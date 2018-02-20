₦airaland Forum

My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by bidv(m): 8:27pm On Feb 17
Nairalander I bring greetings from the other side,

I have this lady I'm currently in relationship with for 2 years now, early last year I proposed to her and she said "YES" following that I introduced her to my family and the both families got to know each other, December we Did a mini introduction (Knocking at the door), my plans is for us to get married this April. My overall budget is 2M for everything (I don't want to spend too much for wedding). Now the problem is, my fiancée is asking for 500K to buy her personal needs for the wedding that's excluding her family lists. She said without the 500K she's not interested in the wedding. I believe she's asking because she knows I have it. I really love her and I don't want to loose her, should I give her or I should let go? Please I need a good advice of what to do.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by donstan18(m): 8:28pm On Feb 17
This one you are typing 500k and 2 million up and down, how are we sure you are not owning MTN and GLO!

Below is MY ADVICE

This woman you claimed to love and want to marry, have you asked and confirmed why she wants to marry you?

Is she really inlove with you?
Is she marrying you for love or for money?
Will a lady who loves you attempt such demand?
A lady threatening to call off your wedding if she doesn't get 500k from you should be a clear act to tell you what the future holds.
Be brave!
Think like a man!
Save the future!
Don't be blinded by boobs and ass!
Marriage should be a lifetime contract!

And if I ever hear I REALLY LOVE HER from your mouth again, eh!... If I hear it again!!, If i hear that nonsense again from your mouth!
undecided

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by olihilistic(m): 8:31pm On Feb 17
Only you know how much you're worth and what is worth you. The ball is in you court.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by icebird25(m): 8:31pm On Feb 17
My advice to you bros, is to find one girl and make her ur baby mama.. Apart from children and sex woman have no other things to offer in marriage.. That say all men are born equal and free but if you decides to go and marry...you are in your own

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by Annibel(f): 8:32pm On Feb 17
Like you said... YOU LOVE HER...
Biko just give her the money. issorite

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by icebird25(m): 8:33pm On Feb 17
My advice to you bros, is to find one girl and make her ur baby mama.. Apart from children and sex woman have no other things to offer in marriage.. Thay say all men are born equal and free but if you decides to go and marry...you are on your own

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by nancyv(f): 8:34pm On Feb 17
icebird25:
My advice to you bros, is to find one girl and make her ur baby mama.. Apart from children and sex woman have no other things to offer in marriage.. That say all men are born equal and free but if you decides to go and marry...you are in your own
I bet your mom has never contributed anything to your life since u were born. So sorry about that.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by gabinogem(m): 8:36pm On Feb 17
Materialistic fiancée of urs...hope u are ready to satisfy her excesses till death do both of u part.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by bidv(m): 8:38pm On Feb 17
icebird25:
My advice to you bros, is to find one girl and make her ur baby mama.. Apart from children and sex woman have no other things to offer in marriage.. That say all men are born equal and free but if you decides to go and marry...you are in your own
Bro. I want to raise a family.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by MDsambo: 8:39pm On Feb 17
She loves your money not you.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by bidv(m): 8:39pm On Feb 17
gabinogem:
Materialistic fiancée of urs...hope u are ready to satisfy her excesses till death do both of u part.
That's exactly my fear, because she knows I can afford that, tomorrow might be something more bigger

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by yommen: 8:40pm On Feb 17
You don't want to spend too much yet your budget is 2M! 2M! Just 2M!!! God, you are on the throne and I look to you.

@op, please take your time. Why not test her commitment to you first? Cook some stories and claim you may not be able to spend the way you've been spending. See her reaction if she'll stay with you in trying times. But I see a gold digger who only wants your money though.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by dingbang(m): 8:40pm On Feb 17
Don't marry a woman who will give you conditions. That's not how to be a partner.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by XhosaNostra(f): 8:41pm On Feb 17
Bridezilla.

Sometimes the present is the precursor of the future, so keep that in mind, in whatever you decide to do.

Personally I don't like ultimatums & threats. She wouldn't get a dime out of me with that attitude. I dislike when people act like you're dependent on them for oxygen.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by Splinz(m): 8:43pm On Feb 17
Annibel:
Like you said... YOU LOVE HER... Biko just give her the money. issorite
What is freakin alright in giving that extortioner such a huge sum
What a lousy thief!

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by midolian(m): 8:43pm On Feb 17
My overall budget is 2M for everything (I don't want to spend too much for wedding).

From the above, it is obvious you are the boastful type..You have also mentioned in your post that you believe she is making that demand because she knows you have it..if thats the case, why seekin our opinion on the issue?
Your woman sometimes is exactly who you want her to be..

Some people and attention seeking sha..

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by Ahmed0336(m): 8:44pm On Feb 17
Better a broken relationship than a broken marriage.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by icebird25(m): 8:44pm On Feb 17
nancyv:

I bet your mom has never contributed anything to your life since u were born. So sorry about that.
What is this one saying

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by eniolorunfe: 8:44pm On Feb 17
Genuine love is UNCONDITIONAL!!!

It's marriage not bondage!

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by gabinogem(m): 8:45pm On Feb 17
bidv:
That's exactly my fear, because she knows I can afford that, tomorrow might be something more bigger
I hope the love u have for her is worth more than ur life savings... cheesy smh
Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by mhizv(f): 8:45pm On Feb 17
2m? That's much..anyway that's extortion. And am guessing it didn't start now.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by traeces(m): 8:49pm On Feb 17
donstan18:
This one you are typing 500k and 2 million up and down, how are we sure you are not owning MTN and GLO!

Below is MY ADVICE

The woman you claimed to love and want to marry, have you asked and confirmed why she wants to marry you?

Is she really inlove with you?
Is she marrying you for love or for money?
A lady threatening to call off your wedding if she doesn't get 500k from you should be a clear act to tell you what the future holds.
grin
donstan18:
This one you are typing 500k and 2 million up and down, how are we sure you are not owning MTN and GLO!

Below is MY ADVICE

The woman you claimed to love and want to marry, have you asked and confirmed why she wants to marry you?

Is she really inlove with you?
Is she marrying you for love or for money?
A lady threatening to call off your wedding if she doesn't get 500k from you should be a clear act to tell you what the future holds.

Now I know you are a baad guy! lol
Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by Rigel95(m): 8:50pm On Feb 17
Never ever ever beg nor give in to threats and blackmail just to keep a relationship alive, you will eventually become miserable in it...

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by blessingsonflee(f): 8:51pm On Feb 17
donstan18:
This one you are typing 500k and 2 million up and down, how are we sure you are not owning MTN and GLO!

Below is MY ADVICE

The woman you claimed to love and want to marry, have you asked and confirmed why she wants to marry you?

Is she really inlove with you?
Is she marrying you for love or for money?
A lady threatening to call off your wedding if she doesn't get 500k from you should be a clear act to tell you what the future holds.

And if I ever hear I LOVER HER again from your mouth again, eh!... If I hear it again!!
Chief adviser. Advertising adviser. Advising is my hobby. gringrin. Issokay
Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by dannytoe(m): 8:51pm On Feb 17
Simple advice, tell her u had 1m before. but Snake swallowed it.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by Annibel(f): 8:53pm On Feb 17
Splinz:

What is freakin alright in giving that extortioner such a huge sum
What a lousy thief!
stop calling somebody's wife thief na...

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by IamAirforce1: 8:53pm On Feb 17
She no love you , she only love your money .

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by Annibel(f): 8:54pm On Feb 17
dannytoe:
Simple advice, tell her u had 1m before. but Snake swallowed it.

lol... na WA oo
Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by Olalan(m): 8:54pm On Feb 17
You're not yet married she's giving you this condition, well she knows you have the money. Lucky her.

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by Opentokwowledge: 8:56pm On Feb 17
LoL. If I were you, I'll just use common sense to decide on what to do without bringing this simple challenge to the attention of the whole continent. I strongly feel you're just trying to cook up a ridiculous gold digger rooster and bull story tho undecided

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by GraGra247: 8:59pm On Feb 17
Good men falling mugu for bad ladies since 0000BC

Re: My Fiancée Is Requesting For 500K Before She Can Accept My Wedding Proposal by Fourwinds: 8:59pm On Feb 17
Annibel:
Like you said... YOU LOVE HER...
Biko just give her the money. issorite
heheheheheheeee....some of your comments are so funny to me..

