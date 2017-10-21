Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / We broke up because I Refuse to leave the Anglican Church (6961 Views)

Hello Guys,



Just recently, I lost my 2 years+ relationship with my girlfriend, reason because she said she can Never get married into an Anglican Church & I said I can only leave the church if I'm not okay with the church anymore, but since nothing has triggered my leaving, I'm not willing to leave now. So we both decided to call the relationship Off.



Furthermore, her Daddy also do not like Anglicans, he feels they are not born again. But initially, I felt it was just from her Dad, so I felt like most marriages, one or two family members may not consent to the marriage at an early stage, but with determination from both lovers, they will be able to convince them, so that was why the relationship went this far in the first place.



Sincerely, I really do love this lady so much but its sad to see us part ways.



Was my decision reasonable?? Kindly advice...



Regards!

Look for Anglican lady Time to Move on bro





Because of 'church'



You guys are not ready





This shouldn't be an issue at all afterall u both are Christians



Thank God for the kind of person i am oo...I really don't pay attention to things like this



I don't mind following my husband to his church when I get married as long as it's a Bible believing church.



What's wrong with some people
Because of 'church'
You guys are not ready
This shouldn't be an issue at all afterall u both are Christians
Thank God for the kind of person i am oo...I really don't pay attention to things like this
I don't mind following my husband to his church when I get married as long as it's a Bible believing church.
I wouldn't attend Celestial church sha or Jehovah's witness because I can't be preaching from house to house every Sunday morning

The only church i can never get married into is Jehovah witness but i don't think church should be a barrier 20 Likes





There is no confusion here.



But why should church be a factor in marriage? I am always confused.



Is it that, you guys serve a different God?



Look for an Anglican lady or leave the Anglican Church.
There is no confusion here.
But why should church be a factor in marriage? I am always confused.
Is it that, you guys serve a different God?

maxysmith:

The only church i can never get married into is Jehovah witness
what's wrong with Jehovah witness

8lngish:



what's wrong with Jehovah witness Nothing i don't just like their doctrine 5 Likes

In my church mix marriage exist.......where by if you're not from my church after the wedding in my church you can continue with your church while I continue with mine...... though my current boyfriend that one will follow me anywhere cause he knows am the real deal..... he's so rich and respectful one of the reasons why I love him too 2 Likes 1 Share





OP I feel you should give it a thought, I believe a couple with a likened mind in religion and believes can survive the hurdles of a relationship as they have one spiritual counselor .. you should pray and seek guidance on this so you won't end up regrettting ya action someday





bluntboy comman share ya views

good morning



well for me I can't with orthodox churches all those assignment churches
OP I feel you should give it a thought, I believe a couple with a likened mind in religion and believes can survive the hurdles of a relationship as they have one spiritual counselor .. you should pray and seek guidance on this so you won't end up regrettting ya action someday
bluntboy comman share ya views
good morning
thepussyhunter you should come in here

MhizzAJ:

What's wrong with some people Because of 'church'

Na wa for some pple ooo I believ dey are still kids

MhizzAJ:

What's wrong with some people



Because of 'church'



You guys are not ready

I'm really not a denominational person sincerely... If tomorrow i'm not okay with the Anglican church, I will sure look for another Church... But sincerely, I don't think I should leave because of her, not even giving me any reason(s) why she does not like Anglicans.

Dasherz:

well for me I can't with orthodox churches all those assignment churches



OP I feel you should give it a thought, I believe a couple with a likened mind in religion and believes can survive the hurdles of a relationship as they have one spiritual counselor .. you should pray and seek guidance on this so you won't end up regrettting ya action someday





blunt.boy comman share ya views

good morning



thepussyhun.ter you should come in here

That is what the Church has been reduced to. Thousands of doctrines within the Christian fold can only breed deadly religious affiliations akin to tribalism and encouraging discrimination.

MrDKR:





I'm really not denominational person sincerely... If tomorrow i'm not okay with the Anglican church, I will sure look for another Church... But sincerely, I don't think I should leave because of her, not even giving me any reason(s) why she does not like Anglicans.

Oga go and fix that relationship

I hate break-ups because of petty reasons



God is everywhere



Note ** I am not in anyway asking you to attend her church **



You guys should sit and talk about it again.



Oga go and fix that relationship
I hate break-ups because of petty reasons
God is everywhere
Note ** I am not in anyway asking you to attend her church **
You guys should sit and talk about it again.
BluntBoy and i would definitely attend same church when we get married

Mr op please don't listen to anyone telling you to leave your church or give it a thought. If she can break up because of something as mundane asthe church you attend, then she can break up for anything then. If you change your church because you want to get married to her, just be ready to start compromising on many things, because she and her family don't like it.



Haba the Anglican is not born again enough?

Don't they have EFAC?



Why are some Christians like this? That's just the sole reason why there's so much disintegration in Christendom, some people believe there church is better off others, and you have to be a member of their church to be taken serious.





Seriously if I'm in your shoes or I have a brother in your shoe, I will advise him to forget the girl. If you are good for her in all ramifications but she won't agree to marry you because of your denomination, then it's her lost.



God knows I don't like overly religious peeps

Religion is one of the reason why we all humans are divided by our faith...



Smh...



Well, OP u did ur best sha and u cant do anything since she doesn't like ur religion..Juz move on and called that as an experience..



IamKashyBaby:

Religion is one of the reason why we all humans are divided by our faith...



Smh...



Well, OP u did ur best sha and u cant do anything since she doesn't like ur religion..Juz move on and called that as an experience..



My dear the funny thing is that they of same religion, just that she and her family don't like his church.

Why her church member never marry her?

My dear the funny thing is that they of same religion, just that she and her family don't like his church.
Why her church member never marry her?
Rubbish!

IamKashyBaby:

Religion is one of the reason why we all humans are divided by our faith...



Smh...



Well, OP u did ur best sha and u cant do anything since she doesn't like ur religion..Juz move on and called that as an experience..





This is denomination/doctrine differences

MhizzAJ:

What's wrong with some people



Because of 'church'



You guys are not ready

A swear, you just said it all.

biacan:

In my church mix marriage exist.......where by if you're not from my church after the wedding in my church you can continue with your church while I continue with mine...... though my current boyfriend that one will follow me anywhere cause he knows am the real deal..... he's so rich and respectful one of the reasons why I love him too
Gold digger

OZAOEKPE:

Gold digger

Gold digger .

BluntBoy:





That is what the Church has been reduced to. Thousands of doctrines within the Christian fold can only breed deadly religious affiliations akin to tribalism and encouraging discrimination.

Now this is why I want folks like you on nairaland

IamKashyBaby:

Religion is one of the reason why we all humans are divided by our faith...



Smh...



Well, OP u did ur best sha and u cant do anything since she doesn't like ur religion..Juz move on and called that as an experience..





I will Bro.! I sha know I have treated her well, just the way I wish other men to treat my Sister or Daughter...



I will Bro.! I sha know I have treated her well, just the way I wish other men to treat my Sister or Daughter...
Life goes on!

Chommieblaq:

Mr op please don't listen to anyone telling you to leave your church or give it a thought. If she can break up because of something as mundane asthe church you attend, then she can break up for anything then. If you change your church because you want to get married to her, just be ready to start compromising on many things, because she and her family don't like it.



Haba the Anglican is not born again enough?

Don't they have EFAC?



Why are some Christians like this? That's just the sole reason why there're so much disintegration in Christendom, some people believe there church is better off others, and you have to be a member of their church to be taken serious.





Seriously if I'm in your shoes or I have a brother in your shoe, I will advise him to forget the girl. If you are good for her in all ramifications but she won't agree to marry you because of your denomination, then it's her lost.



God knows I don't like overly religious peeps



Thank you so much!

@op....its better u marry a woman u worship together with. I have seen a family where d wife do take her daughter to her own church while d father take d son to his own church...WTF!!! .......I have equally seen a family where d wife left her church to marry her husband in another church and things were going well but after 5 children (which are grown up's now) she decides to leave d husband church and go back to her former church(catholic)......If u were d husband how would u have felt?..I just felt for d man going to his church alone now... I really hate that poo....as for me I prefer to marry a woman that worship in d same place with me right from day 1 and not leaving her church for mine cos of marriage... 1 Like

religion again?!

will the church be the ones to live with you both? church doesn't give you salvation.

what if after marriage you decide to worship God at home?



this na one thing wey make me like westerners. keep religion where it should be. 2 Likes

biacan:

In my church mix marriage exist.......where by if you're not from my church after the wedding in my church you can continue with your church while I continue with mine...... though my current boyfriend that one will follow me anywhere cause he knows am the real deal..... he's so rich and respectful one of the reasons why I love him too 1 Like

Dasherz:

well for me I can't with orthodox churches all those assignment churches



OP I feel you should give it a thought, I believe a couple with a likened mind in religion and believes can survive the hurdles of a relationship as they have one spiritual counselor .. you should pray and seek guidance on this so you won't end up regrettting ya action someday





blu.ntboy comman share ya views

good morning



th.epussyhunter you should come in here

personally i dont hold "churches" in high regard (hell i can even leave winners right now if i as much as find a compromising/false teaching)........



Chritainity is what i hold dear and i can marry from any church but if your religious doctrines compromises true teachings then its a no no...................i'll talk to the said lady first though and make her see reasons



personally i dont hold "churches" in high regard (hell i can even leave winners right now if i as much as find a compromising/false teaching)........
Chritainity is what i hold dear and i can marry from any church but if your religious doctrines compromises true teachings then its a no no...................i'll talk to the said lady first though and make her see reasons
g'noon........i'm off to go watch football.........hope you do same