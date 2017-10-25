Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? (7007 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

Simple things can simply win a heart ...an ordinary girl can cheer up in somebody's small little efforts. Here are the list of few things which will certainly make a lady admire a man..



A healthy conversation - If I can have a conversation with someone free of all gossips and negativity, nothing can be greater than this. Sharing thoughts, ideologies, philosophies, likes... accompanied by a good evening walk.

Be a patient listener - Listening has become a rare commodity nowadays, people just hear and react impulsively. Very few understand and respond. I admire "the listeners" more than the speakers. I hate those people who do not let me complete,interrupt and start over their own.



A non-phubber - Please forget your smart phones when you talk to me. I hate the ones who constantly peek into their phones in a one to one conversation with somebody.



Etiquette - A sense of chivalry is what I crave for.



Vocabulary - I'm a lover of words. Be a wordsmith, a decent vocabulary is sexy as hell.

I think this is enough...



Let hear from you. 13 Likes 4 Shares

Discipline... Just Discipline.. Only Discipline



Once again I say discipline ! 9 Likes

So girls do book space? 1 Like

Be real, just be real. 3 Likes

nikkypearl:

.

If you want comment do and stop booking space..all in the name to make FTC If you want comment do and stop booking space..all in the name to make FTC 15 Likes

If u can cook Oha soup, you don pass exam be dat 4 Likes

Honesty 2 Likes



Thats all we good Don't give unnecessary dramasThats all we good 2 Likes

nikkypearl:

. What you just did is fair right Pearl

Taking FTC on your own thread What you just did is fair right PearlTaking FTC on your own thread 1 Like

Simplicity

No much drama

Love for humanity and free spirited 6 Likes 2 Shares

Mine is humility, good morals, honesty, respect and manner of talking 8 Likes

Divay22:

Simplicity

No much drama . You don't like those who form what they are not

Yahooboi:

Don't give unnecessary dramas Thats all we good Which kind you dey talk baba?

Have a big ass,

have a clean juicy puzzy,

be a good dick sucker,

thats all 8 Likes

Aside looks and personal hygiene which can be easily noticed. Your love for humanity and sense of fairness. Proudly a piscean. 2 Likes

Once I fancy a lady and observed that she fancy's me too (or vice versa) then, it will just take ingenious, selfless, ingenuous, unselfish, conscientious, libertarian, contented, altruistic, gritty and spiritual but not religious attributes from her to win my heart. And of course, I am a proponent and practitioner of reciprocity. 11 Likes

tosyne2much:

You don't like those who form what they are not Nah..

They disgust me.. Even the ones that brag about what they have.. Nah..They disgust me.. Even the ones that brag about what they have.. 1 Like

weed

a stoner and football lover... ain't asking for much 1 Like

Show me love without conditions. 1 Like

kense88:

Aside looks and personal hygiene which can be easily noticed. Your love for humanity and sense of fairness. Proudly a piscean. Your birth date? Your birth date?

inasmuch as I like a guy who's real in every way .. he must be intelligent and smart too

with that you get my attention 4 Likes

Sense of humor,simplicity.

Divay22:

Nah.. They disgust me.. Even the ones that brag about what they have.. Even when I brag about having you? Even when I brag about having you?

Dasherz:

inasmuch as I like a guy who's real in every way .. he must be intelligent and smart too

with that you get my attention

baby I'm neither intelligent nor smart, but lemme have you baby I'm neither intelligent nor smart, but lemme have you

however, I can love you with my kidney since I already have two kidneys ... Anyway, once I am in a relationship with you, I just need truth and respect.... To hell with your love... It's not that I will reject it, but the two things I cherish most in a relationship are Truth and Respect... My heart can't be won because it will lead to heartbreakhowever, I can love you with my kidney since I already have two kidneys... Anyway, once I am in a relationship with you, I just need truth and respect.... To hell with your love... It's not that I will reject it, but the two things I cherish most in a relationship are Truth and Respect... 15 Likes 3 Shares





and am urs cook 4 me, sweep 4 me, wash my clothes for me, wash my clothes 4 me, run errands 4 me, fetch 4 me, buy something 4 me, fucck me real good, provide 4 meand am urs 1 Like

tosyne2much:

Which kind you dey talk baba?

Like late night dramas

I hate being pressured Like late night dramasI hate being pressured

only u? ..... i hope you find ur match... bt at first i was beginning to think I'm the one but getting to the middle, i just knew I'm not the one so happy hunting