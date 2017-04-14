₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,652 members, 3,476,503 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 01:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have (19840 Views)
Lady With Big Boobs At Computer Village Responds / 21 Embarrassing Things That Happen To Girls With Big Boobs / Top 10 Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Encounter (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by mhisbliss(f): 7:44am On Apr 12
The media often glamorize women with big boobs, just a picture from them and the Internet go gaga, many people drool over large boobs, and many find it sexy, but they're downsides associated having big boobs, even though they seem to enjoy the attention, they are suffering in silence, below are few downsides of having big boobs.
Pains which radiates throughout the neck, back, shoulders and sometimes it radiates to the head and cause headache
Inability to exercise
Women with large boobs find it hard to exercise without wearing a sport bra, even with a sport bra, thier boobs manage to pop out at intervals, and the exercise would be a herculean task due to the weight and mass of the boobs pulling them down.
Serious health risks and threat to life
Enlarged breasts are as a result of macromastia, which is life threatening, and several other skin diseases which result from The constant rubbing of skin against skin which can create painful rashes and yeast infections. Skin stretching to accommodate the heavy mass of the breast also cause stretch marks.
you cant sleep on your stomach
Sleeping on your stomach which happens to be one of the most comfortable sleeping positions is not for you, as your boobs will feel like its about to explode.
They're certain kind of clothes you cant wear
Like tight shirts or button down shirts, your boobs will pop out if you move too much in it, and it'll be so embarrassing, strapless dresses like bridesmaid dresses, and backless dresses, blazers
there's always a limit to what you can do
You can't run, or jump and cant use cross body bags as it'll partition your boobs in a very ridiculous manner
bra problems
Finding the right size of bra is a major problem and even if you do, it wont fit and your size is not common
You attract unnecessary attention
People will always stare at your boobs wherever you're especially in fitted dress or bathing suits, and the attention will be so uncomfortable and overwhelming, much concentration will be on the boobs, and people often asks what size of bra you use.
You look sexual in anything you wear, even decent dresses and you cant help it
This is self explanatory
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by Tallesty1(m): 7:46am On Apr 12
You forget one important thing.
Breasts of an endowed nursing mother can suffocate her child if she mistakenly falls asleep while breastfeeding the baby.
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by BiafranBushBoy(m): 7:47am On Apr 12
Crapy post coming from
A Crappy poster with a
Crappy mindset!!
How do you know all these when your boobs are just like lemon limes?
119 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by Li2Finger: 7:47am On Apr 12
Because you ain't gat it doesn't mean it forbidden
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by TheSlyone2(m): 7:48am On Apr 12
ZarZar, you like?
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by ZarZar(f): 7:49am On Apr 12
TheSlyone2:
You're a guy, I should be the one asking you that.
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by mhisbliss(f): 7:50am On Apr 12
BiafranBushBoy:I'd usually give you what you seek, but who knows what the cause of your aggression is, please be careful, people with such fits of aggression usually jump into the lagos lagoon and we wouldn't want another obituary right now, enjoy the rest of your day
55 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by TheSlyone2(m): 7:51am On Apr 12
ZarZar:You didn't get my question...
Do you like your boobs big or you prefer a moderate one?
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by Fmartin(m): 7:52am On Apr 12
big booobs ar nt fr my type.
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by decatalyst(m): 7:53am On Apr 12
Another problem those with big boobs have is that they don't have problem attracting men
2 Likes
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by Li2Finger: 7:54am On Apr 12
decatalyst:So, you ll rather prefer slippers abi
1 Like
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by ZarZar(f): 7:55am On Apr 12
TheSlyone2:
I prefer the size I have now, which is for me to know whether it's big, moderate or small
1 Like
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by TheSlyone2(m): 7:57am On Apr 12
ZarZar:Correct gurl...
I take it to be moderate. Besides, SA girls usually have big yansh... I hope you've got it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by Homeboiy(m): 8:00am On Apr 12
And I de find girl with big breast
my favorite
1 Like
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by BiafranBushBoy(m): 8:01am On Apr 12
mhisbliss:
Lol... This long note because I called your post shitty?
Come on..., the post is crappy and makes no iota of sense!!
You know what, some asslickers are gonna come around and tell you how wonderful your shityy post is.
This bullcrap won't make FP, so remove the moderator's name from there!!
Your mate are already reading for exams and you are here writing about "Big Boobs"!!
After you fail, you now blame Buhari as usual.
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by falconey: 8:01am On Apr 12
Always this kind of thread is created by individual who doesn't have the conundrum. I haven't seen or heard big boobs ladies complain but their counterpart orange boobs bitches_ ranting.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by FelixFelicis(m): 8:02am On Apr 12
As far as I know OP is the least bothered person about challenges of having big boobs
5 Likes
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by mhisbliss(f): 8:06am On Apr 12
BiafranBushBoy:crap crap crap and more crap, please tell my mates to read harder, you think I'm a jambite like you, please its too early, get something to do, i don't have time for this
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by BiafranBushBoy(m): 8:11am On Apr 12
mhisbliss:
Hahahahahaha.. Jambite!!
What came into your mind when you woke up to type this bulload of crap?
You must be a Genius for waking up on a good Wednesday morning and typing bullshit!!
4 Likes
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by ZarZar(f): 8:18am On Apr 12
TheSlyone2:
No, I don't.
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by TheSlyone2(m): 8:24am On Apr 12
ZarZar:Lie lie...
Haven't seen you but I just have this feeling that you've got that hot figure... An average SA girls do anyways
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by ZarZar(f): 8:25am On Apr 12
TheSlyone2:
Lol, there's no need for me to lie.
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by TheSlyone2(m): 8:30am On Apr 12
ZarZar:Okies...
Maybe I need to see things for myself abi what you think?
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by ZarZar(f): 8:32am On Apr 12
TheSlyone2:
Take the disappointing journey, just don't say you weren't warned
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by TheSlyone2(m): 8:35am On Apr 12
ZarZar:Okies...
I know it gonna be one hell of a journey but then what's life without trial?
You still in bed right?
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by BasketballGURU(m): 8:35am On Apr 12
Sigh
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by ZarZar(f): 8:43am On Apr 12
TheSlyone2:
Lol, that's the spirit.
No, I'm on the 9-5. I wish I was still in bed.
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by TheSlyone2(m): 8:49am On Apr 12
ZarZar:Chat you later... I have to run around
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by kimbra(f): 9:45am On Apr 12
I have a friend that has this extraordinary boob size. I was once with her and she removed her bra, mehn! Her boobs were almost touching her waist. I felt like I should compliment the boob instead of staring at them and mute, come and see complains. Whenever she needs a bra she would search round the market for her size, she doesn't sleep on her stomach, once she steps out of the street and there's traffic, all eyes are on her. She wished she had it small while we are wishing ours is big.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by mhisbliss(f): 10:23am On Apr 12
kimbra:Kikikikikiki now someone will come and tell me that i dunno what i wrote because i dont have massive boobs, I'm always thanking God for not having massive boobs, i don't need load and stress abeg
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by Funlordmaniac(m): 10:38am On Apr 12
BiafranBushBoy:
Just take your L like a gee and move on! This epistle of painment just made you look worse!
13 Likes
|Re: Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have by Bumbae1(f): 10:54am On Apr 12
kimbra:Some one told me it smells under the boob when you lift it up lol i know dont even ask
Thank god our own moderate too much attention when your boobs gone pass double EE or double Ff
3 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply)
How Important Is Money In A Relationship? / Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React / If On Your Wedding Day, You Discover Your Spouse Lied About His/Her Job?
Viewing this topic: effizyd(m), visita(m), ayooutlook, topecole, MrRay7(m), neoOduduwa, coolest01(m), Ativ, Emperormartin(m), fimbar25(m), afanda(m), abioila(m), wessey(m), SenorMcSlyl(m), 2emgee(m), ehimeayeni(m), maseratti, ikmuan(m), mogboyelade(f), GloryIsaac(m), Dfinex(f), clip, NnamdiKanu(m), sammytee59(m), chuks000(m), DaBlaize(m), francdec4(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 76