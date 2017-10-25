₦airaland Forum

What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by nikkypearl(f): 9:11am On Oct 20
Simple things can simply win a heart ...an ordinary girl can cheer up in somebody's small little efforts. Here are the list of few things which will certainly make a lady admire a man..

A healthy conversation - If I can have a conversation with someone free of all gossips and negativity, nothing can be greater than this. Sharing thoughts, ideologies, philosophies, likes... accompanied by a good evening walk.
Be a patient listener - Listening has become a rare commodity nowadays, people just hear and react impulsively. Very few understand and respond. I admire "the listeners" more than the speakers. I hate those people who do not let me complete,interrupt and start over their own.

A non-phubber - Please forget your smart phones when you talk to me. I hate the ones who constantly peek into their phones in a one to one conversation with somebody.

Etiquette - A sense of chivalry is what I crave for.

Vocabulary - I'm a lover of words. Be a wordsmith, a decent vocabulary is sexy as hell.
I think this is enough...

Let hear from you.

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Fargbaba: 9:19am On Oct 20
Discipline... Just Discipline.. Only Discipline

Once again I say discipline !

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by ossaichika(m): 9:23am On Oct 20
So girls do book space?

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Blackhawk01: 9:26am On Oct 20
Be real, just be real.

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by policy12: 9:46am On Oct 20
If you want comment do and stop booking space..all in the name to make FTC

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Smartphil(m): 9:46am On Oct 20
If u can cook Oha soup, you don pass exam be dat

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by sunshineG(m): 9:51am On Oct 20
Honesty wink

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Nobody: 9:53am On Oct 20
Don't give unnecessary dramas
Thats all we good grin

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Divay22(f): 9:56am On Oct 20
What you just did is fair right Pearl angry angry
Taking FTC on your own thread cheesy cheesy

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Divay22(f): 9:57am On Oct 20
Simplicity
No much drama
Love for humanity and free spirited

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by tosyne2much(m): 9:58am On Oct 20
Mine is humility, good morals, honesty, respect and manner of talking

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by tosyne2much(m): 9:59am On Oct 20
Divay22:
Simplicity
No much drama .
You don't like those who form what they are not cheesy
Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by tosyne2much(m): 10:00am On Oct 20
Yahooboi:
Don't give unnecessary dramas Thats all we good grin
Which kind you dey talk baba? cheesy
Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Ugomba(m): 10:02am On Oct 20
Have a big ass,
have a clean juicy puzzy,
be a good dick sucker,
thats all

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by kense88: 10:07am On Oct 20
Aside looks and personal hygiene which can be easily noticed. Your love for humanity and sense of fairness. Proudly a piscean.

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by LordKO(m): 10:13am On Oct 20
Once I fancy a lady and observed that she fancy's me too (or vice versa) then, it will just take ingenious, selfless, ingenuous, unselfish, conscientious, libertarian, contented, altruistic, gritty and spiritual but not religious attributes from her to win my heart. And of course, I am a proponent and practitioner of reciprocity.

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Divay22(f): 10:17am On Oct 20
tosyne2much:
You don't like those who form what they are not cheesy
Nah..
They disgust me.. Even the ones that brag about what they have..

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by SmellySperm(m): 10:18am On Oct 20
weedgrin
Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Khutie: 10:19am On Oct 20
a stoner and football lover... ain't asking for much

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by IamSINZ(m): 10:29am On Oct 20
Show me love without conditions.

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Tahra: 10:36am On Oct 20
kense88:
Aside looks and personal hygiene which can be easily noticed. Your love for humanity and sense of fairness. Proudly a piscean.
Your birth date?
Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Dasherz(f): 10:41am On Oct 20
inasmuch as I like a guy who's real in every way .. he must be intelligent and smart too
with that you get my attention

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Tahra: 10:46am On Oct 20
Sense of humor,simplicity.
Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by locust(m): 11:23am On Oct 20
Divay22:
Nah.. They disgust me.. Even the ones that brag about what they have..
Even when I brag about having you?
Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by locust(m): 11:26am On Oct 20
Dasherz:
inasmuch as I like a guy who's real in every way .. he must be intelligent and smart too
with that you get my attention

baby I'm neither intelligent nor smart, but lemme have you
Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by SmellingAnus(m): 11:33am On Oct 20
My heart can't be won because it will lead to heartbreak grin however, I can love you with my kidney since I already have two kidneys grin... Anyway, once I am in a relationship with you, I just need truth and respect.... To hell with your love... It's not that I will reject it, but the two things I cherish most in a relationship are Truth and Respect...

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:34am On Oct 20
cook 4 me, sweep 4 me, wash my clothes for me, wash my clothes 4 me, run errands 4 me, fetch 4 me, buy something 4 me, fucck me real good, provide 4 me grin grin cheesy grin

and am urs embarassed

Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by Nobody: 3:10pm On Oct 20
tosyne2much:
Which kind you dey talk baba? cheesy

Like late night dramas
I hate being pressured
Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by abdallah9566(m): 3:26pm On Oct 20
only u? ..... i hope you find ur match... bt at first i was beginning to think I'm the one but getting to the middle, i just knew I'm not the one so happy hunting
Re: What Does It Take To Win Your Heart ? by bitchcrafts: 10:41pm On Oct 20
I can only say you must've been through lots to have these qualities on yo lookout. All em girls want these days is money grin... Foolish things

