Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Could My Wife Be Cheating? (8181 Views)

How I Set A Trap For My Wife, Caught Her Cheating With Secret Lover - Policeman / Could My Wife Be Cheating? / Can A Wife Be Envious Of Her Husband's Success? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello all, my phone went bad, I was using my wife's old phone, and i ran in to a message between she and a supposed family friend . my wife asked the guy to take her some where, and the guy replied her like this, are you missing me ? my wife now said,this, my husband is right by side, the conversation went on, and my they were just talking casually, then again my wife now asked him again if he will come and drop her, the guy replied and siad, what about if your husband sees you in my car, my wife replied and said that I already know that the guy has dropped her off twice,



the truth is that I did not per say, it was a day she was going out and i asked her who was going to drop, and she angrily told me i do not know the person, but much later like months later, during our normal discussion, she told me it was that guy . So could she be cheating with the guy, should i call the guy and ask,

Why not catch her in the act first 1 Like

baba biko investigate don't wait till u catch ha, btwn wen a woman gets defensive ova such questions she got angry about den obviously something is up n fishy. 36 Likes 1 Share

[quote author=joshboo post=53682456]baba biko investigate don't wait till u catch ha, btwn wen a woman gets defensive ova such questions she got angry about den obviously something is up n fishy.[/quote I think he should call the guy

[quote author=dingbang post=53681599]Why not catch her in the act first[/as for me I will prefer to stop the act

If you know what to do to stop the act, please do. It seems something is not right. She might not be cheating .just my opinion though.

Brother, women are very cunny but not too smart. Before suspicion will ruin your marriage, tell her to let go anything with the so called family friend to avoid unnecessary suspicion because you are becoming not too comfortable with the guy.

A good and reasonable wife will understand and save her marriage. 19 Likes

She may not be cheating yet in the romantic way but the guy is definitely making advances at her and she is having a second thought on accepting him. So you can say she is cheating emotionally because she is not allowed to even have such feelings for another man besides her husband. 31 Likes 1 Share

MicroBox:

Brother, women are very cunny but not too smart. Before suspicion will ruin your marriage, tell her to let go anything with the so called family friend to avoid unnecessary suspicion because you are becoming not too comfortable with the guy.

A good and reasonable wife will understand and save her marriage. Thanks very much, the guy is not a family friend per say, because I do not know him, he is friend/church member with my wife. I only hear of him. Sadly when I asked my wife about the messages, she was very angry, she said she was not in control of wat ever the guy was sending, and moreover, she doesn't care. So the only option I have is to look for the guy and speak with him, but I don't know how this will look. Thanks very much, the guy is not a family friend per say, because I do not know him, he is friend/church member with my wife. I only hear of him. Sadly when I asked my wife about the messages, she was very angry, she said she was not in control of wat ever the guy was sending, and moreover, she doesn't care. So the only option I have is to look for the guy and speak with him, but I don't know how this will look.

bakynes:

She may not be cheating yet in the romantic way but the guy is definitely making advances at her and she is having a second thought on accepting him. So you can say she is cheating emotionally because she is not allowed to even have such feelings for another man besides her husband. .But she us angry that i asked her abiut it, and she has said i should think watever I like, she doesn't care You see that is why I am thinking of confronting the guy to stay away from her. .But she us angry that i asked her abiut it, and she has said i should think watever I like, she doesn't care You see that is why I am thinking of confronting the guy to stay away from her. 2 Likes

brasilia:

.But she us angry that i asked her abiut it, and she has said i should think watever I like, she doesn't care You see that is why I am thinking of confronting the guy to stay away from her.

Her anger shows something is not right about your marriage.





Deal with that thing first, before you discuss the issue of cheating Her anger shows something is not right about your marriage.Deal with that thing first, before you discuss the issue of cheating 24 Likes

brasilia:

.But she us angry that i asked her abiut it, and she has said i should think watever I like, she doesn't care You see that is why I am thinking of confronting the guy to stay away from her. You shd do that but not in the presence of your wife. Just get his number and warn him serzly. You shd do that but not in the presence of your wife. Just get his number and warn him serzly.

brasilia:

Thanks very much, the guy is not a family friend per say, because I do not know him, he is friend/church member with my wife. I only hear of him. Sadly when I asked my wife about the messages, she was very angry, she said she was not in control of wat ever the guy was sending, and moreover, she doesn't care. So the only option I have is to look for the guy and speak with him, but I don't know how this will look. Don't confront him physically you might fight him and this may further push your wife away from you but get his number and warn him. Don't confront him physically you might fight him and this may further push your wife away from you but get his number and warn him. 1 Like

Screenshot their conversation. She may not be cheating you know

brasilia:

.But she us angry that i asked her abiut it, and she has said i should think watever I like, she doesn't care You see that is why I am thinking of confronting the guy to stay away from her.

brasilia:

Hello all, my phone went bad, I was using my wife's old phone, and i ran in to a message between she and a supposed family friend . my wife asked the guy to take her some where, and the guy replied her like this, are you missing me ? my wife now said,this, my husband is right by side, the conversation went on, and my they were just talking casually, then again my wife now asked him again if he will come and drop her, the guy replied and siad, what about if your husband sees you in my car, my wife replied and said that I already know that the guy has dropped her off twice,



the truth is that I did not per say, it was a day she was going out and i asked her who was going to drop, and she angrily told me i do not know the person, but much later like months later, during our normal discussion, she told me it was that guy .

Acidosis:





Her anger shows something is not right about your marriage.





Deal with that thing first, before you discuss the issue of cheating Na wao, super-story on Nairaland all the time, my take is this, l think the woman is cheating already >>> emotionally, do you miss me?.. take me some where?.....husband asked his wife and the wife gets angry and says think whatever you want to think, haba, what evidence does the guy need again, it is possible, the woman is been shagged >>> emotionally by the guy and the ultimate will be to shag her physically if they have not codedly done it already, abeg, next story, na today 23 Likes 2 Shares

AngelicBeing:











Na wao, super-story on Nairaland all the time, my take is this, l think the woman is cheating already >>> emotionally, do you miss me?.. take me some where?.....husband asked his wife and the wife gets angry and says think whatever you want to think, haba, what evidence does the guy need again, it is possible, the woman is been shagged >>> emotionally by the guy and the ultimate will be to shag her physically if they have not codedly done it already, abeg, next story, na today Thanks for your thoughts on the matter, you might be right, Thanks for your thoughts on the matter, you might be right, 4 Likes

Acidosis:





Her anger shows something is not right about your marriage.





Deal with that thing first, before you discuss the issue of cheating OK thanks, yes we have been having issues, but she is not open to reconciliation, I beg even if she is wrong or I am wrong. Anytime I dare try to express displeasure on anything she gets very very angry... OK thanks, yes we have been having issues, but she is not open to reconciliation, I beg even if she is wrong or I am wrong. Anytime I dare try to express displeasure on anything she gets very very angry...

bakynes:



Don't confront him physically you might fight him and this may further push your wife away from you but get his number and warn him. I have thought of that as well, but calling him may appear cowardice. I have thought of that as well, but calling him may appear cowardice.

brasilia:

I have thought of that as well, but calling him may appear cowardice. If l am in your shoes, l will not call the guy, no point in my own opinion, l will deal with the serpent l have inside my house first that wants to bite me, it is the serpent indoors that shows the serpent outdoors the crack to get inside your garden to bite you, close the cracks in your wall, or use anti-venom on the serpent you have indoors to prevent further harm on you and others living with you. 23 Likes 1 Share

AngelicBeing:

If l am in your shoes, l will not call the guy, no point in my own opinion, l will deal with the serpent l have inside my house first that wants to bite me, it is the serpent indoors that shows the serpent outdoors the crack to get inside your garden to bite you, close the cracks in your wall, or use anti-venom on the serpent you have indoors to prevent further harm on you and others living with you. Brilliant, but the thing is this, when I confronted my wife, she said she can not control what the guy was typing, and sending, then I asked her why did she not caution the guy, instead all she said to the guy was that 'my husband is here ' . My brother wen I told her that she got really angry, that I should do wstever I like, after all she was not the one that started it. Brilliant, but the thing is this, when I confronted my wife, she said she can not control what the guy was typing, and sending, then I asked her why did she not caution the guy, instead all she said to the guy was that 'my husband is here ' . My brother wen I told her that she got really angry, that I should do wstever I like, after all she was not the one that started it.

brasilia:

Brilliant, but the thing is this, when I confronted my wife, she said she can not control what the guy was typing, and sending, then I asked her why did she not caution the guy, instead all she said to the guy was that 'my husband is here ' . My brother wen I told her that she got really angry, that I should do wstever I like, after all she was not the one that started it. She is not telling you the whole truth, why cant she tell the guy to stop sending her such messages because it is doing much harm to her matrimony, abegi , except she is lying and enjoying the flirty messages, you and l dont know what they discuss with each other on phone when you are not there, marriage is sacred l think and should be held so, flirting with another man or woman once married breaks the sanctity of the institution, it seems your wife is the husband in your house while you are the wife, l may be wrong, but you have to do all you can to keep your home or else another guy in the name of family friend/ church member might be feasting on your wife 12 Likes

The guy above has said it all 4 Likes

Will you keep quiet





- are you missing me? Buhari to Nigerians This government sef- are you missing me? Buhari to Nigerians 1 Like 1 Share

Don't over react yet.



You need to get facts first. If not, you will look stupeed despite the fact that she cheated on you.



You might even apologize for her sharing it. 1 Like 1 Share

Yes!

OP,



Run....a cheating wife is like a venomous viper. When she decides to bite your thread will hit FP again, only that you will not be around to read it or comment. Run or send her packing...whichever



Caveat: Take relationship advice on the internet at your own risk 1 Like 1 Share

Dump her cheating ass bro .. 2 Likes

brasilia:

Hello all, my phone went bad, I was using my wife's old phone, and i ran in to a message between she and a supposed family friend . my wife asked the guy to take her some where, and the guy replied her like this, are you missing me ? my wife now said,this, my husband is right by side, the conversation went on, and my they were just talking casually, then again my wife now asked him again if he will come and drop her, the guy replied and siad, what about if your husband sees you in my car, my wife replied and said that I already know that the guy has dropped her off twice,



the truth is that I did not per say, it was a day she was going out and i asked her who was going to drop, and she angrily told me i do not know the person, but much later like months later, during our normal discussion, she told me it was that guy . So could she be cheating with the guy, should i call the guy and ask, This is flirting but could lead to cheating with time This is flirting but could lead to cheating with time

Acidosis:





Her anger shows something is not right about your marriage.





Deal with that thing first, before you discuss the issue of cheating

Something is not just right and she won't come out plain about it?



Is he a wahala detector? Something is not just right and she won't come out plain about it?Is he a wahala detector? 1 Like

Oga your wife is obviously having an inappropriate kind of friendship with this guy

"for him to ask her if she misses him"

Whether she has cheated on you with him already isn't sure yet but even if she hasn't, at the rate she is going with that guy, is only a matter of time 3 Likes