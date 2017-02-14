₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,053 members, 3,364,720 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 04:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Could My Wife Be Cheating? (8181 Views)
How I Set A Trap For My Wife, Caught Her Cheating With Secret Lover - Policeman / Could My Wife Be Cheating? / Can A Wife Be Envious Of Her Husband's Success? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Could My Wife Be Cheating? by brasilia: 6:15pm On Feb 13
Hello all, my phone went bad, I was using my wife's old phone, and i ran in to a message between she and a supposed family friend . my wife asked the guy to take her some where, and the guy replied her like this, are you missing me ? my wife now said,this, my husband is right by side, the conversation went on, and my they were just talking casually, then again my wife now asked him again if he will come and drop her, the guy replied and siad, what about if your husband sees you in my car, my wife replied and said that I already know that the guy has dropped her off twice,
the truth is that I did not per say, it was a day she was going out and i asked her who was going to drop, and she angrily told me i do not know the person, but much later like months later, during our normal discussion, she told me it was that guy . So could she be cheating with the guy, should i call the guy and ask,
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by dingbang(m): 6:23pm On Feb 13
Why not catch her in the act first
1 Like
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by joshboo(m): 6:51pm On Feb 13
baba biko investigate don't wait till u catch ha, btwn wen a woman gets defensive ova such questions she got angry about den obviously something is up n fishy.
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by dusseldorf: 6:59pm On Feb 13
[quote author=joshboo post=53682456]baba biko investigate don't wait till u catch ha, btwn wen a woman gets defensive ova such questions she got angry about den obviously something is up n fishy.[/quote I think he should call the guy
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by dusseldorf: 6:59pm On Feb 13
[quote author=dingbang post=53681599]Why not catch her in the act first[/as for me I will prefer to stop the act
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by dusseldorf: 7:06pm On Feb 13
If you know what to do to stop the act, please do. It seems something is not right. She might not be cheating .just my opinion though.
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by MicroBox: 9:24am
Brother, women are very cunny but not too smart. Before suspicion will ruin your marriage, tell her to let go anything with the so called family friend to avoid unnecessary suspicion because you are becoming not too comfortable with the guy.
A good and reasonable wife will understand and save her marriage.
19 Likes
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by bakynes(m): 9:46am
She may not be cheating yet in the romantic way but the guy is definitely making advances at her and she is having a second thought on accepting him. So you can say she is cheating emotionally because she is not allowed to even have such feelings for another man besides her husband.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by brasilia: 11:05am
MicroBox:Thanks very much, the guy is not a family friend per say, because I do not know him, he is friend/church member with my wife. I only hear of him. Sadly when I asked my wife about the messages, she was very angry, she said she was not in control of wat ever the guy was sending, and moreover, she doesn't care. So the only option I have is to look for the guy and speak with him, but I don't know how this will look.
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by brasilia: 11:09am
bakynes:.But she us angry that i asked her abiut it, and she has said i should think watever I like, she doesn't care You see that is why I am thinking of confronting the guy to stay away from her.
2 Likes
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by Acidosis(m): 11:12am
brasilia:
Her anger shows something is not right about your marriage.
Deal with that thing first, before you discuss the issue of cheating
24 Likes
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by bakynes(m): 11:14am
brasilia:You shd do that but not in the presence of your wife. Just get his number and warn him serzly.
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by bakynes(m): 11:17am
brasilia:Don't confront him physically you might fight him and this may further push your wife away from you but get his number and warn him.
1 Like
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by Oyind17: 11:21am
Screenshot their conversation. She may not be cheating you know
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by AngelicBeing: 11:34am
brasilia:
brasilia:
Acidosis:Na wao, super-story on Nairaland all the time, my take is this, l think the woman is cheating already >>> emotionally, do you miss me?.. take me some where?.....husband asked his wife and the wife gets angry and says think whatever you want to think, haba, what evidence does the guy need again, it is possible, the woman is been shagged >>> emotionally by the guy and the ultimate will be to shag her physically if they have not codedly done it already, abeg, next story, na today
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by brasilia: 2:36pm
AngelicBeing:Thanks for your thoughts on the matter, you might be right,
4 Likes
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by brasilia: 2:39pm
Acidosis:OK thanks, yes we have been having issues, but she is not open to reconciliation, I beg even if she is wrong or I am wrong. Anytime I dare try to express displeasure on anything she gets very very angry...
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by brasilia: 2:41pm
bakynes:I have thought of that as well, but calling him may appear cowardice.
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by AngelicBeing: 2:45pm
brasilia:If l am in your shoes, l will not call the guy, no point in my own opinion, l will deal with the serpent l have inside my house first that wants to bite me, it is the serpent indoors that shows the serpent outdoors the crack to get inside your garden to bite you, close the cracks in your wall, or use anti-venom on the serpent you have indoors to prevent further harm on you and others living with you.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by brasilia: 3:01pm
AngelicBeing:Brilliant, but the thing is this, when I confronted my wife, she said she can not control what the guy was typing, and sending, then I asked her why did she not caution the guy, instead all she said to the guy was that 'my husband is here ' . My brother wen I told her that she got really angry, that I should do wstever I like, after all she was not the one that started it.
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by AngelicBeing: 3:12pm
brasilia:She is not telling you the whole truth, why cant she tell the guy to stop sending her such messages because it is doing much harm to her matrimony, abegi , except she is lying and enjoying the flirty messages, you and l dont know what they discuss with each other on phone when you are not there, marriage is sacred l think and should be held so, flirting with another man or woman once married breaks the sanctity of the institution, it seems your wife is the husband in your house while you are the wife, l may be wrong, but you have to do all you can to keep your home or else another guy in the name of family friend/ church member might be feasting on your wife
12 Likes
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by veekid(m): 3:14pm
The guy above has said it all
4 Likes
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by bazzyblings: 3:14pm
Will you keep quiet
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by Keneking: 3:14pm
This government sef
- are you missing me? Buhari to Nigerians
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by AntiWailer: 3:14pm
Don't over react yet.
You need to get facts first. If not, you will look stupeed despite the fact that she cheated on you.
You might even apologize for her sharing it.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by Mouthgag: 3:16pm
Yes!
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by Firstcitizen: 3:16pm
OP,
Run....a cheating wife is like a venomous viper. When she decides to bite your thread will hit FP again, only that you will not be around to read it or comment. Run or send her packing...whichever
Caveat: Take relationship advice on the internet at your own risk
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by SalamRushdie: 3:17pm
Dump her cheating ass bro ..
2 Likes
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by femi4(m): 3:18pm
brasilia:This is flirting but could lead to cheating with time
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by MisterGrace: 3:18pm
Acidosis:
Something is not just right and she won't come out plain about it?
Is he a wahala detector?
1 Like
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by maberry(m): 3:19pm
Oga your wife is obviously having an inappropriate kind of friendship with this guy
"for him to ask her if she misses him"
Whether she has cheated on you with him already isn't sure yet but even if she hasn't, at the rate she is going with that guy, is only a matter of time
3 Likes
|Re: Could My Wife Be Cheating? by NotOfThis(f): 3:19pm
Don't call the man because he would obviously deny it and you would get nowhere. Besides, he has no responsibility towards you but your wife is the one who owes your her faithfulness and the one you should be voicing your concerns to.
2 Likes
Your Opinion On Weekend Husbands. / I Don't Feel Attracted To My Wife Anymore / Xmas Tree Pictures
Viewing this topic: oc2fish, Phils, jusRadical, ogbonti, justicee4all, succyblinks(f), foyeks2001(f), SexualHealer, sirnaked, permsec, ukay2, AndyCole16(m), optimus09, autonomous22, dordor4(f), truesignal(m), Juliearth(f), mecussey(m), Barmmyshoes, Ninii, Rx350(m), sirp2007, Tritri, leksymaxy(m), Azil(f), nedu2000(m), blackknight, dejonathan(m), rman, Omooniya1, GuyfawkesAB(m), teddybluez(m), KingTom(m), louiskay(m), ekay39(m), DonCortino, kayDooo(m), 2n2k(m), kennyG234(m), ollie18(f), ebonyjoke(f), KunleSteel, TheeDetective, mattbel01(m), segzie2012, danishdon(m), temitemi1(m), chelseabmw(m), midworld, Emmafrancis, ofemigeorge(m), Koolking(m), equity2genesis, SAMTOBIJU(m), Cokesboy, mablie, Onuels, genuineone, chunna08, earth07, riqblaze(m), sloo1, Moffyman(m), blackboifizzy(m), sirAmeh(m), DeUrch(m), Bigsolo88, fash78(m), X21, AngelicBeing, lonelydora(m), koksybrown, 04kaa, boborosky(m), TWEETFELLA, Onliie(m), jaymdee(m), cuterichbigdick(m), profemz(m), baiaon, king94(m), latosin, lillaowow(m), kayjasper(f), JimloveTM(m), tushbobo(m), category(m), Psoul(m), Oise1989(m), Malawian(m), babyfaceafrica(m), generalj1(m), favorchild2017, olaoreawofele and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15