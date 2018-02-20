Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal (9140 Views)

Nairalander I bring greetings from the other side,



I have this lady I'm currently in relationship with for 2 years now, early last year I proposed to her and she said "YES" following that I introduced her to my family and the both families got to know each other, December we Did a mini introduction (Knocking at the door), my plans is for us to get married this April. My overall budget is 2M for everything (I don't want to spend too much for wedding). Now the problem is, my fiancée is asking for 500K to buy her personal needs for the wedding that's excluding her family lists. She said without the 500K she's not interested in the wedding. I believe she's asking because she knows I have it. I really love her and I don't want to loose her, should I give her or I should let go? Please I need a good advice of what to do. 1 Like 2 Shares





Below is MY ADVICE



This woman you claimed to love and want to marry, have you asked and confirmed why she wants to marry you?



Is she really inlove with you?

Is she marrying you for love or for money?

Will a lady who loves you attempt such demand?

A lady threatening to call off your wedding if she doesn't get 500k from you should be a clear act to tell you what the future holds.

Be brave!

Think like a man!

Save the future!

Don't be blinded by boobs and ass!

Marriage should be a lifetime contract!



And if I ever hear I REALLY LOVE HER from your mouth again, eh!... If I hear it again!!, If i hear that nonsense again from your mouth!

This woman you claimed to love and want to marry, have you asked and confirmed why she wants to marry you?Is she really inlove with you?Is she marrying you for love or for money?Will a lady who loves you attempt such demand?A lady threatening to call off your wedding if she doesn't get 500k from you should be a clear act to tell you what the future holds.Be brave!Think like a man!Save the future!Don't be blinded by boobs and ass!Marriage should be a lifetime contract!And if I ever hearfrom your mouth again, eh!... If I hear it again!!, If i hear that nonsense again from your mouth!

Only you know how much you're worth and what is worth you. The ball is in you court. 2 Likes

My advice to you bros, is to find one girl and make her ur baby mama.. Apart from children and sex woman have no other things to offer in marriage.. That say all men are born equal and free but if you decides to go and marry...you are in your own 67 Likes 2 Shares

Like you said... YOU LOVE HER...

Biko just give her the money. issorite 1 Like 1 Share

My advice to you bros, is to find one girl and make her ur baby mama.. Apart from children and sex woman have no other things to offer in marriage.. Thay say all men are born equal and free but if you decides to go and marry...you are on your own 8 Likes 2 Shares

icebird25:

My advice to you bros, is to find one girl and make her ur baby mama.. Apart from children and sex woman have no other things to offer in marriage.. That say all men are born equal and free but if you decides to go and marry...you are in your own I bet your mom has never contributed anything to your life since u were born. So sorry about that. I bet your mom has never contributed anything to your life since u were born. So sorry about that. 56 Likes 5 Shares

Materialistic fiancée of urs...hope u are ready to satisfy her excesses till death do both of u part. 18 Likes 2 Shares

icebird25:

My advice to you bros, is to find one girl and make her ur baby mama.. Apart from children and sex woman have no other things to offer in marriage.. That say all men are born equal and free but if you decides to go and marry...you are in your own Bro. I want to raise a family. Bro. I want to raise a family. 2 Likes 1 Share

She loves your money not you. 21 Likes 1 Share

gabinogem:

Materialistic fiancée of urs...hope u are ready to satisfy her excesses till death do both of u part. That's exactly my fear, because she knows I can afford that, tomorrow might be something more bigger That's exactly my fear, because she knows I can afford that, tomorrow might be something more bigger 4 Likes

You don't want to spend too much yet your budget is 2M! 2M! Just 2M!!! God, you are on the throne and I look to you.



@op, please take your time. Why not test her commitment to you first? Cook some stories and claim you may not be able to spend the way you've been spending. See her reaction if she'll stay with you in trying times. But I see a gold digger who only wants your money though. 55 Likes 1 Share

Don't marry a woman who will give you conditions. That's not how to be a partner. 52 Likes 2 Shares

Bridezilla.



Sometimes the present is the precursor of the future, so keep that in mind, in whatever you decide to do.



Personally I don't like ultimatums & threats. She wouldn't get a dime out of me with that attitude. I dislike when people act like you're dependent on them for oxygen. 29 Likes

Annibel:

Like you said... YOU LOVE HER... Biko just give her the money. issorite What is freakin alright in giving that extortioner such a huge sum

What a lousy thief! What is freakin alright in giving that extortioner such a huge sumWhat a lousy thief! 3 Likes

My overall budget is 2M for everything (I don't want to spend too much for wedding).

From the above, it is obvious you are the boastful type..You have also mentioned in your post that you believe she is making that demand because she knows you have it..if thats the case, why seekin our opinion on the issue?

Your woman sometimes is exactly who you want her to be..



Some people and attention seeking sha.. From the above, it is obvious you are the boastful type..You have also mentioned in your post that you believe she is making that demand because she knows you have it..if thats the case, why seekin our opinion on the issue?Your woman sometimes is exactly who you want her to be..Some people and attention seeking sha.. 50 Likes 4 Shares

Better a broken relationship than a broken marriage. 4 Likes

nancyv:



I bet your mom has never contributed anything to your life since u were born. So sorry about that. What is this one saying What is this one saying 3 Likes

Genuine love is UNCONDITIONAL!!!



It's marriage not bondage! 2 Likes

bidv:

That's exactly my fear, because she knows I can afford that, tomorrow might be something more bigger I hope the love u have for her is worth more than ur life savings... smh I hope the love u have for her is worth more than ur life savings...smh

2m? That's much..anyway that's extortion. And am guessing it didn't start now. 3 Likes

Never ever ever beg nor give in to threats and blackmail just to keep a relationship alive, you will eventually become miserable in it... 8 Likes 1 Share

donstan18:

This one you are typing 500k and 2 million up and down, how are we sure you are not owning MTN and GLO!



Below is MY ADVICE



The woman you claimed to love and want to marry, have you asked and confirmed why she wants to marry you?



Is she really inlove with you?

Is she marrying you for love or for money?

A lady threatening to call off your wedding if she doesn't get 500k from you should be a clear act to tell you what the future holds.



And if I ever hear I LOVER HER again from your mouth again, eh!... If I hear it again!!

Simple advice, tell her u had 1m before. but Snake swallowed it. 8 Likes

Splinz:



What is freakin alright in giving that extortioner such a huge sum

What a lousy thief! stop calling somebody's wife thief na... stop calling somebody's wife thief na... 1 Like

She no love you , she only love your money . 5 Likes

dannytoe:

Simple advice, tell her u had 1m before. but Snake swallowed it.

lol... na WA oo lol... na WA oo

You're not yet married she's giving you this condition, well she knows you have the money. Lucky her. 1 Like

LoL. If I were you, I'll just use common sense to decide on what to do without bringing this simple challenge to the attention of the whole continent. I strongly feel you're just trying to cook up a ridiculous gold digger rooster and bull story tho 1 Like

Good men falling mugu for bad ladies since 0000BC 2 Likes