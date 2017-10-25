₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by nikkypearl(f): 9:11am On Oct 20
Simple things can simply win a heart ...an ordinary girl can cheer up in somebody's small little efforts. Here are the list of few things which will certainly make a lady admire a man..
A healthy conversation - If I can have a conversation with someone free of all gossips and negativity, nothing can be greater than this. Sharing thoughts, ideologies, philosophies, likes... accompanied by a good evening walk.
Be a patient listener - Listening has become a rare commodity nowadays, people just hear and react impulsively. Very few understand and respond. I admire "the listeners" more than the speakers. I hate those people who do not let me complete,interrupt and start over their own.
A non-phubber - Please forget your smart phones when you talk to me. I hate the ones who constantly peek into their phones in a one to one conversation with somebody.
Etiquette - A sense of chivalry is what I crave for.
Vocabulary - I'm a lover of words. Be a wordsmith, a decent vocabulary is sexy as hell.
I think this is enough...
Let hear from you.
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Fargbaba: 9:19am On Oct 20
Discipline... Just Discipline.. Only Discipline
Once again I say discipline !
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by ossaichika(m): 9:23am On Oct 20
So girls do book space?
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Blackhawk01: 9:26am On Oct 20
Be real, just be real.
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by policy12: 9:46am On Oct 20
nikkypearl:
If you want comment do and stop booking space..all in the name to make FTC
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Smartphil(m): 9:46am On Oct 20
If u can cook Oha soup, you don pass exam be dat
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by sunshineG(m): 9:51am On Oct 20
Honesty
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Nobody: 9:53am On Oct 20
Don't give unnecessary dramas
Thats all we good
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Divay22(f): 9:56am On Oct 20
nikkypearl:What you just did is fair right Pearl
Taking FTC on your own thread
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Divay22(f): 9:57am On Oct 20
Simplicity
No much drama
Love for humanity and free spirited
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by tosyne2much(m): 9:58am On Oct 20
Mine is humility, good morals, honesty, respect and manner of talking
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by tosyne2much(m): 9:59am On Oct 20
Divay22:You don't like those who form what they are not
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by tosyne2much(m): 10:00am On Oct 20
Yahooboi:Which kind you dey talk baba?
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Ugomba(m): 10:02am On Oct 20
Have a big ass,
have a clean juicy puzzy,
be a good dick sucker,
thats all
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by kense88: 10:07am On Oct 20
Aside looks and personal hygiene which can be easily noticed. Your love for humanity and sense of fairness. Proudly a piscean.
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by LordKO(m): 10:13am On Oct 20
Once I fancy a lady and observed that she fancy's me too (or vice versa) then, it will just take ingenious, selfless, ingenuous, unselfish, conscientious, libertarian, contented, altruistic, gritty and spiritual but not religious attributes from her to win my heart. And of course, I am a proponent and practitioner of reciprocity.
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Divay22(f): 10:17am On Oct 20
tosyne2much:Nah..
They disgust me.. Even the ones that brag about what they have..
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by SmellySperm(m): 10:18am On Oct 20
weed
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Khutie: 10:19am On Oct 20
a stoner and football lover... ain't asking for much
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by IamSINZ(m): 10:29am On Oct 20
Show me love without conditions.
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Tahra: 10:36am On Oct 20
kense88:Your birth date?
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Dasherz(f): 10:41am On Oct 20
inasmuch as I like a guy who's real in every way .. he must be intelligent and smart too
with that you get my attention
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Tahra: 10:46am On Oct 20
Sense of humor,simplicity.
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by locust(m): 11:23am On Oct 20
Divay22:Even when I brag about having you?
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by locust(m): 11:26am On Oct 20
Dasherz:
baby I'm neither intelligent nor smart, but lemme have you
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by SmellingAnus(m): 11:33am On Oct 20
My heart can't be won because it will lead to heartbreak however, I can love you with my kidney since I already have two kidneys ... Anyway, once I am in a relationship with you, I just need truth and respect.... To hell with your love... It's not that I will reject it, but the two things I cherish most in a relationship are Truth and Respect...
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:34am On Oct 20
cook 4 me, sweep 4 me, wash my clothes for me, wash my clothes 4 me, run errands 4 me, fetch 4 me, buy something 4 me, fucck me real good, provide 4 me
and am urs
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Nobody: 3:10pm On Oct 20
tosyne2much:
Like late night dramas
I hate being pressured
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by abdallah9566(m): 3:26pm On Oct 20
only u? ..... i hope you find ur match... bt at first i was beginning to think I'm the one but getting to the middle, i just knew I'm not the one so happy hunting
|Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by bitchcrafts: 10:41pm On Oct 20
I can only say you must've been through lots to have these qualities on yo lookout. All em girls want these days is money ... Foolish things
