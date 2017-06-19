Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / A Simple Rebuttal To One Very Common Argument Made By Atheists . (6878 Views)

Some atheists say that it is petty . Some of them say that it disproves the existence of God . Only if they could just relax and try to understand who God is or what His attributes are ? You may be wondering what this argument is . Its pretty funny . The small-minded atheist cannot fathom why God is so concerned with what humans who dwell in a 'little speck of cosmic dust' do . It only makes God petty and shallow-minded they claim.



I'm gona make this pretty lucid since its not a strong or good argument . So here it is :



God is so meticulous with what goes on in this little speck of cosmic dust because of His attributes . They are :



1. God is omnipresent . Being omnipresent means that God is everywhere at the same time . He is not confined to a temporal location . God is everywhere . He is conscious and observes even the most picayune activity that occurs inside and outside our universe . God knows what is going on in Jupiter , in Saturn , in the Andromeda galaxy , in the ring galaxy , tadpole or whirlpool galaxy because of His omnipresence. He has knowledge of the behaviors of even the tiniest molecules in the farthest galaxies .



2. God is omnipotent . God is powerful enough to do anything logically possible in accordance to His nature . And paying so close attention to how we live our lives is one of the millions of logically possible ways He proves his omnipotence .



3. God is the pinnacle of moral perfection : God is good . God is the source of moral goodness . And since God is good , evil which is the departure from good is despised by Him .



4. God has the Freedom of Will . Yes , God can will anything and it will be so . And since this epitome of moral goodness , the omnipotent and omnipresent God has decided to be so punctilious about the morality of humans who live in this little speck of cosmic dust - our abode , earth - then who are we whom He created to describe it as 'petty' and 'shallow-minded' ?



So there you have it folks . It is not petty or shallow-minded for God to be so meticulous about what we do with our lives even to the most insignificant things we do . God's aforementioned attributes make it possible for such to be so . That's His nature . Those attributes are simply identical to his being and there's nothing you can do about it . Wailing and complaining won't stop God from being God . 17 Likes 3 Shares

Good one, KingEbuka.



Now if only God, the omnipresent could just create an NL account and verify your claims, that'd be awesome.



One little miracle for my poor hell bound soul. 35 Likes 2 Shares

KingEbukasBlog:

Wailing and complaining won't stop God from being God . Dont mind those atheists. They will continue to wail and complain, even in hell fire. God, in his loving mercies , will show them justice in the lake of fire, where they shall burn foreverly.. Dont mind those atheists. They will continue to wail and complain, even in hell fire. God,, will show them justice in the lake of fire, where they shall burn.. 10 Likes

sonofluc1fer:



Dont mind those atheists. They will continue to wail and complain, even in hell fire. God, in his loving mercies , will show them justice in the lake of fire, where they shall burn foreverly..

Aint you happy that you would be united with your dad forever ? There is no separating you two this time . You should be glad Hell exists Aint you happy that you would be united with your dad forever ? There is no separating you two this time . You should be glad Hell exists 5 Likes 2 Shares

sonofluc1fer:

Good one, KingEbuka.



Now if only God, the omnipresent could just create an NL account and verify your claims, that'd be awesome.



One little miracle for my poor hell bound soul.

Modified :



[quote author=KingEbukasBlog post=57233412]



[/quote[



Ironically, I was also yawning. . 2 Likes

Sonoflucifer, lol

sonofluc1fer:

Good one, KingEbuka.



Now if only God, the omnipresent could just create an NL account and verify your claims, that'd be awesome.



One little miracle for my poor hell bound soul.

. Case closed. God is all these things, yet he'll have to rely on the incompetent and discredited KingEbukasBlog to let people know all these without creating a nairaland account and letting people know about it himself? I laugh in Hebrew. . Case closed. God is all these things, yet he'll have to rely on the incompetent and discredited KingEbukasBlog to let people know all these without creating a nairaland account and letting people know about it himself? I laugh in Hebrew. 26 Likes







KingEbukasBlog:





3. God is the pinnacle of moral perfection : God is good . God is the source of moral goodness . And since God is good , evil which is the departure from good is despised by Him .





This is completely false. How can the pinnacle of moral perfection engage on evil? The bible is some.places has God doing evil, and apologizing for his evil deeds.



(Exod. 32:14), “And the Lord repented of the evil [/b]which he thought to do unto his people.



If ye will still abide in this land, then will I build you, and not pull you down, and I will plant you, and not pluck you up: [b]For I repent me of the evil that I have done unto you.

Jeremiah 42:10



Why is your God doing evil and repenting? A perfect God that is the pinnacle of morality that goes about doing evil is impossible.



As usual you have come to just expose your self and you weak and ill thought out arguments that make no sense at all. Most of your write up is just so nonsensical that I don't know where to begin from. Everything written up there is just empty assertion that makes no sense at all. I will just take one of them and show you that your assertions are false.This is completely false. How can the pinnacle of moral perfection engage on evil? The bible is some.places has God doing evil, and apologizing for his evil deeds.(Exod. 32:14), “AndJeremiah 42:10Why is your God doing evil and repenting? A perfect God that is the pinnacle of morality that goes about doing evil is impossible.As usual you have come to just expose your self and you weak and ill thought out arguments that make no sense at all. 20 Likes 2 Shares

dalaman:

Most of your write up is just so nonsensical that I don't know where to begin from. Everything written up there is just empty assertion that makes no sense at all. I will just take one of them and show you that your assertions are false.









This is completely false. How can the pinnacle of moral perfection engage on evil? The bible is some.places has God doing evil, and apologizing for his evil deeds.



(Exod. 32:14), “And the Lord repented of the evil [/b]which he thought to do unto his people.



If ye will still abide in this land, then will I build you, and not pull you down, and I will plant you, and not pluck you up: [b]For I repent me of the evil that I have done unto you.

Jeremiah 42:10



Why is your God doing evil and repenting? A perfect God that is the pinnacle of morality that goes about ding evil is impossible.



As usual you have come to just expose your self and you weak and ill thought out arguments that make no sense at all. God is a Judge.

It is the work of a judge to repay evil with evil.

Its called justice.

The evil you highlighted there comes after people commited evil and abominations they were commanded not to.



But unfortunately, you wont read those verses before it.

Why?, because you simply read the bible because of argument. God is a Judge.It is the work of a judge to repay evil with evil.Its called justice.The evil you highlighted there comes after people commited evil and abominations they were commanded not to.But unfortunately, you wont read those verses before it.Why?, because you simply read the bible because of argument. 11 Likes 1 Share

felixomor:



God is a Judge.

It is the work of a judge to repay evil with evil.

Its called justice.

The evil you highlighted there comes after people commited evil and abominations they were commanded not to.



But unfortunately, you wont read those verses before it.

Why?, because you simply read the bible because of argument.

So the babies of the Egyptians and amalekites that were brutally murdered were guilty of what evil acts? So the babies of the Egyptians and amalekites that were brutally murdered were guilty of what evil acts? 9 Likes 1 Share

randomperson:



So the babies of the Egyptians and amalekites that were brutally murdered were guilty of what evil acts? Their death was done to wipe out the names of their parents who chose to disobey God.

They were warned before hand.



Besides, Babies dont have souls that are eternally liable.

So when they die they go back to their maker. Their death was done to wipe out the names of their parents who chose to disobey God.They were warned before hand.Besides, Babies dont have souls that are eternally liable.So when they die they go back to their maker. 1 Like 2 Shares

One question about morality



Does God prohibit killing because it's bad or is killing bad because God prohibited it?



If it's the former, it means there is a higher reason or morality than God.



If it's the latter, it means God acts without reason or purpose i.e. insanity 3 Likes

felixomor:



Their death was done to wipe out the names of their parents who chose to disobey God.

They were warned before hand.



Besides, Babies dont have souls that are eternally liable.

So when they die they go back to their maker. So you're saying it's okay to kill babies for the sin of their parents.?? Yes or no So you're saying it's okay to kill babies for the sin of their parents.?? Yes or no 4 Likes

randomperson:



So you're saying it's okay to kill babies for the sin of their parents.?? Yes or no

That was the agreement they made with God.

It was simply terms and conditions.

Or you dont know what "terms and conditions" mean?



Go read it. That was the agreement they made with God.It was simply terms and conditions.Or you dont know what "terms and conditions" mean?Go read it. 1 Like 1 Share

felixomor:





That was the agreement they made with God.

It was simply terms and conditions.

Or you dont know what "terms and conditions" mean?



Go read it. 1. So as long as there's an agreement BTW myself and someone, it's okay to kill the person's children for his offense. I need you to answer yes or no



2. Where in the bible did the Egyptians or amalekites make an agreement with God. 1. So as long as there's an agreement BTW myself and someone, it's okay to kill the person's children for his offense. I need you to answer yes or no2. Where in the bible did the Egyptians or amalekites make an agreement with God. 8 Likes

randomperson:



1. So as long as there's an agreement BTW myself and someone, it's okay to kill the person's children for his offense. I need you to answer yes or no



2. Where in the bible did the Egyptians or amalekites make an agreement with God. You are trying to play emotional games with agreement ba?



The answer is Yes.



This is exactly the root of atheism, people not wanting to take responsibility for their actions and agreements. You are trying to play emotional games with agreement ba?The answer is Yes.This is exactly the root of atheism, people not wanting to take responsibility for their actions and agreements. 2 Likes 1 Share

felixomor:



You are trying to play emotional games with agreement ba?



The answer is Yes.



This is exactly the root of atheism, people not wanting to take responsibility for their actions and agreements.



This is the reason Christians are more likely to be racists than irreligious people. You're saying that its okay to kill children for the sins of their parents.



So if the Nigerian government starts imprisoning children of criminals, you'll support it



Still have not answered my question. Where in the bible did the Egyptians make an agreement with Yahweh This is the reason Christians are more likely to be racists than irreligious people. You're saying that its okay to kill children for the sins of their parents.So if the Nigerian government starts imprisoning children of criminals, you'll support itStill have not answered my question. Where in the bible did the Egyptians make an agreement with Yahweh 13 Likes 1 Share

randomperson:



This is the reason Christians are more likely to be racists than irreligious people. You're saying that its okay to kill children for the sins of their parents.



So if the Nigerian government starts imprisoning children of criminals, you'll support it



Still have not answered my question. Where in the bible did the Egyptians make an agreement with Yahweh

Firstly, i never said its ok.

I said it was an "agreement" (but u changed it to "it is ok" )

You thought i didnt see that?



And Mind you, this was before Jesus Christ's coming and era of grace.



Secondly, At the same time, you are asking me to show you the agreement?

Why are u asking me to show you the agreement?



Are u not supposed to have finished the bible and found out that there is no such agreement between God and people?

And then arrived at conclusion that God was "evil"? Firstly, i never said its ok.I said it was an "" (but u" )You thought i didnt see that?And Mind you, this was before Jesus Christ's coming and era of grace.Secondly, At the same time, you are asking me to show you the agreement?Why are u asking me to show you the agreement?Are u not supposed to have finished the bible and found out that there is no such agreement between God and people?And then arrived at conclusion that God was "evil"? 4 Likes 1 Share

felixomor:





Firstly, i never said its ok.

I said it was an "agreement" (but u changed it to "it is ok" )

You thought i didnt see that?



And Mind you, this was before Jesus Christ's coming and era of grace.



Secondly, At the same time, you are asking me to show you the agreement?

Why are u asking me to show you the agreement?



Are u not supposed to have finished the bible and found out that there is no such agreement between God and people?

And then arrived at conclusion that God was "evil"? This is what you do when you have messed up, you dumb down arguments



So the question is is it okay or not?



U are the one claiming there is an agreement, so show us where the agreement is. But I know that you will keep dodging because there is no where in the bible that an agreement like that was made. This is what you do when you have messed up, you dumb down argumentsSo the question is is it okay or not?U are the one claiming there is an agreement, so show us where the agreement is. But I know that you will keep dodging because there is no where in the bible that an agreement like that was made. 13 Likes 1 Share

felixomor:



God is a Judge.

It is the work of a judge to repay evil with evil.

Its called justice.

The evil you highlighted there comes after people commited evil and abominations they were commanded not to.



But unfortunately, you wont read those verses before it.

Why?, because you simply read the bible because of argument.





Shut up. You've failed. The passages had God regretting and repenting of his evil deeds. It is clearly spelt out there . You only regret and repent after having done something that is wrong. God according to the passages did evil, apologizeed and repented for his evil deeds. Don't come here trying to sell your lies as always. Shut up. You've failed. The passages had God regretting and repenting of his evil deeds. It is clearly spelt out there . You only regret and repent after having done something that is wrong. God according to the passages did evil, apologizeed and repented for his evil deeds. Don't come here trying to sell your lies as always. 6 Likes 1 Share

randomperson:



This is what you do when you have messed up, you dumb down arguments



So the question is is it okay or not?



U are the one claiming there is an agreement, so show us where the agreement is. But I know that you will keep dodging because there is no where in the bible that an agreement like that was made. You are the only person who dumbly asked about "C" when the discussion was "A and B'.



I have answered your question before

Now you answer this 2 questions

1. Is it ok to seize somebody's business and shelter?



2. Is it ok to seize somebody's business and shelter after he defaults a loan with agreement?



If those 2 questions cant produce the same answer, then just know that you have seen the fallacy in that question you asked. You are the only person who dumbly asked about "C" when the discussion was "A and B'.I have answered your question beforeNow you answer this 2 questions1.somebody's business and shelter?2.somebody's business and shelter after he defaults a loan with agreement?If those 2 questions cant produce the same answer, then just know that you have seen the fallacy in that question you asked. 2 Likes 1 Share

felixomor:





That was the agreement they made with God.

It was simply terms and conditions.

Or you dont know what "terms and conditions" mean?



Go read

They made no agreement with any God? How can they make an agreement with a God they do not believe in? We're in the bible dooes it say that the Amalekites made any agreement with any God? They made no agreement with any God? How can they make an agreement with a God they do not believe in? We're in the bible dooes it say that the Amalekites made any agreement with any God? 6 Likes

dalaman:







Shut up. You've failed. The passages had God regretting and repenting of his evil deeds. It is clearly spelt out there . You only regret and repent after having done something that is wrong. God according to the passages did evil, apologizeed and repented for his evil deeds. Don't come here trying to sell your lies as always. Mumudeen,

I thought u were going to show us the previous verses.



But As usual, argument by repetitions.

Typical dalamama foolish rhetorics.

Mumudeen,I thought u were going to show us the previous verses.But As usual, argument by repetitions.Typical dalamama foolish rhetorics.

randomperson:





2. Where in the bible did the Egyptians or amalekites make an agreement with God.

That's how they keep making things up daily. Na wah oo. That's how they keep making things up daily. Na wah oo. 6 Likes

dalaman:





They made no agreement with any God? How can they make an agreement with a God they do not believe in? We're in thebible do ot say that the Amalekites made any agreement with any God? I thought u said u have read everything?

Go and read it I thought u said u have read everything?Go and read it 1 Like

felixomor:



Mumudeen,

I thought u were going to show us the previous verses.



But As usual, argument by repetitions.

Typical dalamama foolish rhetorics.



What have the previous verses got to do with the with Yahweh agreed that he did evil and apologized for it. You only apologize and repent when you've done wrong. Yahweh agreed to have done wrong and commited evil and even apologized for it. But felixomor in his usual lie lie fashion wants to tell us something else. Did Yahweh commit evil? Yes he did. Did he apologize for it? Yes he did. Why then is felixomor telling lies? Because he can't live without telling lies. What have the previous verses got to do with the with Yahweh agreed that he did evil and apologized for it. You only apologize and repent when you've done wrong. Yahweh agreed to have done wrong and commited evil and even apologized for it. But felixomor in his usual lie lie fashion wants to tell us something else. Did Yahweh commit evil? Yes he did. Did he apologize for it? Yes he did. Why then is felixomor telling lies? Because he can't live without telling lies. 6 Likes

sonofluc1fer:

Good one, KingEbuka.



Now if only God, the omnipresent could just create an NL account and verify your claims, that'd be awesome.



One little miracle for my poor hell bound soul. even if God should create NL account , you hearthen will still doubt, beside God reavel Himself to those who sincerely seek Him. reading your post on nairaland, you don't want evidence of God existence, in fact you wish God does not exist so that you will live immoral life. even if God should create NL account , you hearthen will still doubt, beside God reavel Himself to those who sincerely seek Him. reading your post on nairaland, you don't want evidence of God existence, in fact you wish God does not exist so that you will live immoral life. 6 Likes

dalaman:





What have the previous verses got to do with the with Yahweh agreed that he did evil and apologized for it. You only apologize and repent when you've done wrong. Yahweh agreed to have done wrong and commited evil and even apologized for it. By felixomor in his usual lie lie fashion wants to tell us something else. Did Yahweh commit evil? Yes he did. Did he apologize for it? Yes he did. Why then is felixomor telling lies? Because he can't live without telling lies.

It is the work of a Judge to repay evil for evil.

If u like keep repeating your foolishness.

A Judge will remain a Judge. It is the work of a Judge to repay evil for evil.If u like keep repeating your foolishness.A Judge will remain a Judge. 1 Like 1 Share

felixomor:



I thought u said u have read everything?

Go and read it

There is no where in the bible where any agreement was made btw the Amalekites and Yahweh. You just made that part up. Lie lie Felixomor. You have no shame. There is no where in the bible where any agreement was made btw the Amalekites and Yahweh. You just made that part up. Lie lie Felixomor. You have no shame. 1 Like

felixomor:





It is the work of a Judge to repay evil for evil.

If u like keep repeating your foolishness.

A Judge will remain a Judge.

A judge that acknowledges he does evil, repents and apologies for it abi. People only repent and apologies when they've done wrong. According to the bible Yahweh apologized for the evil he did not for the justice he passed. You remain a liar. A judge that acknowledges he does evil, repents and apologies for it abi. People only repent and apologies when they've done wrong. According to the bible Yahweh apologized for the evil he did not for the justice he passed. You remain a liar. 6 Likes