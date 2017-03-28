Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Third Class Graduates Should Not Be Allowed To Hold Important Political Posts (7204 Views)

The ambiguities involving Dino Melaye's certificate scandal has overwhelmed Nigeria's news space. The pertinent reality that only few people talk about is: Either a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria did not graduate from a university or he graduated with an abysmal grade. It is now clear that a major part of Nigeria's problem is the high number of uneducated and underqualified leaders occupying important political positions. This is unfortunately accompained with a populace that does not seem to care.‎

There was a recent thread of a proud third class civil engr Uniben graduate. While we admire the young man's courage to accept his subpar performance in school, we detest the idea that third class graduates should be allowed to occupy sensitive political postions. Nigerians have to realize that: ONLY excellent and qualified employers can make an organization excellent. Political positions should be treated as an important job vacancy and elections should be seen as a serious job interview. It is because Nigerians don't pay attention to the qualities presented by 'prospective job applicants' and majorly look at tribe, religion or 'Number of Rice Bags shared' that we are in this mess of a country.

Unintelligent people would reply by saying 'Many People with 2nd class and 1st class are not as rich as some with 3rd class? They go on to proffer as an example, a detestable and morally reprehensible creature like Dino Melaye. The obvious answer is 'the ineffectual and unqualified political office holders are the cause of the failed experiment called Nigeria. The high rates of unemployment and wealth inequality are due to exactly leaders of such groups.

‎

Another class of mentally myopic individuals would cite an example like Goodluck Jonathan, who was a PHD holder but was also mediocre as a leader.‎

The not so obvious ‎answer to this comes in the form of a parable: 'Lack of good tomatoes does not mean we should cook stew with sand'. The fact that GEJ was terrible should spur us on to properly screen our leaders (plus political parties) and request for even better qualities. We should not make the mistake again ‎of selecting someone bad just because average did not work out.

A country of 180 million people demands someone intelligent and capable to run it. Lives and futures are literally at stake. We should not take the posts of the president and senators as a testing ground for failures in school. A successful organization like first bank will not employ a third class graduate as CEO so why should NIGERIANS accept third class graduates (or complete illiterates) as senators?

When nigerians voted a First School Leaving Cert holder as president. His principal promised the army that he would write waec, he got the job and never bothered to honour the vow made on his behalf

eyeview:

When nigerians voted a First School Leaving Cert holder as president. His principal promised the army that he would write waec, he got the job and never bothered to honour the vow made on his behalf Exactly my point. We should have never voted a School Cert holder as president. Doing that caused the economic crisis we are enmeshed in.

OP...Please upload your certificate before i read your post.

obasiken:

I am a 3 pointer. A grade I am not even comfortable with. WHAT about you?

How many times will you be told that Dino has gone on to graduate with a masters degree ..OP I must say you are a very shallow thinker and it's people like you that must be prevented for holding govt office ...

While I am not one of those who will celebrate third class degree holders,

it is going to the extreme to bar them from holding important political post

because they meet the minimum requirement for attaining such posts and

are essentially graduate.



That being said, there is an inherent advantage in having the brightest of

society as leaders as they tend to drive societal development on impulse,

a case in point is immediately after our independence when the smartest

people were in charge, then we had a roadmap for development not now

where the most ruthless and violent thugs are running the show.

A successful organization like first bank will not employ a third class graduate as CEO so why should NIGERIANS accept third class graduates (or complete illiterates) as senators?

I know 3rd class graduates that make in a week what many bank managers earn in a month.

for real? ehn?

SalamRushdie:

When was the Master's degree awarded? After he has been in the House of Reps for many years! After he has accumulated enough stolen wealth to bribe people in high places! It is obvious from your reply that you still don't understand the post. I feel immensely sorry for you.

We have not yet seen bubu wasc

Kondomatic:

You still don't get it. Successfully running a country is not related to how wealthy you may have become. Wealth can be acquired through unscrupulous means. Your mental ability to process information, proffer solutions to problems and apply them decisively is important.

Doriana2:



When was the Master's degree awarded? After he has been in the House of Reps for many years! After he has accumulated enough stolen wealth to bribe people in high places! It is obvious from your reply that you still don't understand the post. I feel immensely sorry for you.



I do but I am yet to hear you speak of Buharis primary school cert or Tinubus fake university degree .

Doriana2:



I am a 3 pointer. A grade I am not even comfortable with. WHAT about you?

Its obvious you are a fresh graduate. In 10yrs time, you will realise that your grade in the university is the least of your worries. That's if you dont end up in a kitchen.

Doriana2:



And people with 3rd class cannot do that? Wealth can be acquired through unscrupulous means. Same as good result

OP Let me help you... Only first class holders should be recognized in life. They should be the only ones allowed to marry each other so we can have intelligent children who won't write the drivel you just comfortably wrote.

SalamRushdie:







It's good you have brought this up. Does my castigation of Dino automatically mean I support Buhari? Please bro you need to change that mentality of 'If you are against A it means you are for B'. The second part of the post refers to Buhari's inefficiencies. If we had elected someone 'better than average' we won't have been drenched in this economic death storm.

Joythah:

So your understanding of my post is that Only 1st class degree holders are successful? Wow!

Kondomatic:

I think the first bank example will answer your question. If you were the owner of First Bank, will you employ a 3rd class holder as CEO?

..

Doriana2:



So your understanding of my post is that Only 1st class degree holders are successful? Wow! What does 3 pointer mean? What does 3 pointer mean?

Doriana2:



I think the first bank example will answer your question. If you were the owner of First Bank, will you employ a 3rd class holder as CEO? A very dumb question.



Some companies employ "brain" not school cert. Some 3rd class holders have some managerial qualities that many people that graduated with first class do not posses. These are people that move the world not those that put all their hopes on their CV.



I am not promoting dumbness but you should know that there are smart people that ended up with 3rd class due to unforeseen circumstances.



A very dumb question. Some companies employ "brain" not school cert. Some 3rd class holders have some managerial qualities that many people that graduated with first class do not posses. These are people that move the world not those that put all their hopes on their CV. I am not promoting dumbness but you should know that there are smart people that ended up with 3rd class due to unforeseen circumstances. Their cert do not define them

Doriana2:



It's good you have brought this up. Does my castigation of Dino automatically mean I support Buhari? Please bro you need to change that mentality of 'If you are against A it means you are for B'. The second part of the post refers to Buhari's inefficiencies. If we had elected someone 'better than average' we won't have been drenched in this economic death storm.

Your assertions that anybody that finishes with a third class is not mentally sound is very poorly thought out ,there are many reasons apart from intellectual deficit that might make a person finish with a lower degree than others ..In the course of life I have worked with many people that finshed with lower degrees that were actually a lot more proactive and smarter than those that finshed with higher class of degrees which is one of the reasons dropouts and so called third Class people tend to do better in life than those that finish with better degree. They tend to become creators, pathfinders , innovators and game changers while those who finish with higher degrees achieve very little after getting a good job because they are quick to feel entitled that the world owes them alot just because they made higher grades at some school and truly the world owes them nothing but a Job and nothing else .



Your assertions that anybody that finishes with a third class is not mentally sound is very poorly thought out ,there are many reasons apart from intellectual deficit that might make a person finish with a lower degree than others ..In the course of life I have worked with many people that finshed with lower degrees that were actually a lot more proactive and smarter than those that finshed with higher class of degrees which is one of the reasons dropouts and so called third Class people tend to do better in life than those that finish with better degree. They tend to become creators, pathfinders , innovators and game changers while those who finish with higher degrees achieve very little after getting a good job because they are quick to feel entitled that the world owes them alot just because they made higher grades at some school and truly the world owes them nothing but a Job and nothing else . Going by you premise people like Tony Elumelu, Gani Fawehini, Ulysses Grant , Jack Ma and many other trail blazers who the school system considered dull should have been thrown away and left to waste... Your Certificate is only there for you to compete in the work place and that's why people like Dino are Senators today while their course mates are still grinding it out in one Bank or the other. Examinations have never been a true test of the capacity of any being

Doriana2:



You are not making sense. GEJ comes to mind too.

Jacob Zuma's highest qualification is PRY 3



Lula Da Silva, the former Pres. of Brazil highest educational attainment is high School, yet, he made better president and impact in Brazil than his flop of a successor, a Russell with intimidating educational and professional qualification.





Leadership is not a function of academic attainment...



Even the Igbo trader in Aba without formal education could make a better leader than a Professor of Economics.



Obong Attah of Akwa Ibom was a successful architect BUT his impact in the remodelling of Akwa Ibom was awful, unlike his successor Akpabio, who is a lawyer.



Rotimi Amaechi, a THIRD CLASS holder of English Language performed more than his predecessor Peter Odili, a Medical Doctor...





kapish

dumb, shallow, ignorant and uninformed... I think op is just trying to make FP...

Leadership is not all about grade,so as to destiny.dangote never went to school but he lead well n also do well in business. If u like give country to professor wat is going to happen will still happen. Politics in Nigeria is not about grade,but is full of greedy people

You will be encouraging certificates forgery.

Thomas edison did nt go to school, bt that did nt stop him frm inventing things the educated elites never thought of, even tesla still worked under him with his ambigious certificates,

.

examination is not a true test of knowledge bt rather ability to remember.

Doriana2:



what have u achieved wit ur 3pointer?....so u mean aftr openin ur leg for lrcturer....let me nt continue shaa

That dey can become thugs and crook like melaye and destroy d remains of d country