 6:56am
Ok, So this is Gradually Becoming a Trend right? Just Last Week, a Lady proposed to her Man and he rejected, we later found out it was because he's married, Now yesterday, Another Lady (unidentified) also proposed to her a man who she thought was the love of her life but her rejected the proposal, and walked away,.
News Breaker Mayorjohn who shared the video said the incident happened at E-center Lagos.. watch below!
Mayor Fash
@mayorjohn38
So I was sitting down jejeli having a bottle of Heineken after a long day. I was just then hearing noise behind me. It turns out a girl proposed to a guy and he said no! I think this movie poo should stop right here. Re u people mad?
Watch the video Here:-- https://twitter.com/mayorjohn38/status/955467023894577152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebiwalismoment.com%2F2018%2F01%2Foh-no-another-lady-gets-rejected-by-her.html
Or here
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/oh-no-another-lady-gets-rejected-by-her.html
1 Share
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by RadicallyBlunt: 6:57am
Proposal na by force? Nawa o.
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by tasceige(m): 6:58am
I just weak.
PS: People are desperate to get married this year as bachelorettes can't just wait anymore.
4 Likes
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by Pubichairs(m): 7:00am
at last u concluded it was a movie, let them keep disgracing Their selves
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by Maychang(f): 7:00am
Make I Unclad Baff If i ever propose to any guy.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by ubunja(m): 7:05am
what man will accept a proposal only for him to sponsor the wedding...no thanx!!!
26 Likes
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by AlexCk: 7:05am
Publicity stunt?, or proposal go wrong?.
There's nothing wrong in proposing discreetly. Some People never learn
1 Like
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by JULIE1925(f): 7:08am
Im juz lost evrytime I watch some video on social media surfacing everywhere where women are now proposing to men...
I mean, no matter how chewable & meaty his dicck is, no matter how handsome he is and financially stable, women shud have at least a little dignity for themselves.
Marriage is not for everyone.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by Mypeople2(m): 7:08am
Maychang:You are still young that is why .When you get to 37, and all your "toasters" are no longer interested , then we will know if you will not propose to those young guys
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by RadicallyBlunt: 7:10am
Maychang:You for wear cloth baff na.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by Tosinville(m): 7:11am
ubunja:abi
2 Likes
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by majamajic(m): 7:15am
Maychang:
age is still on your side
ever since this doll thing came out..... girls are in a hurry to close their deals
soon they will start paying groom price
13 Likes
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by Maychang(f): 7:23am
Mypeople2:
Thrash
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by Nutase(f): 7:26am
I think women should start retaliating so that men will see how it feels
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by gentleedu(m): 7:28am
Maychang:do you put on clothe while bathing b4?
2 Likes
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by gentleedu(m): 7:30am
JULIE1925:so u dey chew diiiiccck
6 Likes
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by kenir(m): 7:30am
Nutase:
no be women bin start am?
4 Likes
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by Shortyy(f): 7:30am
These ones also want to trend. Tsk
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by donstan18(m): 7:33am
JULIE1925:
Julie Julie
5 Likes
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by synanza1(m): 7:35am
Maychang:U dey baff with clothes on before
But this guy said yes
1 Like
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by JULIE1925(f): 7:37am
gentleedu:
I don't chew.. I eat it & swallow it like its my last meal
Hahahaahahaha...JK.
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by JULIE1925(f): 7:47am
donstan18:
Yes Yes...
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by gentleedu(m): 7:49am
JULIE1925:lols and that must be for dinner
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by JULIE1925(f): 8:01am
gentleedu:
Hahahahaaha.. It depends actually ..
It cud be a quickie breakfast or soft lunch or it cud be rough dinner
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by EOOJ(m): 8:05am
Maychang:oya propose to me... U know i am ur hearthrobe
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by sweetetlove(f): 9:44am
JULIE1925:not in African society
2 Likes
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by FortifiedCity: 9:48am
She sounds desperate. It's enough to turn the guy off.
Ladies please propose to your man but please make sure you're 99.999% that he won't turn you down
2 Likes
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by dapo456: 9:56am
JULIE1925:what if it can't enter your mouth
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by Dandy1(m): 10:00am
Stop all these perversion of the societal norms. No nonsense in 2018. To learn music production on your own, visit: prohomemusic.com for useful tips
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by kolawoleibukun: 10:01am
Na news?
let the girls be. she is not desperate she is just bold. if a girl makes a first move, it is because she is straightforward with her feelings.
There is no law of gravity stopping a girl from proposing to a man if she loves him.
2 Likes
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by sekxyqueen(f): 10:01am
stupidity
|Re: Another Lady Gets Rejected By Her Boyfriend After She Proposed In Lagos, Video by Kennitrust: 10:01am
Now women � has taken over the man responsibility.
I think ladies need this radical method to force men into their lives.
I wish she the groom price
