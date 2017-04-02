Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! (19725 Views)

My fellow nairalanders, I think I'm in a deep mess. Truly I'm old enough to settle down and my parents won't let me rest. They asked me to stop chasing after money but settle down and we all know men of these days, they like already made just as the way they complain about the ladies...now I met a guy who is ready to settle down and very responsible. He doesn't stay in Nigeria...



He is such a caring man and ha never married. He was born and brought up in England but he's from Lagos.



Hmmm...the worse part of him is that he's too jealous and calls me like 100times in a day. I'm not exaggerating plz. I'm here in Lagos but he never allows me to rest at all. If he calls me twice and I'm not picking its gonna be problem.



He keeps asking are you with someone there?

Why are you not replying my chat so fast?

Why did you put off your data please I hate it

What are you doing right now?

Why are you not speaking aloud?



Lots of questions and I can't begin to imagine right now.

I don't know what to do please help me. He's choking me and just too jealous which is why he's still single according to him, no wife no kids.



If possible he can ask me to do video chat with him while crossing the express road.

Chai! I don hia am 30 Likes 2 Shares

Calls me like 100times in a day. I'm not exaggerating.

Pretty sure you ain't exaggerating but hallucinating! Pretty sure you ain't exaggerating but hallucinating! 87 Likes 6 Shares

Hmm

1st

Lol some a dieing for their guys to even think of them let alone call.

Its the distance dear .. its killing him his a man . And if you are a pretty lady he knows how guys can be . So his paranoid .



2nd

He may be CHEATING ON U BIG TIME. The guilt is what makes him call you constantly . 43 Likes 2 Shares

his over caring will kill him if he doesn't stop. how did you meet him? 3 Likes 2 Shares

IamJix:

his over caring will kill him if he doesn't stop.

how did you meet him?

Through his younger sister. Through his younger sister.

You know what you want sis....... no one can decide for you...... some girls are actually dying and praying to meet a guy like this..... Simply follow your heart..........You said you wanted a serious relationship and nothing can be more serious than what he is doing. 13 Likes 1 Share

u are dating a BOY not a man 18 Likes

torres89:

u are dating a BOY not a man

A man of 47? A man of 47? 11 Likes 1 Share

Omohjick:



A man of 47? age is just a Number age is just a Number 31 Likes









Where can I find that kind of guy that call me constantly?





Most men nowadays, will juz call or text once in a blue moon with a NONSENSE emoji Where can I find that kind of guy that call me constantly?Most men nowadays, will juz call or text once in a blue moon with aemoji 28 Likes 1 Share

Omohjick:





A man of 47? 47



Mynd44 this one is strong o 47Mynd44 this one is strong o 7 Likes

Never ever get desperate for marriage. your 'freedom' now may be a concern for your parents and maybe embarrassing for you, it's still better than a troublesome marriage. I dey fear jealous people, they could go lengths. dangerous and extreme length to show they own you. Borrow leg and run. 21 Likes

Bumbae1:

Hmm

1st

Lol some a dieing for their guys to even think of them let alone call.

Its the distance dear .. its killing him his a man . And if you are a pretty lady he knows how guys can be . So his paranoid .



2nd

He may be CHETAING ON U BIG TIME. The guilt is what makes him call you constantly .









So u believe all that story? So u believe all that story? 1 Like

Tell him wat u don't like...not us......

and if he doesn't change make ur decision. 7 Likes

I hate that kind of person tender. My advice sit him down tell him that you don't cheat on him. Also tell him your does and don't. If he doesn't change you can walk away. Straightface 6 Likes 2 Shares

KennyID17:







So u believe all that story?

Not everything you read online is real but you can believe this story at your own peril Not everything you read online is real but you can believe this story at your own peril

Fiction, karya



In ur dream...

KennyID17:







So u believe all that story? Was it a lie Was it a lie

Bumbae1:



Was it a lie



Smells like one to me. Smells like one to me. 2 Likes

KennyID17:







Smells like one to me.

whether nah true or nah lie, u can always learn from it or why do u watch movies?



People are wired differently. For me, a gf calling me every sec can be irritating. whether nah true or nah lie, u can always learn from it or why do u watch movies?People are wired differently. For me, a gf calling me every sec can be irritating. 6 Likes

Bumbae1:

Hmm

1st

Lol some a dieing for their guys to even think of them let alone call.

Its the distance dear .. its killing him his a man . And if you are a pretty lady he knows how guys can be . So his paranoid .



2nd

He may be CHETAING ON U BIG TIME. The guilt is what makes him call you constantly .





he is not cheating, he loves her but just been immature

that how some guys act when they love a girl by feeling insecure not cheating on her.....the situation when she notice she has stop getting his attention then we can suspect cheating.





And are u a victim of cheat ? he is not cheating, he loves her but just been immaturethat how some guys act when they love a girl by feeling insecure not cheating on her.....the situation when she notice she has stop getting his attention then we can suspect cheating.And are u a victim of cheat 9 Likes

Olamibawse:





whether nah true or nah lie, u can always learn from it or why do u watch movies?



People are wired differently. For me, a gf calling me every sec can be irritating.

But dude, did i quote u? But dude, did i quote u?

Omohjick:





A man of 47? Yea..he can still be a boy.. Yea..he can still be a boy.. 2 Likes

Omohjick:

Call him and tell him these words, "nigga! I have been in this lagos b4 we started dating I had my routine n things I do. I cant pick all ur calls because am not seated in a spot staring at my phone to ring and if I miss any of ur calls I will return d call, I have other things to do, I work so stop being suspicious whenever u call. If i was seeing someone else I wont start this relationship with you. So nigga chill and stop being too suspicious n jealous it ain't gonna do us no good! Peace"

Make sure its these exact words o! Call him and tell him these words,Make sure its these exact words o! 14 Likes 3 Shares





Single at 47? Sounds like he is mentally sick and unstable.Single at 47? 5 Likes

Omohjick:

You know what? This is a real complex issue: The best you can do to help is to PULL OUT of that relationship because one day he might attempt to even kill you...

Its a deep psychopathic behaviour that has to do with chemical imbalance and you cant help him.The only person that can help here is HIMSELF.

He needs to work on himself a lot so as to regain balance/control of his system.... I know this type of people so well, he started getting worried the day you started the relationship or he noticed a ray of hope from your path, he conjures mind buggling ppictures of what you might be doing every time. Such people only get happy when they are with you; and that also is short live because he will soon form another picture in his head thereby making him to be running in chase of the wind, its psyche - he surely needs help.The saddest part is, he hurt himself and happiness eludes people like that in their relationship and even marriage.

Have you asked:Why is he still single at 47? Its a cause for concern definitely not about the age now but habits that must have contributed one way or another to his present state.

You can read more about it online....

Thanks You know what? This is a real complex issue: The best you can do to help is to PULL OUT of that relationship because one day he might attempt to even kill you...Its a deep psychopathic behaviour that has to do with chemical imbalance and you cant help him.The only person that can help here is HIMSELF.He needs to work on himself a lot so as to regain balance/control of his system.... I know this type of people so well, he started getting worried the day you started the relationship or he noticed a ray of hope from your path, he conjures mind buggling ppictures of what you might be doing every time. Such people only get happy when they are with you; and that also is short live because he will soon form another picture in his head thereby making him to be running in chase of the wind, its psyche - he surely needs help.The saddest part is, he hurt himself and happiness eludes people like that in their relationship and even marriage.Have you asked:Why is he still single at 47? Its a cause for concern definitely not about the age now but habits that must have contributed one way or another to his present state.You can read more about it online....Thanks 6 Likes

Bumbae1:

Hmm

1st

Lol some a dieing for their guys to even think of them let alone call.

Its the distance dear .. its killing him his a man . And if you are a pretty lady he knows how guys can be . So his paranoid .



2nd

He may be CHETAING ON U BIG TIME. The guilt is what makes him call you constantly .







Thank you for your superb use of the English Language. Please, go back to sleep. Thank you for your superb use of the English Language. Please, go back to sleep. 3 Likes 1 Share

myweb:



You know what? This is a real complex issue: The best you can do to help is to PULL OUT of that relationship because one day he might attempt to even kill you...

Its a deep psychopathic behaviour that has to do with chemical imbalance and you cant help him.The only person that can help here is HIMSELF.

He needs to work on himself a lot so as to regain balance/control of his system.... I know this type of people so well, he started getting worried the day you started the relationship or he noticed a ray of hope from your path, he conjures mind buggling ppictures of what you might be doing every time. Such people only get happy when they are with you; and that also is short live because he will soon form another picture in his head thereby making him to be running in chase of the wind, its psyche - he surely needs help.The saddest part is, he hurt himself and happiness eludes people like that in their relationship and even marriage.

Have you asked:Why is he still single at 47? Its a cause for concern definitely not about the age now but habits that must have contributed one way or another to his present state.

You can read more about it online....

Thanks hmmm, all dis imbalance ehn, i dnt tink dts d case, i was also like dt, d truth is dt if a guy takes a gal too serious above every oda thing, he would be insecure especially if d gal is beautiful, i changed dt abt me, nd d new ringtone is dt "u dnt love me" sincerely if i could care for a gal without having to call her all d tym, bt to say am deeply in love and nt call or be concerned abt wat u up to? Noo way! hmmm, all dis imbalance ehn, i dnt tink dts d case, i was also like dt, d truth is dt if a guy takes a gal too serious above every oda thing, he would be insecure especially if d gal is beautiful, i changed dt abt me, nd d new ringtone is dt "u dnt love me" sincerely if i could care for a gal without having to call her all d tym, bt to say am deeply in love and nt call or be concerned abt wat u up to? Noo way!







Babez, run for your life oooo. InsecurityBabez, run for your life oooo. 4 Likes

Eveezy:



hmmm, all dis imbalance ehn, i dnt tink dts d case, i was also like dt, d truth is dt if a guy takes a gal too serious above every oda thing, he would be insecure especially if d gal is beautiful, i changed dt abt me, nd d new ringtone is dt "u dnt love me" sincerely if i could care for a gal without having to call her all d tym, bt to say am deeply in love and nt call or be concerned abt wat u up to? Noo way! Honestly I'm a man too, and I know you are damn right because it happens to almost all of us at a point in our lives. Now think about this: At 47, what hasn't he seen? Dont you think its a serious complex issue? Honestly I'm a man too, and I know you are damn right because it happens to almost all of us at a point in our lives. Now think about this: At 47, what hasn't he seen? Dont you think its a serious complex issue? 2 Likes

Lets c ur pinshure to know if u worth the 100times call daily 1 Like 1 Share