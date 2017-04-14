Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Have (19840 Views)

Lady With Big Boobs At Computer Village Responds / 21 Embarrassing Things That Happen To Girls With Big Boobs / Top 10 Problems Ladies With Big Boobs Encounter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)

The media often glamorize women with big boobs, just a picture from them and the Internet go gaga, many people drool over large boobs, and many find it sexy, but they're downsides associated having big boobs, even though they seem to enjoy the attention, they are suffering in silence, below are few downsides of having big boobs.





Pains which radiates throughout the neck, back, shoulders and sometimes it radiates to the head and cause headache



Inability to exercise

Women with large boobs find it hard to exercise without wearing a sport bra, even with a sport bra, thier boobs manage to pop out at intervals, and the exercise would be a herculean task due to the weight and mass of the boobs pulling them down.



Serious health risks and threat to life

Enlarged breasts are as a result of macromastia, which is life threatening, and several other skin diseases which result from The constant rubbing of skin against skin which can create painful rashes and yeast infections. Skin stretching to accommodate the heavy mass of the breast also cause stretch marks.



you cant sleep on your stomach

Sleeping on your stomach which happens to be one of the most comfortable sleeping positions is not for you, as your boobs will feel like its about to explode.



They're certain kind of clothes you cant wear

Like tight shirts or button down shirts, your boobs will pop out if you move too much in it, and it'll be so embarrassing, strapless dresses like bridesmaid dresses, and backless dresses, blazers



there's always a limit to what you can do

You can't run, or jump and cant use cross body bags as it'll partition your boobs in a very ridiculous manner



bra problems

Finding the right size of bra is a major problem and even if you do, it wont fit and your size is not common



You attract unnecessary attention

People will always stare at your boobs wherever you're especially in fitted dress or bathing suits, and the attention will be so uncomfortable and overwhelming, much concentration will be on the boobs, and people often asks what size of bra you use.



You look sexual in anything you wear, even decent dresses and you cant help it

This is self explanatory 13 Likes 3 Shares







Breasts of an endowed nursing mother can suffocate her child if she mistakenly falls asleep while breastfeeding the baby.

You forget one important thing.Breasts of an endowed nursing mother can suffocate her child if she mistakenly falls asleep while breastfeeding the baby. 39 Likes 2 Shares

Crapy post coming from



A Crappy poster with a



Crappy mindset!!



How do you know all these when your boobs are just like lemon limes? 119 Likes 8 Shares

Because you ain't gat it doesn't mean it forbidden

ZarZar, you like?

TheSlyone2:

ZarZar, you like?

You're a guy, I should be the one asking you that. You're a guy, I should be the one asking you that.

BiafranBushBoy:

Crapy post coming from



A Crappy poster with a



Crappy mindset!!



How do you know all these when your boobs are just like limes? I'd usually give you what you seek, but who knows what the cause of your aggression is, please be careful, people with such fits of aggression usually jump into the lagos lagoon and we wouldn't want another obituary right now, enjoy the rest of your day 55 Likes 8 Shares

ZarZar:



You're a guy, I should be the one asking you that. You didn't get my question...

Do you like your boobs big or you prefer a moderate one? You didn't get my question...Do you like your boobs big or you prefer a moderate one?

big booobs ar nt fr my type.

Another problem those with big boobs have is that they don't have problem attracting men 2 Likes

decatalyst:

Another problem those with big boobs have is that they don't have problem attracting men So, you ll rather prefer slippers abi So, you ll rather prefer slippers abi 1 Like

TheSlyone2:



You didn't get my question...



Do you like your boobs big or you prefer a moderate one?

I prefer the size I have now, which is for me to know whether it's big, moderate or small I prefer the size I have now, which is for me to know whether it's big, moderate or small 1 Like

ZarZar:





I prefer the size I have now, which is for me to know whether it's big, moderate or small Correct gurl...





I take it to be moderate. Besides, SA girls usually have big yansh... I hope you've got it Correct gurl...I take it to be moderate. Besides, SA girls usually have big yansh... I hope you've got it 1 Like 1 Share

And I de find girl with big breast

my favorite 1 Like

mhisbliss:

I'd usually give you what you seek, but who knows what the cause of your aggression is, please be careful, people with such fits of aggression usually jump into the lagos lagoon and we wouldn't want another obituary right now, enjoy the rest of your day

Lol... This long note because I called your post shitty?



Come on..., the post is crappy and makes no iota of sense!!



You know what, some asslickers are gonna come around and tell you how wonderful your shityy post is.



This bullcrap won't make FP, so remove the moderator's name from there!!



Your mate are already reading for exams and you are here writing about "Big Boobs"!!



After you fail, you now blame Buhari as usual. Lol... This long note because I called your post shitty?Come on..., the post is crappy and makes no iota of sense!!You know what, some asslickers are gonna come around and tell you how wonderful your shityy post is.This bullcrap won't make FP, so remove the moderator's name from there!!Your mate are already reading for exams and you are here writing about "Big Boobs"!!After you fail, you now blame Buhari as usual. 39 Likes 2 Shares

Always this kind of thread is created by individual who doesn't have the conundrum. I haven't seen or heard big boobs ladies complain but their counterpart orange boobs bitches_ ranting. 10 Likes 2 Shares

As far as I know OP is the least bothered person about challenges of having big boobs 5 Likes

BiafranBushBoy:





Lol... This long note because I called your post shitty?



Come on..., the post is crappy and makes no iota of sense!!



You know what, some asslickers are gonna come around and tell you how wonderful your shityy post is.



This bullcrap won't make FP, so remove the moderators name from there!!



Your mate are already reading for exams and you are here writing about "Big Boobs"!!



After you fail, you now blame Buhari as usual. crap crap crap and more crap, please tell my mates to read harder, you think I'm a jambite like you, please its too early, get something to do, i don't have time for this 9 Likes 2 Shares

mhisbliss:

crap crap crap and more crap, please tell my mates to read harder, you think I'm a jambite like you, please its too early, get something to do, i don't have time for this

Hahahahahaha.. Jambite!!



What came into your mind when you woke up to type this bulload of crap?



You must be a Genius for waking up on a good Wednesday morning and typing bullshit!! Hahahahahaha.. Jambite!!What came into your mind when you woke up to type this bulload of crap?You must be a Genius for waking up on a good Wednesday morning and typing bullshit!! 4 Likes

TheSlyone2:



Correct gurl...





I take it to be moderate. Besides, SA girls usually have big yansh... I hope you've got it

No, I don't. No, I don't.

ZarZar:





No, I don't. Lie lie...





Haven't seen you but I just have this feeling that you've got that hot figure... An average SA girls do anyways Lie lie...Haven't seen you but I just have this feeling that you've got that hot figure... An average SA girls do anyways

TheSlyone2:



Lie lie...





Haven't seen you but I just have this feeling that you've got that hot figure... An average SA girls do anyways

Lol, there's no need for me to lie. Lol, there's no need for me to lie.

ZarZar:



Lol, there's no need for me to lie. Okies...



Maybe I need to see things for myself abi what you think? Okies...Maybe I need to see things for myself abi what you think?

TheSlyone2:



Okies...





Maybe I need to see things for myself abi what you think?

Take the disappointing journey, just don't say you weren't warned Take the disappointing journey, just don't say you weren't warned

ZarZar:



Take the disappointing journey, just don't say you weren't warned Okies...



I know it gonna be one hell of a journey but then what's life without trial?

You still in bed right? Okies...I know it gonna be one hell of a journey but then what's life without trial?You still in bed right?

Sigh

TheSlyone2:



Okies...





I know it gonna be one hell of a journey but then what's life without trial?



You still in bed right?

Lol, that's the spirit.



No, I'm on the 9-5. I wish I was still in bed. Lol, that's the spirit.No, I'm on the 9-5. I wish I was still in bed.

ZarZar:



Lol, that's the spirit.

No, I'm on the 9-5. I wish I was still in bed. Chat you later... I have to run around Chat you later... I have to run around

I felt like I should compliment the boob instead of staring at them and mute, come and see complains. Whenever she needs a bra she would search round the market for her size, she doesn't sleep on her stomach, once she steps out of the street and there's traffic, all eyes are on her. She wished she had it small while we are wishing ours is big. I have a friend that has this extraordinary boob size. I was once with her and she removed her bra, mehn! Her boobs were almost touching her waist.I felt like I should compliment the boob instead of staring at them and mute, come and see complains. Whenever she needs a bra she would search round the market for her size, she doesn't sleep on her stomach, once she steps out of the street and there's traffic, all eyes are on her. She wished she had it small while we are wishing ours is big. 13 Likes 2 Shares

kimbra:

I have a friend that has this extraordinary boob size. I was once with her and she removed her bra, mehn! Her boobs were almost touching her waist. I felt like I should compliment the boob instead of staring at them and mute, come and see complains. Whenever she needs a bra she would search round the market for her size, she doesn't sleep on her stomach, once she steps out of the street and there's traffic, all eyes are on her. She wished she had it small while we are wishing ours is big. Kikikikikiki now someone will come and tell me that i dunno what i wrote because i dont have massive boobs, I'm always thanking God for not having massive boobs, i don't need load and stress abeg

BiafranBushBoy:





Lol... This long note because I called your post shitty?



Come on..., the post is crappy and makes no iota of sense!!



You know what, some asslickers are gonna come around and tell you how wonderful your shityy post is.



This bullcrap won't make FP, so remove the moderator's name from there!!



Your mate are already reading for exams and you are here writing about "Big Boobs"!!



After you fail, you now blame Buhari as usual.



Just take your L like a gee and move on! This epistle of painment just made you look worse!

Just take yourlike a gee and move on! This epistle of painment just made you look worse! 13 Likes