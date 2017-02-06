Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? (10948 Views)

The issue of beauty is subjective & relative.However, good look is a major force of attraction.Although personally,i'll choose a man with prospect anytime.What's your take? 1 Like

I cannot be with someone I am not physically attracted to so its a criterion I cannot neglect. 31 Likes 1 Share

Physical attraction is always first

Something about you must make me wanna smile with you 13 Likes 2 Shares

Well we can't deny the fact that looking good is the first thing to notice but it should not be the MAIN reason you wanna date or marry. Looks fade my dear.



Get to notice how this handsome/beautiful person treats a waiter.



Notice how he/she talks to others on phone.



See the way he/she reacts to things and how he/she handles it......

Because he/she will soon do the same thing to you 58 Likes 1 Share

Physical appearance is very important to me.

You'll chose a man with prospects? Are there no handsome men with prospects? 26 Likes 1 Share

pocohantas:

Physical appearance is very important to me.

You'll chose a man with prospects? Are there no handsome men with prospects? Of course,there are quite a number of them.But 'ditching' a man cos of looks? Of course,there are quite a number of them.But 'ditching' a man cos of looks? 2 Likes 1 Share

It depends on my mood. 0 to 100 or 100 to 0 real quick 2 Likes

DaisyII:

Of course,there are quite a number of them.But 'ditching' a man cos of looks? Ditching?

Who is talking about 'ditching' here. You mentioned force of attraction, I won't even be attracted in the first place.

I don't see prospects at first sight, do you? Ditching?Who is talking about 'ditching' here. You mentioned force of attraction, I won't even be attracted in the first place.I don't see prospects at first sight, do you? 21 Likes 1 Share

pocohantas:



Ditching?

Who is talking about 'ditching' here. You mentioned force of attraction, I won't even be attracted in the first place.

I don't see prospects at first sight, do you?

Looks are deceptive sha, but it is a force of attraction. I'm usually attracted to pretty faces, I'm not the big booty & ass type. But then i get disappointed after meeting them, cuz they always have one attitude problem or the other. I'm tired mehn. Looks are deceptive sha, but it is a force of attraction. I'm usually attracted to pretty faces, I'm not the big booty & ass type. But then i get disappointed after meeting them, cuz they always have one attitude problem or the other. I'm tired mehn. 5 Likes

truthsayer007:





Looks are deceptive sha, but it is a force of attraction. I'm usually attracted to pretty faces, I'm not the big booty & ass type. But then i get disappointed after meeting them, cuz they always have one attitude problem or the other. I'm tired mehn. Lol.

Anyone could have an attitude problem. I don't have attitude problems, I am ugly.

Don't be tired yet, the saying that fine girls have bad attitude is a stereotype. Lol.Anyone could have an attitude problem. I don't have attitude problems, I am ugly.Don't be tired yet, the saying that fine girls have bad attitude is a stereotype. 14 Likes

pocohantas:



Lol.

Anyone could have an attitude problem. I don't have attitude problems, I am ugly.

Don't be tired yet, the saying that fine girls have bad attitude is a stereotype.

Haha, I won't be surprised if u're actually very pretty lol, I know u're just saying that to make a point.



The stereotype exist and its real, they have a sense of entitlement that you should be happy u are even with them. But then..me too, I don't want to settle for less. Haha, I won't be surprised if u're actually very pretty lol, I know u're just saying that to make a point.The stereotype exist and its real, they have a sense of entitlement that you should be happy u are even with them. But then..me too, I don't want to settle for less. 5 Likes

HateU2:

Well we can't deny the fact that looking good is the first thing to notice but it should not be the MAIN reason you wanna date or marry. Looks fade my dear.



Get to notice how this handsome/beautiful person treats a waiter.



Notice how he/she talks to others on phone.



See the way he/she reacts to things and how he/she handles it......

Because he/she will soon do the same thing to you

God bless you jaree. u talk am finish. God bless you jaree. u talk am finish. 4 Likes 1 Share

pocohantas:



Ditching?

Who is talking about 'ditching' here. You mentioned force of attraction, I won't even be attracted in the first place.

I don't see prospects at first sight, do you? oh,i see it.You have a point oh,i see it.You have a point

at least, let him be attractive to me....

pocohantas:

Physical appearance is very important to me.

You'll chose a man with prospects? Are there no handsome men with prospects?



You misunderstood the op.

There are handsome guys with prospect while there are still other handsome ones without prospect but what makes someone want to spend his/her life with you isn't looks...it goes beyond your mere looks.



Looks is minor...fine boy without a penny or future plans isn't worth being with.



Character/prospect is major...this is golden in choosing a life partner. You misunderstood the op.There are handsome guys with prospect while there are still other handsome ones without prospect but what makes someone want to spend his/her life with you isn't looks...it goes beyond your mere looks.Looks is minor...fine boy without a penny or future plans isn't worth being with.Character/prospect is major...this is golden in choosing a life partner. 7 Likes 2 Shares

You misunderstood the op.

There are handsome guys with prospect while there are still other handsome ones without prospect but what makes someone want to spend his/her life with you isn't looks...it goes beyond your mere looks. @ Benita27, Don't try to play 'deep' with me.

The question is simple, how much importance do you attach to physical looks. Not do you take physical looks above prospects.

My answer is simple, very important.



Looks is minor...fine boy without a penny or future plans isn't worth being with.

Character/prospect is major...this is golden in choosing a life partner. I guess I missed where she said one is major and the other minor

Our definitions of minor and major differ. Yours is character and prospect, some others will chose money and looks.

None of these qualities are independent of the other, there are humans with that balance, that's the kind of man I want. @ Benita27, Don't try to play 'deep' with me.The question is simple, how much importance do you attach to physical looks. Not do you take physical looks above prospects.My answer is simple, very important.I guess I missed where she said one is major and the other minorOur definitions of minor and major differ. Yours is character and prospect, some others will chose money and looks.None of these qualities are independent of the other, there are humans with that balance, that's the kind of man I want. 7 Likes

pocohantas:



@ Benita27, Don't try to play 'deep' with me.

The question is simple, how much importance do you attach to physical looks. Not do you take physical looks above prospects.

My answer is simple, very important.





I guess I missed where she said one is major and the other minor

Our definitions of minor and major differ. Yours is character and prospect, some others will chose money and looks.

None of these qualities are independent of the other, there are humans with that balance, that's the kind of man I want. The question reads " how much importance do you place on looks while choosing a wife/husband". About playing deep on you...it's in your head, i only submitted an opinion which was contrary to yours...now, on your last paragraph, you made sense. The question reads " how much importance do you place on looks while choosingAbout playing deep on you...it's in your head, i only submitted an opinion which was contrary to yours...now, on your last paragraph, you made sense. 3 Likes

Benita27:

The question reads " how much importance do you place on looks while choosing a wife/husband". About playing deep on you...it's in your head, i only submitted an opinion which was contrary to yours...now, on your last paragraph, you made sense.

You misunderstood the op.

There are handsome guys with prospect while there are still other handsome ones without prospect but what makes someone want to spend his/her life with you isn't looks...it goes beyond your mere looks. This isn't you making a 'submission'. This is you, dismissing my opinion and putting yours forward and atop. I didn't misunderstand her, I understood her perfectly and submitted my opinion. This isn't you making a 'submission'. This is you, dismissing my opinion and putting yours forward and atop. I didn't misunderstand her, I understood her perfectly and submitted my opinion. 2 Likes

pocohantas:







This isn't you making a 'submission'. This is you, dismissing my opinion and putting yours forward and atop. I didn't misunderstand her, I understood her perfectly and submitted my opinion. Of course, i dismissed your initial point of view based on the op's question, that is called an 'opinion' before you sounded like you're having menstrual cramps. Of course, i dismissed your initial point of view based on the op's question, that is called an 'opinion' before you sounded like you're having menstrual cramps. 4 Likes

Benita27:

Of course, i dismissed your initial point of view based on the op's question, that is called an 'opinion' before you sounded like you're having menstrual cramps. Alright, your opinion has been duly noted. Alright, your opinion has been duly noted. 1 Like

HateU2:

Well we can't deny the fact that looking good is the first thing to notice but it should not be the MAIN reason you wanna date or marry. Looks fade my dear.



Get to notice how this handsome/beautiful person treats a waiter.



Notice how he/she talks to others on phone.



See the way he/she reacts to things and how he/she handles it......

Because he/she will soon do the same thing to you Nice tips Nice tips 1 Like 1 Share

pocohantas:



Ditching?

Who is talking about 'ditching' here. You mentioned force of attraction, I won't even be attracted in the first place.

I don't see prospects at first sight, do you? That's a point too That's a point too

Please I don't want ugly looking kids so hell yeah, looks matters then we can move to character.



I'm not attracted to ugly looking guys.

prospect is important but nothing says he cant be handsome nd have prospect.

I won't begin a romantic relationship with a man i'm nt physically attractd to. He does not have to be in the league of Beckham,just don't be ugly. 2 Likes

Physical attraction for me takes time. I've never dated based on looks. and luckily for me, I don't meet ugly men. 1 Like

HateU2:

Well we can't deny the fact that looking good is the first thing to notice but it should not be the MAIN reason you wanna date or marry. Looks fade my dear.



Get to notice how this handsome/beautiful person treats a waiter.



Notice how he/she talks to others on phone.



See the way he/she reacts to things and how he/she handles it......

Because he/she will soon do the same thing to you That's it That's it

Look is temporal, character is permanent.

In 10-20years time, looks won't keep your relationship, but character/behaviour/personality will.

I'll rather marry the physically ugly woman with excellent attributes here on earth and have an amazing union and Make-Heaven easily; instead of shortening my lifespan because of one Physically beautiful but terrible Obiangelli. Because your Union can make or distabilize you.

Looks fades away, but character doesn't. 9 Likes

Very great importance ooooooo.



I cannot come and marry a lady that's as short as Buhari's brain

Great importance considering how ugly I look. I have to secure my yet unborn children's looks 1 Like

Not very important. I prefer women who can hold intelligent conversations, women with the ability to make decisions on their own, women who don't feel inferior to men.... Women that are leaders.



Good example is the character portrayed in 300 by the wife of Leonidas. I just want to meet a woman of that mould. 5 Likes 2 Shares