₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,753 members, 3,454,719 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 07:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! (19725 Views)
Stranger Spots Lady Texting Another Guy While With Her Man See What He Did / When You Are Dating A Stingy Man [see Photo] / CHAI!!! See What My Girlfriend Did Because I Said NO To Sex! (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Omohjick(f): 6:32pm On Apr 01
My fellow nairalanders, I think I'm in a deep mess. Truly I'm old enough to settle down and my parents won't let me rest. They asked me to stop chasing after money but settle down and we all know men of these days, they like already made just as the way they complain about the ladies...now I met a guy who is ready to settle down and very responsible. He doesn't stay in Nigeria...
He is such a caring man and ha never married. He was born and brought up in England but he's from Lagos.
Hmmm...the worse part of him is that he's too jealous and calls me like 100times in a day. I'm not exaggerating plz. I'm here in Lagos but he never allows me to rest at all. If he calls me twice and I'm not picking its gonna be problem.
He keeps asking are you with someone there?
Why are you not replying my chat so fast?
Why did you put off your data please I hate it
What are you doing right now?
Why are you not speaking aloud?
Lots of questions and I can't begin to imagine right now.
I don't know what to do please help me. He's choking me and just too jealous which is why he's still single according to him, no wife no kids.
If possible he can ask me to do video chat with him while crossing the express road.
Chai! I don hia am
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by SmartBug: 6:38pm On Apr 01
Calls me like 100times in a day. I'm not exaggerating.
Pretty sure you ain't exaggerating but hallucinating!
87 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Bumbae1(f): 6:38pm On Apr 01
Hmm
1st
Lol some a dieing for their guys to even think of them let alone call.
Its the distance dear .. its killing him his a man . And if you are a pretty lady he knows how guys can be . So his paranoid .
2nd
He may be CHEATING ON U BIG TIME. The guilt is what makes him call you constantly .
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by IamJix: 6:40pm On Apr 01
his over caring will kill him if he doesn't stop. how did you meet him?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Omohjick(f): 6:41pm On Apr 01
IamJix:
Through his younger sister.
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by modelmike7(m): 6:42pm On Apr 01
You know what you want sis....... no one can decide for you...... some girls are actually dying and praying to meet a guy like this..... Simply follow your heart..........You said you wanted a serious relationship and nothing can be more serious than what he is doing.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by torres89: 6:42pm On Apr 01
u are dating a BOY not a man
18 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Omohjick(f): 6:45pm On Apr 01
torres89:
A man of 47?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by torres89: 6:46pm On Apr 01
Omohjick:age is just a Number
31 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by QueenSuccubus(f): 6:46pm On Apr 01
Where can I find that kind of guy that call me constantly?
Most men nowadays, will juz call or text once in a blue moon with a NONSENSE emoji
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Bumbae1(f): 6:50pm On Apr 01
Omohjick:47
Mynd44 this one is strong o
7 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Omoluabi16(m): 6:58pm On Apr 01
Never ever get desperate for marriage. your 'freedom' now may be a concern for your parents and maybe embarrassing for you, it's still better than a troublesome marriage. I dey fear jealous people, they could go lengths. dangerous and extreme length to show they own you. Borrow leg and run.
21 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by KennyID17(m): 7:02pm On Apr 01
Bumbae1:
So u believe all that story?
1 Like
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by joseo: 7:03pm On Apr 01
Tell him wat u don't like...not us......
and if he doesn't change make ur decision.
7 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by zealblinks(m): 7:05pm On Apr 01
I hate that kind of person tender. My advice sit him down tell him that you don't cheat on him. Also tell him your does and don't. If he doesn't change you can walk away. Straightface
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Omohjick(f): 7:17pm On Apr 01
KennyID17:
Not everything you read online is real but you can believe this story at your own peril
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by CircleOfWilis: 7:47pm On Apr 01
Fiction, karya
In ur dream...
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Bumbae1(f): 7:59pm On Apr 01
KennyID17:Was it a lie
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by KennyID17(m): 9:14pm On Apr 01
Bumbae1:
Smells like one to me.
2 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Olamibawse(m): 10:28pm On Apr 01
KennyID17:
whether nah true or nah lie, u can always learn from it or why do u watch movies?
People are wired differently. For me, a gf calling me every sec can be irritating.
6 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by OLAJADON: 10:45pm On Apr 01
Bumbae1:he is not cheating, he loves her but just been immature
that how some guys act when they love a girl by feeling insecure not cheating on her.....the situation when she notice she has stop getting his attention then we can suspect cheating.
And are u a victim of cheat?
9 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by KennyID17(m): 11:01pm On Apr 01
Olamibawse:
But dude, did i quote u?
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by rossi5(f): 11:28pm On Apr 01
Omohjick:Yea..he can still be a boy..
2 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by tonio2wo: 11:28pm On Apr 01
Omohjick:
Call him and tell him these words,
"nigga! I have been in this lagos b4 we started dating I had my routine n things I do. I cant pick all ur calls because am not seated in a spot staring at my phone to ring and if I miss any of ur calls I will return d call, I have other things to do, I work so stop being suspicious whenever u call. If i was seeing someone else I wont start this relationship with you. So nigga chill and stop being too suspicious n jealous it ain't gonna do us no good! Peace"
Make sure its these exact words o!
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by obowunmi(m): 5:48am
Sounds like he is mentally sick and unstable.
Single at 47?
5 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by myweb(m): 6:14am
Omohjick:You know what? This is a real complex issue: The best you can do to help is to PULL OUT of that relationship because one day he might attempt to even kill you...
Its a deep psychopathic behaviour that has to do with chemical imbalance and you cant help him.The only person that can help here is HIMSELF.
He needs to work on himself a lot so as to regain balance/control of his system.... I know this type of people so well, he started getting worried the day you started the relationship or he noticed a ray of hope from your path, he conjures mind buggling ppictures of what you might be doing every time. Such people only get happy when they are with you; and that also is short live because he will soon form another picture in his head thereby making him to be running in chase of the wind, its psyche - he surely needs help.The saddest part is, he hurt himself and happiness eludes people like that in their relationship and even marriage.
Have you asked:Why is he still single at 47? Its a cause for concern definitely not about the age now but habits that must have contributed one way or another to his present state.
You can read more about it online....
Thanks
6 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by iamadonis2(m): 6:22am
Bumbae1:
Thank you for your superb use of the English Language. Please, go back to sleep.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Eveezy(m): 6:39am
myweb:hmmm, all dis imbalance ehn, i dnt tink dts d case, i was also like dt, d truth is dt if a guy takes a gal too serious above every oda thing, he would be insecure especially if d gal is beautiful, i changed dt abt me, nd d new ringtone is dt "u dnt love me" sincerely if i could care for a gal without having to call her all d tym, bt to say am deeply in love and nt call or be concerned abt wat u up to? Noo way!
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Aderola15(f): 6:50am
Insecurity
Babez, run for your life oooo.
4 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by myweb(m): 6:53am
Eveezy:Honestly I'm a man too, and I know you are damn right because it happens to almost all of us at a point in our lives. Now think about this: At 47, what hasn't he seen? Dont you think its a serious complex issue?
2 Likes
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Nwachukwu1986(m): 7:44am
Lets c ur pinshure to know if u worth the 100times call daily
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Said I Needed A Serious Relationship With A Man, See What I Found! by Benelovelace(f): 8:58am
This same thing happens to me,i no longer receive calls at night,from anybody,even relations,he'll be like,who is calling,what does he or she want.Whenever i miss several of his calls,he'll start to send me silly messages,"what is happening,are u tired of me,u were not always like this,you've changed,why are you doing this to me?"and the likes,he suffocates me,but then what do i do?
4 Likes
1000 Intimate And Funny Questions To Ask Your Partner / Who's your Nairaland Crush? / The Official Romance Section Debate: (preparation Thread)
Viewing this topic: cardinalstar091, ikihealthplus(m), mascotblaze(m), eipreel(f), horlahsunbo225(m), bayocute(m), gr8minds, DrObum(m), peace2all(m), kindredspirit(m), hajodolyn, geekay4real(m), exwizzy90(m), Rousel(m), virud, captainmuyi(m), liz4eno(f), oladimegy(m), Sezua(m), heazyconcept, B11ladman, asunnu(f), lolawilliams(f), blezzymoore, delzbaba(m), juniormercy, geroland(m), Spiritmask, rugged7(m), donsteady(m), ilyasom, Ijelababy(f), blacknight(m), nnamdizen(m), stamapro, Gratia(f), Thedruggist, piica(m), emmahoney(m), Henrypraise, alasene, madridguy(m), BJOO(m), segenton(m), Rexsul, Rahoof2(m), codebrew85(m), adamsysmart, RealTreas(f), yusfatedeeprof(m), ayesco202(m), Onyemabright(m), saintobas, ezex(m), babs50g, biuty20, Odunharry(m), manikspears, WINNERMENTALITY, Abaasit4real(m), xavier0327(f), horlamilekan23, Azumy(f), Dikolas(m), khadaffi(m), queencalipso(f), hammed105(m), omolayomi06(m), davires, Jarchi(m), Stevebamdex(m), sunny777, kaysy(m), wiseone10, montecarlo(m), XwhY(m), Armstrong34(m), emperorbukky, babino22, valemtech(m), emvico(m), Captain1Nigeria(m), ifycent2, Emusan(m), otunbablacq, Iolo(m), montumonami(m), popov, lazsnaira(m), kollyjoss(m), Somat4ril(m), Ask4bigneyo(m), dayo2me, sheunpompey, Arsenalholic(m), AMathew(m), tonylaw07(m), Rexleo(m), banjeezay(m), Tallestboi, AlexRi(f), keniwonder(m), LORDON(m), bennylee, matrix199(m), ottersberger(m), karwa(m), obagoriola, Igweminho(m), tobtap, adozie(m), afrika4real(m), Eimc, chemvic, Coraje(m), HARDDON, Yazmin, Ogochukwuka(m), iamforChrist, FunkyDany, ALIZONA(f), ajuwarhodes(f), ayodeji17, Godsage, gbadaniyi(m), axeman10(m), mekd, Egregius(m), Silas0(m), mazinaija, Realwvn, realpoacher(m), IbnMajaah, Facetoface(m), yommy20(f), Tollicin(m), searchcorp(m), Segdot, donsheva, ifa98, eggy(m), Zealoy(m), twanson(m), Asokobieke, Bigpicture(f), dumodust(m), Nora93(f), Justice629(m), Davidlekkzy(m), YMCgyna(m), iabdulrazaq(m), lumzybo, bigzic(m), ameerh(m), shynrichies(m), nkeona, omoISEYIN(m), jbravado(m), loverbo1(m), Almaiga, Prettychiz4real(f), legrande69, Donviker, frustum, Sexyolori(f), Revelation4(m), Nempi(m), Mufasa27(m), Ishaq319(m), noscarn91(m), GogetterMD(m), chronique(m), franciskaine(m), bmario1, AK6464(m), duchessofyork, phorget(m), KingWale99, terefe(m), mcameo, MVLOX(m), innoGod, Princetammy, oluphilip2008(f), spytime(m), SOREN23(m), igwegeorgiano(m), xtratagem(m), mfm04622, jcflex(m), Xeedorf, Jarus(m), owolabi3699(m), davspog2(m), Emu4life(m), godofphysics, lotannad, donLEXY(m), ochanya21, lexydo007(m), Najyin(m), tahoe(m), taurus21, Precious91(m), nepapole(m), sssob and 278 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17