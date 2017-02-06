₦airaland Forum

How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by DaisyII: 9:14am On Feb 01
The issue of beauty is subjective & relative.However, good look is a major force of attraction.Although personally,i'll choose a man with prospect anytime.What's your take?

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by Mizzile: 9:26am On Feb 01
I cannot be with someone I am not physically attracted to so its a criterion I cannot neglect.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by Dyt(f): 9:41am On Feb 01
Physical attraction is always first
Something about you must make me wanna smile with you

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by HateU2(f): 9:41am On Feb 01
Well we can't deny the fact that looking good is the first thing to notice but it should not be the MAIN reason you wanna date or marry. Looks fade my dear.

Get to notice how this handsome/beautiful person treats a waiter.

Notice how he/she talks to others on phone.

See the way he/she reacts to things and how he/she handles it......
Because he/she will soon do the same thing to you smiley

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by pocohantas(f): 11:24am On Feb 01
Physical appearance is very important to me.
You'll chose a man with prospects? Are there no handsome men with prospects?

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by DaisyII: 6:49pm On Feb 01
pocohantas:
Physical appearance is very important to me.
You'll chose a man with prospects? Are there no handsome men with prospects?
Of course,there are quite a number of them.But 'ditching' a man cos of looks?

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by crackhaus: 8:57pm On Feb 01
It depends on my mood. 0 to 100 or 100 to 0 real quick angry angry

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by pocohantas(f): 3:03am On Feb 02
DaisyII:
Of course,there are quite a number of them.But 'ditching' a man cos of looks?
Ditching?
Who is talking about 'ditching' here. You mentioned force of attraction, I won't even be attracted in the first place.
I don't see prospects at first sight, do you?

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by truthsayer007: 4:00am On Feb 02
pocohantas:

Ditching?
Who is talking about 'ditching' here. You mentioned force of attraction, I won't even be attracted in the first place.
I don't see prospects at first sight, do you?

Looks are deceptive sha, but it is a force of attraction. I'm usually attracted to pretty faces, I'm not the big booty & ass type. But then i get disappointed after meeting them, cuz they always have one attitude problem or the other. I'm tired mehn.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by pocohantas(f): 4:22am On Feb 02
truthsayer007:


Looks are deceptive sha, but it is a force of attraction. I'm usually attracted to pretty faces, I'm not the big booty & ass type. But then i get disappointed after meeting them, cuz they always have one attitude problem or the other. I'm tired mehn.
Lol.
Anyone could have an attitude problem. I don't have attitude problems, I am ugly. smiley
Don't be tired yet, the saying that fine girls have bad attitude is a stereotype.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by truthsayer007: 4:44am On Feb 02
pocohantas:

Lol.
Anyone could have an attitude problem. I don't have attitude problems, I am ugly. smiley
Don't be tired yet, the saying that fine girls have bad attitude is a stereotype.

Haha, I won't be surprised if u're actually very pretty lol, I know u're just saying that to make a point.

The stereotype exist and its real, they have a sense of entitlement that you should be happy u are even with them. But then..me too, I don't want to settle for less.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by austinereds(m): 11:33am On Feb 02
HateU2:
Well we can't deny the fact that looking good is the first thing to notice but it should not be the MAIN reason you wanna date or marry. Looks fade my dear.

Get to notice how this handsome/beautiful person treats a waiter.

Notice how he/she talks to others on phone.

See the way he/she reacts to things and how he/she handles it......
Because he/she will soon do the same thing to you smiley

God bless you jaree. u talk am finish.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by DaisyII: 9:19pm On Feb 02
pocohantas:

Ditching?
Who is talking about 'ditching' here. You mentioned force of attraction, I won't even be attracted in the first place.
I don't see prospects at first sight, do you?
oh,i see it.You have a point
Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by emmasmith1030: 8:30am On Feb 03
Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by jashar(f): 8:59am On Feb 03
at least, let him be attractive to me....
Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by Benita27(f): 4:43pm On Feb 03
pocohantas:
Physical appearance is very important to me.
You'll chose a man with prospects? Are there no handsome men with prospects?

You misunderstood the op.
There are handsome guys with prospect while there are still other handsome ones without prospect but what makes someone want to spend his/her life with you isn't looks...it goes beyond your mere looks.

Looks is minor...fine boy without a penny or future plans isn't worth being with.

Character/prospect is major...this is golden in choosing a life partner.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by pocohantas(f): 4:55pm On Feb 03
You misunderstood the op.
There are handsome guys with prospect while there are still other handsome ones without prospect but what makes someone want to spend his/her life with you isn't looks...it goes beyond your mere looks.
@ Benita27, Don't try to play 'deep' with me.
The question is simple, how much importance do you attach to physical looks. Not do you take physical looks above prospects.
My answer is simple, very important.

Looks is minor...fine boy without a penny or future plans isn't worth being with.
Character/prospect is major...this is golden in choosing a life partner.
I guess I missed where she said one is major and the other minor
Our definitions of minor and major differ. Yours is character and prospect, some others will chose money and looks.
None of these qualities are independent of the other, there are humans with that balance, that's the kind of man I want.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by Benita27(f): 5:07pm On Feb 03
pocohantas:

@ Benita27, Don't try to play 'deep' with me.
The question is simple, how much importance do you attach to physical looks. Not do you take physical looks above prospects.
My answer is simple, very important.


I guess I missed where she said one is major and the other minor
Our definitions of minor and major differ. Yours is character and prospect, some others will chose money and looks.
None of these qualities are independent of the other, there are humans with that balance, that's the kind of man I want.
The question reads " how much importance do you place on looks while choosing a wife/husband". About playing deep on you...it's in your head, i only submitted an opinion which was contrary to yours...now, on your last paragraph, you made sense.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by pocohantas(f): 5:13pm On Feb 03
Benita27:
The question reads " how much importance do you place on looks while choosing a wife/husband". About playing deep on you...it's in your head, i only submitted an opinion which was contrary to yours...now, on your last paragraph, you made sense.

You misunderstood the op.
There are handsome guys with prospect while there are still other handsome ones without prospect but what makes someone want to spend his/her life with you isn't looks...it goes beyond your mere looks.
This isn't you making a 'submission'. This is you, dismissing my opinion and putting yours forward and atop. I didn't misunderstand her, I understood her perfectly and submitted my opinion.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by Benita27(f): 5:27pm On Feb 03
pocohantas:



This isn't you making a 'submission'. This is you, dismissing my opinion and putting yours forward and atop. I didn't misunderstand her, I understood her perfectly and submitted my opinion.
Of course, i dismissed your initial point of view based on the op's question, that is called an 'opinion' before you sounded like you're having menstrual cramps.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by pocohantas(f): 5:34pm On Feb 03
Benita27:
Of course, i dismissed your initial point of view based on the op's question, that is called an 'opinion' before you sounded like you're having menstrual cramps.
Alright, your opinion has been duly noted.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by konkonbilo(m): 4:23am On Feb 04
HateU2:
Well we can't deny the fact that looking good is the first thing to notice but it should not be the MAIN reason you wanna date or marry. Looks fade my dear.

Get to notice how this handsome/beautiful person treats a waiter.

Notice how he/she talks to others on phone.

See the way he/she reacts to things and how he/she handles it......
Because he/she will soon do the same thing to you smiley
Nice tips

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by DaisyII: 4:46pm
pocohantas:

Ditching?
Who is talking about 'ditching' here. You mentioned force of attraction, I won't even be attracted in the first place.
I don't see prospects at first sight, do you?
That's a point too
Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by ToriBlue(f): 5:27pm
Please I don't want ugly looking kids so hell yeah, looks matters then we can move to character.

I'm not attracted to ugly looking guys.
Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by Hannysmilez(f): 5:41pm
prospect is important but nothing says he cant be handsome nd have prospect.
I won't begin a romantic relationship with a man i'm nt physically attractd to. He does not have to be in the league of Beckham,just don't be ugly.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by Joavid(f): 6:17pm
Physical attraction for me takes time. I've never dated based on looks. and luckily for me, I don't meet ugly men.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by Theophinio(m): 8:15pm
HateU2:
Well we can't deny the fact that looking good is the first thing to notice but it should not be the MAIN reason you wanna date or marry. Looks fade my dear.

Get to notice how this handsome/beautiful person treats a waiter.

Notice how he/she talks to others on phone.

See the way he/she reacts to things and how he/she handles it......
Because he/she will soon do the same thing to you smiley
That's it
Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by Olasco93: 9:06pm
Look is temporal, character is permanent.
In 10-20years time, looks won't keep your relationship, but character/behaviour/personality will.
I'll rather marry the physically ugly woman with excellent attributes here on earth and have an amazing union and Make-Heaven easily; instead of shortening my lifespan because of one Physically beautiful but terrible Obiangelli. Because your Union can make or distabilize you.
Looks fades away, but character doesn't.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by megrimor(m): 9:07pm
Very great importance ooooooo.

I cannot come and marry a lady that's as short as Buhari's brain
Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by Jacksparr0w127: 9:08pm
Great importance considering how ugly I look. I have to secure my yet unborn children's looks

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by varmint: 9:08pm
Not very important. I prefer women who can hold intelligent conversations, women with the ability to make decisions on their own, women who don't feel inferior to men.... Women that are leaders.

Good example is the character portrayed in 300 by the wife of Leonidas. I just want to meet a woman of that mould.

Re: How Much Importance Do You Attach To Looks In Choosing A Wife/husband? by Thisis2raw(m): 9:08pm
I rather marry a ugly woman with good character, than a beautiful woman with Wahala

